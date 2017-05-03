PRESS RELEASE :

On Saturday May 6th, in Hearne Texas as the Hearne High School, the world of professional wrestling comes together to present… “COUNTRY STRONG 2 : A LANCE HOYT BENEFIT”.

Lance has been professionally wrestling for 10+ years, and whether it was casting a “Shadow” on PCW, “Rock’n and Rave’n” in TNA, “Gate Crashing” the WWE or showing how “PSYCHO” he can be with Suzuki-Gun in NOAH and NJPW, Lance Hoyt(Archer) has immensely entertained us, and now, he needs OUR help!

During Lance’s last tour of NJPW, he suffered a herniated disc and had to have surgery. While in Japan. Out for 6 months, he faces many financial perils, as professional wrestling has been how he’s supported his family.

So on May 6th, many stars of professional wrestling are coming together to have a benefit show at Lance’s hometowns high school, to raise money for this fallen warrior. Stars scheduled to be there… NWA World Champ Tim Storm, former ROH/TNA Jimmy Rave, former WWE/TNA Monty Brown, and much much more!!!

Tickets are available at the door! Can’t make the show, but still wanna contribute? No problem! Donations are accepted here https://www.paypal.me/LanceHoyt?locale.x=en_US&country.x=US