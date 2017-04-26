205 Live Recap

From: Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines, IA

Air Date: April 25, 2017

Tonight is the final show before epic showdown #2 between Neville and Austin Aries for the Cruiserweight Championship. We are reminded that Neville has an ally in his way when we see a recap of TJ Perkins going to the dark-side, complete with a shot of the latest match that saw Neville bail on his new friend and leave him to be defeated by Aries and tag partner Jack Gallagher.

After the opening credits, Tom Phillips and Corey Graves welcome us to the show with more Neville vs. Aries Payback talk as well as main event talk as Jack Gallagher and the champ, renew old acquaintances.

We begin things tonight with tag team action as Rich Swann teams with Akira Tozawa to do battle with Noam Dar and Brian Kendrick. Swann was introduced first and we were reminded that Swann gave the presents to Alicia Fox only to dump her as revenge for hisfriend, Cedric Alexander. When Tozawa comes out, we are brought up to speed on his re-teaching Kendrick the “lessons” every week. We see video of last week’s “lesson” Dar and Kendrick come out and we are ready to get underway.

Match 1: Rich Swann and Akira Tozawa vs. Noam Dar and Brian Kendrick.

Kendrick tries to create a distraction so he and Dar can jump the face team before the bell, but it failed as Tozawa and Swann answered and drove Kendrick and Dar to the floor. Swann and Tozawa hit tandem dives to the outside and Swann is so excited he does a victory lap.

After Swann’s run around ringside, the bell finally rings and we are off. Swann was dominating the action early against both Dar and Kendrick until Dar snuck up on him and tripped him, causing Swann to slip off the turnbuckle.

Kendrick and Dar work over Swann for the next several minutes using high impact power moves and quick covers but Swann kept kicking free. Swann, at one point, tried to leap for the tag but Kendrick made save. Swann finally makes the tag after roundhouse kicking Kendrick right the face.

Tozawa comes in and works over both opponents briefly then turns his attention to the legal man, Dar. Tozawa was besting Dar so Kendrick tried to distract Tozawa but it didn’t work. Next, Kendrick tried to get involved and hold Tozawa so Dar could attack him. Tozawa ducked and Dar nailed Kendrick them fell victim to the Shining Wizard and the three count.

Winners: Rich Swann and Akira Tozawa.

The re-teaching continues as Tozawa gives lesson #4 to Kendrick, “Always choose wisely.”

Interviewer Dasha is backstage with the champ and reminds him about the match on Sunday, then brings up his match tonight with Gallagher. The champ reminded her that he has dominated Gallagher in the past and he will again tonight. He said that he hopes Aries is watching so he can see first-hand what will happen to him on Sunday. Neville ended the segment with a little self-love then we headed for commercial.

We return and are ready for match number two, Mustafa Ali vs. Tony Nese. During Ali’s ring entrance, we get caught up on the storyline involving Ali and Drew Gulak. Gulak has been saying for weeks that Ali’s high-flying style is too dangerous. Gulak has been protesting Ali’s use of “dangerous” moves. Last week, we see video evidence that now Gulak is interfereing in matches. Gulack comes out to protest this match and decides to sit in on commentary

Match 2: Mustafa Ali vs. Tony Nese

The competitors in the ring start the match jumping around with each other while Gulak is asked why he cares so much about the high-risk style. He says he is about curbing the abuse of the style and he is looking big picture for the best of the brand.

Ali finally scores some contact and sends Nese to the floor. Nese comes back in with a double axe-handle blow and a clothesline for a near-fall. Nese has impressive moves as he drops Ali in a front-suplex across the top rope followed by a massive hip toss across the ring.. He follows this up, however, with some posing. Nese goes to the well again only to be countered by Ali and driven face-first to the mat.

Ali starts to quicken the pace and comes off the ropes with a flying press, drawing a concerned look from Gulak. Ali hits the rolling neckbreaker driving Nese to the outside. Ali follows with a dive unto Nese. Ali hits the Tornado DDT to set up for his inverted 450 finisher. This prompts to leave his seat and pull Nese to safety causing a disqualification on Ali.

Winner : Tony Nese

Ali got even with Gulak when he dove on him after the match.

The main event and we see Aries backstage pumping up Gallagher as we go to commercial.

We return to no-nonsense entrances from Gallagher and Neville

Match 3: Cruiserweight Champion, Neville vs. Jack Gallagher in a non-title match.

The early part of the match is controlled by Gallagher and gives him a chance to show off some of his signature offense including the headstand in the corner followed up by a dropkick that sends Neville to the outside.

Neville is having a problem breaking through on Gallagher so he steals Jack’s umbrella and tosses it up the ramp. Gallagher dives on Neville and brings him back in the ring. Neville was able to take out Gallagher’s legs to seize control. Neville goes for a quick pin after hitting a top-rope dropkick but Gallagher kicks him off. Gallagher tries to come back with the head butt but Neville runs his face hard to the corner.

Gallagher makes it to his feet and begins fire back with forearm uppercuts and dropkicks. He moved in for the cover but only got a two-count. Neville comes right back by slamming Gallagher’s face to the mat. Gallagher answers back with a dropkick only to have Neville immediately kip-up. Neville gets in Gallagher’s face and pays for it with a head butt to the face for a near-fall. Gallagher takes Neville to the top-rope for a superplex but Neville gets in palm-thrust to the eyes and ends the match with the Rings of Saturn for the win.

Winner: Neville.

I thought the show was over here as Neville made his way up the ramp only to attack Gallagher again as he was being helped to the back. He tried to lock in the Rings again but Aries came out to make the save. Neville was out on the stage while Aries was calling him to the ring to close the show.

Don’t miss the Cruiserweight Championship match at Payback this Sunday. It should be a great match by both men.