Evolve 82 2017.04.22

La Boom Nightclub

Queens, NY

By Shin-Blade

FB: @officialshinblade

Twitter: @shinsationalone

Ring Announcer: Joanna Rose

1- WWN Championship

Matthew Riddle def Timothy Thatcher via submission

2- ACH def Austin Theory

3- Non-Title Unsanctioned Match

Drew Galloway & Evolve Champion Zack Sabre Jr brawled since Galloway knocked out the referee until Ethan Page & The Gatekeepers attacked Sabre Jr. Keith Lee then made the save.

4- Kyle O’Reilly def “Limitless” Keith Lee (Match Of The Night)

5- Evolve Tag Team Championship

“Dirty” Chris Dickinson & JAKA def “Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams & Fred Yehi (c)

6- Main Event: Last Man Standing Match

“All Ego” Ethan Page def Darby Allin

For more information, WWNLive.com