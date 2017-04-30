A “Swanton” by Matt secured the win for the Hardys. Sheamus had Jeff in a pin situation.Matt was the legal man though. Matt come off the ropes with “Swanton” and wound up pinning Sheamus.

An excellent match and all four shook hands after it ended. However afer they left the ring the challengers came back and viciously attacked the champions both inside and outside the ring. The bloodied Matt, destroyed Jeff and left the ring amid the fans shock and loud booing.