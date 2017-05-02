Jermaine Royster reporting

Smackdown comes to us tonight live from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California. Smackdown continues its tradition of big matches with yet another, Chris Jericho fresh off of winning the United States Championship last Sunday at Payback will defend his title against Kevin Owens in an instant rematch. Speaking of Payback, WWE Champion Randy Orton was attacked yet again by “The Maharaja” Jinder Mahal & The Bollywood Boys. There is a new stable in the Women’s Division dubbed the “Welcoming Committee”(Carmella w/James Ellsworth, Natalya & Tamina) and tonight both Charlotte Flair & Women’s Champion Naomi will try to take out the new band of heels.

As the show begin we see Jinder posing for a photo shoot with the WWE Championship Belt, Shane McMahon walks in and takes the title away and says he has a match against Sami Zayn tonight. We hears Shane’s music and he makes his way to the ring to kick off the show, after welcoming the crowd Shane brings out the new United States Champion Chris Jericho. Chris thanks Shane then says this is the new show of Jericho, “Smack-it-Down Man!” Shane then talks about the rematch against Kevin Owens tonight but all of a sudden AJ Styles comes out. Styles says Jericho he is standing in the house that AJ Styles built. Styles brings up “Y2AJ” then says he wants a shot at the title if he still is champion after tonight. Jericho talks about how he made Kevin Owens tap out then asks AJ what happens when you doubt Chris Jericho….Then Kevin Owens comes out. Kevin says that all three of those men in the ring arguing doesn’t matter because he will take back what is his. Owens says Jericho has no idea what is coming his way tonight and AJ has no business in the ring. As Owens continues to speak, AJ just walks out of the ring and attacks Owens on the ramp.

Singles Match

Sami Zayn vs “The Maharaja” Jinder Mahal w/The Singh Brothers

Zayn locks up with Jinder and after a few counters Jinder scores with a big back elbow dropping Sami, Zayn then scores with a hurricanranna off the ropes. Jinder then tries to throw Sami out but he counters with a splash that sends Mahal to the outside as Smackdown goes to a commercial. When the show resumes we see Mahal covering Zayn after the Singh’s interfere, Zayn kicks out but Mahal attacks Zayn with knees on the apron. After another pin attempt Jinder continues to show his strength hitting elbows to Zayn then locking him into a reverse headlock. Jinder then gets Sami on the top rope and tries a Superplex but Zayn gets away with a headbutt then Zayn misses his top rope move and Mahal blast him with a knee. Sami kicks out at two and Mahal slaps Sami in disrespect but Sami hits a clothesline then a back elbow. Sami hits a high cross body from the top for a two count but after Jinder tries a rollup then Zayn counters with a roll up but Mahal gets away. Zayn then scores with a Tornado DDT from the top then as he tries the Helluva Kick, Jinder get pulled away one of the Singh Brothers. Sami then runs the ropes and gets caught in them by the other Sighn brother causing Jinder to hit the Full Nelson Slam and get the win.

Your Winner: Jinder Mahal

Smackdown comes back from commercial and after a highlight package from Shinsuke Nakamura we see Dolph Ziggler antagonizing him backstage. Ziggler talks about Shinsuke and says he’s not even here tonight and what is Shane thinking? Dolph doesn’t realize Shane is behind him and Shane says his name is Shinsuke Nakamura. Dolph says he guess he will be impressed by his entrance then Dolph tells Shane he should with his match tonight against Sin Cara.

We go to the ring and Aiden English is in the ring singing to the crowd with the lone spotlight on him, then he gets interrupted by Tye Dillinger.

Singles Match

“The Perfect 10” Tye Dillinger vs Aiden English

English goes right after Dillinger in the corner with knees and strikes, Dillinger comes back with kicks and knees of his own dropping English. Dillinger kicks away at English in the corner then pulls down the knee brace, Tye then scoops up English and drops him on his knee. Tye covers English and gets the win.

Your Winner: Tye Dillinger

Charlotte Flair is backstage and while she is being interviewed she gets attacked by The Welcoming Committee, Tamina then kneels down to a down Charlotte and welcomes her to Smackdown Live.

Smackdown Live Womens Division

Tag Team Match

Naomi© & Charlotte Flair vs Carmella w/James Ellsworth & Natalya

After being attacked backstage we don’t see Charlotte but Naomi stands alone in the ring against both members with Ellsworth & Tamina on the outside. Naomi starts off hitting an atomic drop then a slap, Naomi hits the bicycle kicks but then tags in Natalya. Naomi locks on with a head scissors but Natalya escapes but Naomi gets in another pin attempt for a two count. Naomi scores with a kick sending Natalya to the outside but Naomi tries a baseball slide and Natalya counters sending Naomi face first into the post. Natalya gets Naomi in the corner for the double team then but Naomi tries to get away but the double team from Natalya is too much. Carmella then covers Naomi and tags Natalya back in for more punishment. Natalya attacks Naomi in the corner with kicks then Natalya sends Naomi off the ropes and both women connect with a high cross body. We then hear Charlotte Flair’s music and she gingerly walks to the ring. Naomi tags in Charlotte and she attacks Naomi with big chops followed by a neck breaker then a big boot. Charlotte drops Carmella then pounds Natalya into the turn buckles, Natalya then interferes taking out Charlotte as she looks for Carmella. When Smackdown continues we see Carmella with a leg lock on Charlotte in the middle of the ring. Charlotte escapes but Carmella sends her back down and gets in a few kick to the mid section before covering her for a two count. Carmella misses the Bronco buster and Charlotte tags in Naomi, she hits the Jaw breaker on Carmella then hits the rear view but Natalya interferes with the pin attempt. Naomi gets attacked from the outside and Carmella rolls up Naomi and gets the win.

Your Winners: Carmella & Natalya

After the match we see Tamina jump in the ring with Natalya & Carmella and they all attack Charlotte & Naomi. The Welcoming Committee beats down both women then Becky Lynch comes out to make the save but she shakes the hands of Tamina, Carmella & Natalya. Lynch then attacks all three women as well as Ellsworth but Tamina comes back with a super kick and now Lynch is triple teamed. Natalya & Carmella trade shots on Lynch before posing in the ring to the crowds dismay.

Singles Match

Dolph Ziggler vs Sin Cara

After both men tie up we see Sin Cara countering Ziggler forcing a restart, Ziggler then hits a back elbow as Sin Cara breaks away. Dolph then pummels Sin Cara but Sin Cara comes back with a high cross body then a big chop. Sin Cara then hits a spring board back elbow then a spring board moonsault. Sin Cara the sends Dolph flying with a Super kick then Sin Cara scores with a suicide dive. Dolph counters Sin on the way back in and Dolph hits a neck breaker then a top rope elbow drop for a two count. Dolph then tries a neck breaker but Sin Cara gets away but Dolph scores with a drop kick. Ziggler then tries the Zig Zag but Sin Cara counters with power bomb for a two count. Sin Cara then hits another moonsault and Ziggler is down but as Sin Cara comes closer he gets blasted by Ziggler’s Superkick and Sin Cara is out cold. Dolph covers Sin Cara and gets the win.

Your Winner: Dolph Ziggler

Smackdown Live Main Event

United States Championship Rematch

Kevin Owens vs Chris Jericho© (AJ Styles is banned from ringside)

Both men attack each other from the get go and Jericho is red hot hitting drop kicks then Jericho takes the action outside targeting the injured finger of Owens on the steel steps. Owens gets back with a punch to Jericho’s face the puts his boot in Jericho’s face on the ropes in the corner. Owens kicks at Jericho in the corner again then follows up with a senton for a two count. Owens chops Jericho in the corner but Jericho gets away and connects with a drop kick from the top rope. Jericho now goes with knees to Owens in the corner but Owens sidesteps Jericho and Chris hits his head on the steel post. The action spills to the outside and as Jericho is up against the barricade we see Owens running and scoring with a Cannonball to Jericho as Smackdown goes to a commercial. Owens catches Jericho in the mid section when Smackdown continues and Jericho tries the Lionsault to no avail as does Owens with another Cannonball. Jericho then scores with the Lionsault for a two count and tries the Walls of Jericho but Owens gets away. Jericho drops Owens and goes for the Walls again and this time locks on but Owens gets to the bottom rope. Owens then hits a Super kick for a two count and seems upset he cant put Jericho away. Owens tries the Pop Up Powerbomb but Jericho counters into the Walls of Jericho and Owens tries to crawl to the ropes but Jericho holds on. Owens again tries to crawl and at the last minute gets to the bottom rope. Owens rolls to the outside in pain while Jericho is in the corner, Owens chops Jericho on the outside then plants Jericho on the outside floor head first with a DDT. Owens tries another Superkick but Jericho kicks out and Owens just humiliates Jericho with slaps, Jericho then tries a roll up for a two count. Kevin Owens then throws Jericho into the ropes and scores with the Pop-up Powerbomb, Owens covers Jericho and gets the win.

Your Winner: Kevin Owens is your new United States Champion

After the match is over we see Jericho down on the mat seemingly hurt not only from Owens’ finisher but also from the DDT on the outside floor. Kevin then goes back in the ring for more and delivers one more Pop-up powerbomb to Jericho before heading to the back. The EMT’s come into the ring as Jericho is in serious pain and needs medical attention, Owens again comes from the back and attacks Jericho with a steel chair sending Jericho off the ring post. Owens poses with the United States Championship as Jericho is screaming in pain with the EMT’s surround him as Smackdown Live goes off the air.