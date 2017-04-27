NXT Recap

NXT Arena-Full Sail University

Orlano Florida

April 26th, 2017

Tonight, NXT did not start in the usual manner. As Tom Phillips, Nigel McGuinness and Percy Watson welcome us to the show, Nikki Cross comes out and calls out Ruby Riot to “come play.” Riot obliged and a brawl insued causing officials to come out a pull apart the ladies.

After order was restored, Tom Phillips runs down the card. Then, we are reminded of last week’s confrontation between Bobby Roode and Hideo Itami when Itami hit Roode with the GTS. Roode is backstage ready to be interviewed but he cuts off the interviewer, Kayla Braxton before she can ask her question. Roode comments that Itami can’t jump to the front of the line. He must earn his opportunity like everyone else.

In the arena, Andrade “Cien” Almas and Drew McIntyre make their entrances.

Match 1: Andrade “Cien” Almas vs. Drew McIntyre

Early on, Almas tries to stay away from McIntyre by duck ing him. When McIntyre is able to execute a chop or any other strike, Almas rolls to the floor. McIntyre followed and inflicted punishment. Almas was able to trip Drew on the ring steps allowing Almas to seize control.

Almas worked over McIntyre until he had beaten down in a corner as a set up for his double-knees finisher. Almas made a mistake when, instead of hitting the knees in the corner, he stopped short and slapped McIntyre across the face.

Drew looked into the camera with a seething look in his eyes, got up, and went bezerk with the punishment on Almas. He further showed his dominance by no-selling all of Almas’ subsequent offense. The finish came when McIntyre caught Almas in mid air trying to catch him with a cross-body. McIntyre turned this into a slam then nailed his running kick to put away Almas.

Winner: Drew McIntyre

NXT General Manager, William Regal, addresses the brawl that kicked off the show by making a match pitting Cross and Riot against each other, for real, in the ring.

The announce team runs down the remaining card and a special mini-documentary on Roderick Strong coming up after the break.

With no setup from any of the announce team we come back and go straight into the Roderick Strong piece. I must say this is very well done and my favorite piece that WWE has done so far. The focus of the piece was Strong’s difficult childhood growing up around domestic abuse. I was really taken with how good this was including seeing him today on the other side of that. If you missed NXT tonight, I strongly urge to watch this episode for the Strong video alone! I cant wait for part two next week! I would like to see more of these segments on talent across the rosters.

In the arena, we are set for the next contest as Kona Reeves makes his entrance to face Aleister Black.

Match 2: Kona Reeves vs. Aleister Black

Reeves tried a different strategy then previous Black opponents, he decided to take the fight right to Black; it didn’t help. Black weathered the storm then attacked Reeves on the ropes. Reeves decision to hit Black on the rope break didn’t help either. Black opened up the striking offense then clocked Reeves with the “Black Mass” roundhouse kick for the three count.

Winner: Aleister Black

Ruby Riot is interviewed backstage to shed some light on why she is feuding with Sanity. She believes they try their outlook on people and on people and she takes exception to that. She lets Cross know that she pushes back and will push her aside on her way to the NXT Women’s Championship.

We return to NXT and find Almas in party mode leaving the arena. They are still telling the story of Anrade caring more for partying than wrestling. They continue that tonight when he refuses to aknowledge the question when asked about it.

Ruby Riot comes out for her match with Cross only to get jumped on the way to the ring. Cross and Riot continue their pull-apart brawl that started the show. They up the ante as more people come out to hold them back from each other. Cross is carried kicking and screaming to the back.

Match 3: Ruby Riot vs. Nikki Cross: No Match

The European Championship match is next but first, we go back to Regal’s office. He is with Asuka and announces a battle royal to determine her new #1 contender. Asuka is unimpressed and leaves.

Jack Gallagher and Tyler Bate make their entrances for the main event.

Match 4: United Kingdom Championship: Jack Gallagher vs. Tyler Bate, (Champion)

A handshake as the match begins shows a great deal of mutual respect between the two.

The match begins very scientifically with holds and counter-holds and a couple of very nice escapes. Gallagher crawls out of a headlock and Bate does a nice escape out of a full nelson. They transition into trading pinfalls until Gallagher tries to roll up Bate and Bate blocks it by grabbing the ropes. They take a quick break here.

They pick up the pace after the break as Gallagher worked on the arm and stomped on Bates hand as the action is starting to get faster. There was a nice spot when Gallagher used his foot to force an arm bar to the mat for a pin attempt. Each man did a monkey flip then did tandem simultaneous bridges to stop pin attempts.

Bate started to assert himself when he landed a fist followed by a German suplex. Bate used more power moves when he took control of the action. Gallagher is more of mat wrestler who likes to tie up a body in knots.

Gallagher rolls to the floor to recuperate when Bate decides he is going to try a leap onto Gallagher. Gallagher stopped that with a well-placed head strike to the jaw. Gallagher knocked himself silly and is unable to follow up the move. Gallagher does manage to get mack in the ring and executes another head-strike. Gallagher covers Bate for a near-fall.

Gallagher tried to lock in a submission but Bate blocked it with a rolling heel kick and followed up with the “Tyler Driver ’97” to score the pin.

Winner: Tyler Bate

Bate celebrates in the ring to close the show.