WHAT HAPPENED @EVOLVE
Evolve 82 2017.04.22
La Boom Nightclub
Queens, NY
By Shin-Blade
FB: @officialshinblade
Twitter: @shinsationalone
Ring Announcer: Joanna Rose
1- WWN Championship
Matthew Riddle def Timothy Thatcher via submission
2- ACH def Austin Theory
3- Non-Title Unsanctioned Match
Drew Galloway & Evolve Champion Zack Sabre Jr brawled since Galloway knocked out the referee until Ethan Page & The Gatekeepers attacked Sabre Jr. Keith Lee then made the save.
4- Kyle O’Reilly def “Limitless” Keith Lee (Match Of The Night)
5- Evolve Tag Team Championship
“Dirty” Chris Dickinson & JAKA def “Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams & Fred Yehi (c)
6- Main Event: Last Man Standing Match
“All Ego” Ethan Page def Darby Allin
For more information, WWNLive.com