205 Live Recap

From: The Save Mart Center, Fresno CA

Air Date: May 2, 2017

Tonight on 205 Live; we determine if Neville still has a problem with Austin Aries and Noam Dar looks to get revenge against Rich Swann.

We start tonight’s program with a video recap from Payback that showed Neville put his hands on the referee and get Aries disqualified saving his title. There is also a video recap from Raw showing Nevile and TJP addressing the Aries issue before TJ’s match with him. Perkins worked over the knee but lost the match. He got his revenge after taking out Aries and further damaging the knee.

Corey Graves and Tom Phillips welcome us to the show and touch on the expected injuries to Jericho after his match on Smackdown Live. Then, they run through tonight’s match lineup. TJP comes out first for action in the ring. He will face the returning Lince Dorado.

Match 1: TJP vs. Lince Dorado

Dorado and TJP start fast tring to gain control. They are a stalemate until Dorado hits a flying headscissors and Perkins decides to take a powder. Dorado follows him and connectswith a kick followed by a moonsalt off the apron on Perkins.

Dorado gets him back in the ring and goes for a monkey flip out of the corner. TJP counters by dropping Dorado across the turnbuckle and taking control for himself. Perkins spends the next several minutes trying to ground Dorado and pulling at his mask.

Dorado hit a cross-body on TJP for a two count and tried to follow up with a handspring elbow. He missed the handspring elbow so he went back to the ropes for a sunset flip try. TJP kicked out a two, pulled Dorado to the mat by his mask, then locked in the knee bar for the win.

Winner: TJP

After the commercial break, Graves takes us to a taped interview that he conducted earlier with “The” Brian Kendrick. The subject of the interview was, of course, Akira Tozawa and why it has become such a personal feud. Kendrick says he has known Tozawa since before WWE and was just trying to help him. Kendrick went on to say he feels disrespected and wants Tozawa whether he wants him there or not.

Tozawa comes in and takes out Kendrick with a shot to the face. He closes the segment with, “Lesson#5,” always end an interview with an impact. The show goes to break.

MustafaAli came out for the next match as he finally gets a chance to face Drew Gulak one on one. They showed Ali’s match from last week that saw Gulak pull Tony Nese to the floor only to have Ali dive on him from the top rope to set up this match. Gulak made his entrance complete with bull horn and picket sign.

Match 2: Drew Gulak vs. Mustafa Ali

Gulak looked good throughout the match keeping Ali on the mat and unable to go high-flying. When Ali tried to go up top, Gulak complained and made him get down. This left Gulak in control with headlocks and physical offense designed to keep Ali on the mat.

Ali did come back fighting his way free and caught Gulak with a kick to the head followed up with the rolling neckbreaker. Ali does not set up for the inverted 450 but instead went for the Five-Star Frog Splash. Gulak got the knees up to block and was able toimmediately roll up Ali for the win.

Winner: Drew Gulak.

After the match, Gulak was interviewed about his crusade and speaks to the win for showing his way is the right way, that there should be no high-flying on 205 Live.

We return for the setup of the main event. Phillips and Graves throw it to a video package that recaps the history of the Swann, Dar, Fox saga from the beginning then ending with Swann telling Fox he did it for his friend.

Rich Swann and Noam Dar make their entrances for the main event.

Match 3: Rich Swann vs. Noam Dar

The early part of this match was pretty uneventful as neither man was able to gain the upperhand for the first several minutes. Swann was able to break the offensive stalemate when he hit his pantented dropkick. Swann controlled Darr for the next few minutes until Dar was able to break a headlock by straddling Swann across the top rope. Dar followed that move with a wicked lariat sending Swann crashing to the floor.

Dar takes control of the match for the next few minutes and tries to keep Swann grounded. Swann attempted to come back once but Dar swept the leg and went right back to work. Dar works on Swann’s arm then catches him with a nice butterfly suplex. He tries to set up for his finisher but Swann escapes it and starts firing back.

The two men fight on the apron as well as down on the floor. Both men get rammed into the announce desk. Swann isable to gain control inside the ring as Swann sends Dar back outside and hits a top-rope dive followed by a leg drop across Dar’s neck while Dar was draped across the barricade. Swann thought it was over as he rolled Dar back in and hit a Phoenix Splash. Somehow, Dar kicked out.

Swann tries to press the advantage as he goes for a springboard off the ropes only to get caught in mid-air and placed in the Fujiwara arm bar. Swann struggles but is able to get to the ropes for a break. Dar tries to stomp and land on Swann’s arm but he avoids it. Swann hits a roundhouse kick and goes for another Phoenix Splash but Dar is able to knock him off the corner and set up his own running kick for the three count.

Winner: Noam Dar.

In a stunning turn, Alicia Fox comes out to the ring and takes Dar back as her boyfriend. The two embrace to close the show for this week.