It started in the House Of Horrors (was filmed like a horror movie) and finally wound up in the ring — as a “No Holds Barred” match. One can win by pinfall or submission or forfeit.

A LONG pause for another match at the arena as Seth Rollins pinned Samoa Joe.

Wyatt got to the arena in the limo Orton used to get to Wyatt’s House Of Horrors.

He got into the ring and Orton was standing behind him. Orton hit him with some chair shots and tossed Wyatt out of the ring where much of the match continued.

Orton was attacked by the Singh brothers and Jinder Mahal who smashed Orton with the WWE title.

Wyatt used his “Sister Abigal” move to pin Orton.