Jermaine Royster reporting

Smackdown comes to us live from the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa and tonight’s lineup should be fitting for a great show. WWE Champion Randy Orton faces Erick Rowan in a No Disqualification match less than a week away from Payback this Sunday night were Orton will defend the title against Bray Wyatt in a House of Horrors match. Also after winning her match last week, Charlotte Flair gets a shot at Naomi and the Smackdown Live Womens Championship. “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles battles Baron Corbin once more as well as Shinsuke Nakamura making his entrance to Smackdown Live.

Renee Young is standing in the ring and she introduces “The Artist known as” Shinsuke Nakamura. Nakamura made his Smackdown Live debut during the Superstar Shakeup, as Renee goes to ask her first question she gets interrupted by Dolph Ziggler. Dolph grabs the mic and mocks an interview with Shinsuke but Dolph simply mocks Nakamura about him speaking Japanese. Dolph asks why Nakamura dances the way he does when he walks to the ring, Dolph then takes the mic away and say to the crowd that Shinsuke isn’t who he really is. Dolph then jokes about Shinsuke really being Michael Jackson in Japan but then Nakamura grabs the mic and starts asking his own questions. He asks Dolph what his problem is then Nakamura takes the mic away from him to the crowds laughter. After Shinsuke jokes a bit more Dolph just super kicks him then tries another move but Nakamura hits an Exploder Suplex then teases the Kinsasha Knee but Ziggler scurries out of the ring.

Singles Match

Baron Corbin vs AJ Styles

Styles bounces around the ring to start off but Corbin shows his power very quickly just throwing Styles off of him. Both men lock up in the middle of the ring then AJ scores with two strikes then Styles goes back to the head lock. Corbin backs Styles in the corner but Styles still holds onto the headlock, Baron fights away with strikes and AJ comes off the ropes but he gets caught then Baron blasts him to the outside. AJ then counters Baron off the top with a big kick which is followed by a Pele Kick, Styles then scores with a sliding fore arm for a two count. AJ then teases the Styles Clash but Baron stops it then he blocks the Calf Crusher as well. Baron charges after AJ in the corner but Styles sidesteps then Baron gets dropped in the process. Kevin Owens who is on commentary comes to the ring apron to distract AJ but Owens gets kicked in the face by Styles before entering the ring. Corbin then blocks a fore arm and tries a power bomb but AJ Styles gets a reversal and turns that into a pinning situation in which Styles holds on for the win.

Your Winner: AJ Styles

After the match both Owens & Corbin are attacking AJ in the ring when Sami Zayn come in for the save. Sami hits the Helluva Kick onto Corbin but Owens attacks Zayn from behind then Owens hits the Pop Up Power bomb to AJ Styles.

Beat the Clock Challenge #1

Tag Team Match(winner gets No. 1 Contender/Title shot against The Uso’s at BackLash)

The American Alpha vs The Colons(Primo & Epico)

Gable tries a backslide on Epico for a two count then Epico does the same as both men try to get quick counts. Jordan comes in and scores with a side headlock then tries a pin attempt again, Gable gets the tag and they double team Epico for a two count. Epico then gets Gable in his corner and tries a double team but Gable gets away, Epico then scores with a big boot for a two count. The Colons now in control hit a DDT to Gable for a two count then Primo comes in attacking Gable for yet another two count. Primo gets Gable in the corner then Epico comes in with a knee lift then clothesline combo for a two count. After another kick out by Gable we see Epico hitting a back breaker then Primo comes in with a senton for a two count. Primo then hits a neck breaker back submission combo move then drop kicks Gable back into the corner. The Colons then try the Double team Backstabber but Jason Jordan comes in and The Alphas hit the Grand Amplitude to Epico for the win.

Your Winners: The American Alpha in 5:17,

The Ascension & Breezango will compete later tonight and the winner has to beat the time of 5:17 in order to become No. 1 contenders to the Smackdown Live Tag Team Championships.

Next get a recorded message from the “Bulgarian Brute” Rusev who has yet to show up on Smackdown Live and he explains why. Rusev says he doesn’t like Smackdown Live Commissioner Shane McMahon as well as GM Daniel Bryan, Rusev then says he didn’t agree with the Superstars Shakeup and he wants a Title shot. Rusev continues by saying the only way he will compete on Smackdown Live is if he is given a title shot at Backslash and if not then he will just pack his bags and head back to Bulgaria.

Becky Lynch is interviewed backstage and she is asked about Charlotte being on Smackdown, Lynch says Charlotte is doing exactly what she should be doing by going for it. Becky says she may not agree with Charlotte but she gets what she gets. All of a sudden we see Tamina, Natalya, Carmella & James Ellsworth show up and they ask Becky is she with them or Charlotte, Becky dismisses the question.

Singles Match

No Disqualification(Non Title)

WWE Champion Randy Orton vs Erick Rowan[Wyatt Family]

Rowan goes straight for Orton blasting him with punches then finishes that of with a big clothesline but Randy counters with a clothesline of his own sending Rowan to the outside. Both men are fighting on the outside, Orton sends Rowan into the post then bounces him off the barricade spine first. Orton then slams Rowan’s face off the announce desk as the match is now on the outside floor. Rowan counters Randy and sends him flying off the steel steps. Back in the ring Orton continues to get pounded, Rowan then grabs a Kendo Stick from under the ring and blasts Orton with it repeatedly over the back. After a pin attempt from Rowan we see Erick going back to the outside floor and picks up a table. Orton gets the Kendo stick and crawls over to Rowan, Erick sets up the table on the outside and Rowan tries to suplex Orton through the table. Orton blocks the suplex but hits Rowan with the Kendo stick twice with the latter knocking Rowan off the apron and into the table on the outside. As the action continues we see Rowan again attacking Orton in the corner with kicks and both men spill to the outside again. Rowan attacks Orton on the outside then grabs another Kendo stick but Orton counters Rowan on the apron and Orton hits the second rope DDT. Orton teases the RKO but Rowan connects with the Kendo Stick, Rowan then grabs the steel steps and hits Orton with them. Rowan isn’t finished as he goes back to the outside to grab a steel chair, Rowan wedges the chair in between the turnbuckle’s. As Orton is sent into the corner he stops then sidesteps Rowan who hits the chair, Orton then connects with the RKO and covers Rowan for the win.

Your Winner: Randy Orton

After the match Orton gets the mic and he says again that he doesn’t know what a House of Horrors match is but he will find out on Sunday. Orton says all he knows is that on Sunday Bray will fall. Then we hear Jinder Mahal’s music, Jinder says how can Randy just overlook him. Jinder says he has more money, class & culture than Randy and that Jinder is the true horror. Jinder says Randy is just like everyone else who judges him because he looks different and his lack of tolerance. Jinder says at Backlash he will take back the pride and the WWE Championship then he delivers a message in his native tongue(Punjabi). Jinder then tries to attack Randy but as Orton turns the tables on Jinder we see the Bollywood Boys show up and hold the leg of Orton. Jinder & Boys attack Orton then Jinder takes the WWE Championship belt with him as the three men walk back up the ramp.

Beat the Clock Challenge #2

Tag Team Match

Breezango vs The Ascension

*winner has to beat the time of 5:17*

Fandango starts with Viktor and Viktor goes for the win right away with a corkscrew uppercut for a two count. Konnor then comes in and does the same then tries another pin attempt, Breeze then hits an enziguiri to Konnor. Viktor comes back in he and Fandango go at it but Konnor catches Fandango with a big knee lift for a two count. Konnor gets the tag and The Ascension hit a double team for another two count. Then Konnor goes for another move but he gets Super kicked by Breeze rights into the arms of Fandango who scores on the Falcons Arrow and Breezango get the win.

Your Winners: Breezango(2:36), Breezando beats the earlier time of the American Alpha so Breezango is now the new No. 1 Contender’s to The Uso’s and they will face each other at BackLash.

Smackdown Live Main Event

Smackdown Live Womens Championship Match

Naomi© vs Charlotte Flair

Charlotte locks up with Naomi then slaps on a chin lock then Naomi rises up and counters with a headlock, Naomi then scores with a bulldog off the turn buckles. Charlotte counters Naomi on the ropes and sends her flying to the mat as Smackdown goes to a commercial break. When Smackdown Live resumes we see Charlotte going back to the chin lock and Nokia is on the mat trying to escape, Naomi gets to her feet but Charlotte just plants her on the mat by her hair. Charlotte puts the boots to Naomi in the corner and corners her for a two count. After a big chop in the corner from Charlotte Naomi kicks out at one but Charlotte tries to cover her again. Naomi take more chops then hits a jaw breaker and Charlotte is stunned on ropes, Naomi tries the dueling kicks but Charlotte catches Naomi’s leg then plants her again but Naomi comes back hitting split legged stunner and Charlotte is down in the corner. Naomi gets up elbows Charlotte in the head then tries a sunset flip, Naomi then hits a big spinning round house kick that drops Charlotte for a two count. Both women then start to trade shots mid ring then Naomi hits the Rear View(Hip Attack) for a two count. After another shot from Naomi leaves Charlotte wobbly, Naomi again goes for the flip up stunner but Charlotte grabs hold of Naomi then plants her on the mat with a power bomb for a two count. Charlotte then goes to the corner and up to the top rope, Charlotte goes for the moonsault but Naomi gets her knees up so Charlotte cant hit the move. The crowd at this point is on the edge of their seats but right after the failed moonsault from Charlotte we see Tamina, Natalya, Carmella & James Ellsworth hit the ring causing the match to be stopped.

Your Winner: No Winner(DQ)

After the bell sounds, Natalya attacks Naomi on the outside while Carmella heads straight for Charlotte down in the ring. Charlotte gets away from Carmella & Tamina then Charlotte catches a charging Natalya with a big boot but Tamina & Carmella catch up to Charlotte. Naomi then comes in a attacks Carmella in the corner but Natalya hit her with a clothesline up ending Naomi. Carmella & Natalya then hold up Charlotte so Tamina can Super Kick her, Carmella then gets a kick in to Charlotte as well. The crowd is heard chanting, “We Want Becky!” But no one would come to Charlotte & Naomi’s aide as Natalya, Tamina, Carmella & James Ellsworth are all standing in the ring facing the camera as Smackdown Live goes off the air.