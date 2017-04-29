MURPHY PREDICTS: WWE PAYBACK

By Don Murphy

In years past, wrestling fans have experienced what is known as the “post-WrestleMania letdown.” The weekly shows are still there; however, the anticipation for the biggest show of the year is gone, along with the wrestlers who only appear at the marquee event. This year seems to be a bit different, as the WWE has taken steps to keep their content fresh with the recent “Superstar Shakeup,” shuffling the rosters a bit and putting several interesting scenarios in place. The first event, coming out of this “Shakeup,” takes place on Sunday night, as the WWE’s Raw brand presents “Payback,” emanating from the SAP Center in San Jose, California. This card is interesting and a bit easier, in some cases, to predict, in that several of the matches were announced prior to the “Shakeup,” meaning that several of the wrestlers, appearing on the show, will be permanently moving to Smackdown Live. In addition, while the WWE Champion is scheduled to appear, I think that this may be the first pay-per-view event in many years, that doesn’t feature a match for one of the top championships. While unorthodox, I like this, in that it’s giving the WWE a chance to build up some of their secondary titles, which will be defended on the show. Finally, I’m not usually a fan of over-the-top gimmick matches, and on paper, the “House of Horrors” match between Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt has the potential to be a campy, hokey mess. However, the WWE had a decent track-record in making these types of matches watchable (e.g. The Boiler Room Brawl between Mankind and the Undertaker in 1996). So, there’s no letdown in sight, as we head towards what should be a solid show. Let’s run down the card….

House of Horrors Match: Randy Orton meets Bray Wyatt

Analysis: There’s been some speculation around what this match will be and where it will take place. The latest working theory is that portions of the match will take place outside of the arena and likely be pre-recorded, leading to a final sequence inside the building. I wasn’t a fan of the special effects used during their match at WrestleMania, so I am hoping that we are not getting more of the same. I do think that if they’re able to strike a balance that includes some special effects, within the context of a good story, this could be a good match. Orton and Wyatt are both seasoned enough, where I’m confident in their ability to turn this into something better than average. In terms of the outcome, since both will be heading to separate brands after the show, and the Raw brand already has the Universal Championship, an Orton victory is pretty much a lock. My only concern is that while Wyatt is a great talker and worker, he tends to deliver the same promos in each program he’s in, and hasn’t won a rivalry in quite some time. It looks like he will head into a feud with Finn Balor after Payback, and I’m hoping that creative finds a way to protect his credibility as a top-level heel.

Murphy Predicts: Randy Orton defeats Bray Wyatt

Singles Match: Roman Reigns meets Braun Strowman

Analysis: I really didn’t think Strowman had the potential to work matches at the top of the card when he debuted in 2015, but he has definitely proven me wrong. His build has been excellent and while I was concerned when he lost to Reigns back in March, creative has worked to make that loss a distant memory. The one issue, like most of Roman Reigns’ programs, is that Strowman receives the majority of the cheers, despite being presented as a monster heel. As San Jose isn’t one of their primary markets, I suspect we may see a bit more in the way of Strowman being booed and Roman getting a better reaction. Nevertheless, these two can and will put on a great “big man” match and for the outcome, I actually think we’ll see Strowman go over so that the rivalry will continue for another couple of months, likely culminating in an ambulance or stretcher match. Plus, the WWE can always point to Reigns’ storyline injuries as a reason for the loss, which won’t cost him any momentum at all.

Murphy Predicts: Braun Strowman defeats Roman Reigns

WWE United States Championship Match: Kevin Owens defends the WWE United States Championship against Chris Jericho

Analysis: There’s no question that this will be a great match, likely the best match on the show. As an aside, I’m not the biggest fan of Owens’ latest character, which focuses on his French-Canadian heritage; however, I do like the clean-shaven, suited up look. As I’ve said, the secondary titles need a boost, and for the first time since John Cena held the United States Championship, the title has gained some much-needed credibility, which will be increased even more in the months to come. It’s been widely circulated that Jericho will be touring with his band, Fozzy, over the summer, and with AJ Styles beginning a program with Owens, along with the stipulation that the winner of this match moves to Smackdown Live, an Owens win here is all but guaranteed.

Murphy Predicts: Kevin Owens retains the WWE United States Championship

WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match: The Hardy Boyz defend the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship against Sheamus and Cesaro

Analysis: At first, I was a bit disappointed that the Hardys didn’t re-debut in the WWE with their “broken” personas. Looking back on it, it made sense to have them re-emerge as “Team Extreme” and pending any legal issues, I am looking forward to the slow build back to the “Broken Universe.” It was so well done in TNA, I can only imagine what the WWE machine will do with it. In terms of this match, I’ve been underwhelmed with the build, but the in-ring product should be stellar. The WWE, in general, needs credible tag teams and I am hoping that they can continue to establish Sheamus and Cesaro as leading contenders. They work well together and with the right mix of tag teams, they could help re-ignite the division. I am not sold on a heel turn just yet, though that seems to be where they may be headed. The Hardys are another surefire pick, but I’ll be interested to see if and how they protect Sheamus and Cesaro in the loss.

Murphy Predicts: The Hardy Boyz retain the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship

WWE Raw Women’s Championship: Bayley defends the WWE Raw Women’s Championship against Alexa Bliss

Analysis: Alexa Bliss is my guilty pleasure of the Women’s division. Naturally, I enjoy watching Charlotte, Becky Lynch, Bayley and Sasha Banks work, but I am happy that the WWE is moving away from rotating matches around the four and giving someone else a chance. I don’t see Alexa winning the title here, just coming off of a run as the Smackdown Women’s Champion. Bliss is clearly being positioned as a “filler” opponent for Bayley, before the champion moves on to meeting Nia Jax and eventually Banks. Hopefully, they can still find a prominent place for Bliss, as her ability on the microphone is superb and with further seasoning in the ring, has the potential to be the breakout star of 2017.

Murphy Predicts: Bayley retains the WWE Raw Women’s Championship

Singles Match: Seth Rollins meets Samoa Joe

Analysis: This match intrigues me. I love how Joe has been built since joining the main roster and this should be another fantastic match. Admittedly, I’d like to see Joe pushed as monster, as opposed to being involved in the competitive match that we will see here. Assuming my other prediction plays out and Strowman beats Reigns, I don’t see both Reigns and Rollins losing on the same show. I see Rollins getting a close win, possibly via a roll-up, followed by a beatdown by Joe to continue the rivalry. As an aside, the Seth Rollins babyface experiment hasn’t evolved as the WWE would have liked. With Joe playing the role he is playing, I’m hoping that they can start having Seth receive the kind of reaction the WWE wants him to.

Murphy Predicts: Seth Rollins defeats Samoa Joe

WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match: Neville defends the WWE Cruiserweight Championship against Austin Aries

Analysis: They had a great match at WrestleMania and while 205 Live hasn’t been the best platform for the Cruiserweights, Neville and Aries have been the stand outs. Plus, the rivalry resulted in another needed move, which turned TJ Perkins heel. I expect this to be another great match, with some level of interference from Perkins, which will backfire and cost Neville the title. This will set up an Aries-Perkins feud, in addition to rematches with Neville.

Murphy Predicts: Austin Aries wins the WWE Cruiserweight Championship

Pre-Show/Tag Team Match: Enzo and Big Cass meet Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows

Analysis: These two teams have really lost their luster, possibly beyond repair. I was hoping we’d see Anderson and Gallows get a fresh start on Smackdown, but I really feel that if they could just tone down the comedy and channel the energy that made them so successful in Japan, this run can be saved. Enzo’s and Cass’s act still appeals to the kids, but it’s getting old – fast. If they continue down this past, they may consider turning Cass heel and trying him in a singles role, either against Enzo, or with Enzo as his manager. What they’re doing with both right now isn’t working

Murphy Predicts: Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows defeat Enzo and Big Cass

