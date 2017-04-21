Feeling the Impact

by Jay and Lottie Shannon

Josh Mathews is gone, due to Team G.O.A.T. losing the 8.-Man Tag Match, last week. How will Impact be from this point, going forward?

Impact started with an In Memory for Matt “Rosey” Anoi’a. Thank you for that.

James Storm arrived. Later on, he will get a shot at Lashley and the Impact World Title.

Impact ran promo pieces for Storm and Lashley.

Impact then did a cool video package about all things coming to an end. Was that about Storm’s career…or something bigger?

Roll the opening montage!

Jeremy Borash welcomed everyone to a night of championship matches.

Joe Pullman and Jake Holmes vs LAX

World Tag Team Title Match

Is it us, or does the LAX entrance sound VERY much like Sanity’s from NXT? Just asking…

Highlights:

Santana and Joe kicked it off. Santana threw his poor victim into the ropes and bashed him. Tag to Ortiz. Leg Lariat. Double Team on Joe. Ortiz blasted Jake to distract. Assisted Suplex by the tag champs. Jake made the save. These two challengers were trained by Scott D’Amore. Jake got the tag and hit a Bicycle Kick. His advantage faded so fast. Backroll Cutter led to a Poetic Cannonball. Street Sweeper.

Your Winners: Santana and Ortiz…LAX.

Impact Score: 2.0 out of a possible 5

Konnan grabbed the stick and cut a promo. He needs a new catchphrase as the “Serious as a Late Period” is already getting stale. Konnan introduced his squad. He said no one could stop the Revolution.

Decay emerged from the back. Abyss removed his jacket and begged for a fight. Decay got one. Ortiz, Santana and Diamonte went to war with Decay. Abyss hit a Chokeslam on Ortiz. Missile Dropkick by Santana. Steve jumped Santana. Homicide had already been laid out. Konnan even got involved, as Impact cut to their first commercial break. Seriously? Now?

The Queen of the Mountain, Karen Jarrett, came out to address the fans. Impact now has an alliance with AAA, down in Mexico. Jeff Jarrett WAS their champion, at one point. Karen was thrilled that the show was live. Karen explained that Impact has been retooled to make it so much better. Karen made it official that Global Force Wrestling HAS merged with Impact Wrestling. Hope to see a few of my friends go from the West Coast to Orlando, soon. Karen announced this was a Night of Champions. The Knockout Title would be on the line. The X-Title would pit Trevor Lee vs Andrew Everett. The World title would also be on the line, against James Storm. Sweet! 4 titles on the line in one night.

Karen was interrupted by the arrival of Sonjay Dutt! Welcome Back to the TNA/Impact Original. Dutt hugged Karen and said it was great to be back in the Impact Zone. Jay actually had Sonjay’s action figure, once upon a time. Dutt talked about building the X-Division from the ground up. Dutt wanted the X-Title Match to change to a Triple Threat and move to the Main Event spot. Dutt has never held the X-Title but wanted his shot.

Andrew Everett stormed down to the ring. How would he react to that? Andrew showed much respect to Dutt. Andrew did not want to share the ring, tonight, with Dutt. Andrew stated the title was his and his only.

Trevor Lee and Gregory Shane Helms entered the arena. GSH didn’t like others dictating policy. Helms said no one wanted to see Karen or Sunny D (Sonjay) return. Helms felt Dutt sucked, which is why Dutt never won the X-Title. Helms reminded Karen that HE runs the division.

Out came Bruce Prichard. Bruce made it perfectly clear that Helms didn’t run anything on Impact. Bruce wanted things to get a little crazy. Bruce moved the X-Division Match to the Main Event. Bruce put Dutt into the match and then took it to the next level by moving it to a Super Six Way battle. The other 3 men would be named, shortly.

All Hell broke loose. Andrew protected Dutt. Andrew and Sonjay reached for the X-belt.

Anthony Mayweather aka Crimson returned with a great promo about his past, present and future. Crimson is part of the V.o.W (Veterans of War). Who else would join him? We will find out, next week.

ODB vs Rosemary

Knockout Title Match

Highlights:

ODB has to be one of the nicest people that I’ve met in the business. She worked with me out here in Reno, a few years back. I have a framed photo on the wall with her, Buggy Nova, me and “Dreamachine” Dustin Ardine.

ODB beat on the Demon Assassin. Discus Clothesline by ODB. Corner Splash. Rosemary fought out of a Fireman’s Carry. Rosie missed an Elbow Drop. ODB did a Wheelbarrow Slam, on the floor, to Rosemary. The women went to the ramp. Clothesline by Rosemary. Earl Hebner came out and told the women to get back in the ring.

Full Mount Punches by Rosie. Corner Forearm and Exploder by the Champ.Rosemary missed a Top Rope Backsplash Senton. Fallaway Slam by ODB. Shoulder Tackles by the challenger. ODB hit a Back Elbow and ran the Dirty Dozens. Rosemary has a new haircut. Thesz Press brought a two count. ODB dodged a charge. Rosemary fought out of the Bronco Buster with a kick to the lady parts. Red Wedding!

Your Winner: Rosemary

Impact Score: 2.25

‘Swoggle was out in the crowd. LAX will defend, next week, against Decay in a Street Fight.

Suicide was announced as being added to theX-Division match. Sienna came up and asked where the GFW Women’s Champion was. Karen said she would meet her, soon.

We then saw the whole Allie/Braxton/Laurel triangle thing replayed.

Chris Silvio vs Kongo Kong

Love seeing new faces getting to live their dream. Kong had all of Sienna’s forces at his side.

Kong tossed Chris aside. Rope Splash by Kong. Huge Belly to Belly by Kong. Cannonball by Kong. Kong headed up the ropes. Monster Splash!

Your Winner: Kongo Kong

Impact Score: 1.5

James Storm cut a loud promo against Bobby Lashley.

Alberto El Patron did a promo from Arizona. Alberto wants the winner of the World Title match. He did hope that Lashley would win, so Alberto could take back something stolen from him…the Impact World title.

MacKenzie interviewed Magnus. Magnus showed off his GFW World title. Magnus has an issue with Alberto El Patron. Magnus didn’t feel Alberto had earned a title shot. Magnus put himself at the front of the line. Magnus felt his GFW title stood as a Golden Ticket to a shot at the Impact World title. Magnus left to watch the following match…

Bobby Lashley vs James Storm

World Title Match

Highlights:

Storm shared a beer with Pope. He sprayed the fans with the suds. The mood went much darker as the World Champion showed up…with Josh Mathews! What hte heck? Josh must be Bobby’s manager now. JB was totally confused. Josh sat at the announce table, even though he said he was gone. Huh?

Brian Hebner was the Zebra in Charge. Josh goaded JB and Pope. Josh swore he was begged to show up to save the show. Sigh.

The fans were hostile towards the champion, Lashley. The bell sounded and the two circled each other. Bobby took Storm to the corner. Storm fought out. “Josh is Boring” rang out. Storm ducked a punch and unloaded on the champ. Leap Frog but a CLothesline dropped Storm. Corner Shoulder by Lashley. Rolling Neckbreaker to Storm. Josh compared himself to Jim Ross and several others. I don’t freaking think so.

Flying Forearm and Clothesline by Storm. Bobby bailed out to the floor. Ethan Carter III walked down to the ring. EC3 blocked Josh from giving Bobby a beer bottle. Storm bounced Bobby off the ring steps. Bobby did a Stall Suplex onto the ring steps! Ouch!

After a quick break, Bobby hit an Elbow Drop to maintain the advantage. Bobby nailed brutal Crossfaces in the ropes. Clubbing blow by Lashley. Josh rallied the crowd for his buddy, Lashley. Sleeper by Storm. Bobby leaned forward to send James sailing. Spinning Powerslam gave Bobby a two count. Bobby dropped his weight across Storm’s lower back. Flying Forearm and Inverted Atomic Drop by Storm. Enziguri and modified Sling Blade to give Storm the Near Fall. Whip by Storm but he ate a boot. Enziguri by Storm. Storm went up the ropes for a Superplex. Bobby fought out of it. Storm ran up and pulled Bobby off the ropes. Storm sprinted up top and hit a partial Savage Elbow. Bobby had started to roll out of the way. Code Breaker by Storm. Bobby blocked the Last Call. Powerbomb by Storm. Bobby lifted Storm but couldn’t do anything with him. Roll Up by Storm. Dominator by Lashley. 1-2-Kick Out!

Bobby came over to talk with Josh. Lashley grabbed a steel chair. Bobby hit himself in the face when the chair bounced off the top rppe. 2 count for Storm. Storm punched away. Brian Hebner got laid out. Last Call x2. No ref! Dang it.

Storm noticed the chair and headed towards it. He kicked it out of the ring. Josh checked on the ref. Storm grabbed a brewski. EC3 slid in the ring and clocked James Storm with the bottle. Huh? Spear! How did the ref NOT see all the broken glass? That was such B.S.

Your Winner: Bobby Lashley

Impact Score: 3.6 (would have been a 4+ if not for the crappy ending)

Dutch Mantel was asked about the 5th and 6th combatants. Desmond Xavier was the 5th person. The 6th fighter would be a last minute surprise. Hoping for Ryan McQueen but that’s not too likely. We will just have to wait and see…

The Moose vs Chris Adonis feud was profiled. Moose was doing an interview when he was attacked…by Davey Richards.

We saw a video package about the X-Division.

Trevor Lee vs Andrew Everett vs Sonjay Dutt vs Suicide vs Desmond Xavier vs LOW-KI

Six Pack Challenge for the X-Division Championship

SWEET! Low Ki was dressed in a Kill Bill Crazy 88s like suit. Helms whined that this was not fair to his champ.

Highlights:

Everyone exploded on each other. Low Ki with a Handstand Mule K ck, from the corner. Lee tried for a Whip but Suicide turned it into an Octopus on Lee and then Xavier. Dutt took out everyone with a 450 DDT that had Dutt kick everyone. Six Way Dropkick and everyone missed!

Lee attacked the other guys. Five Way Dropkick to Lee. Hellms was about to lose his mind. Xavier pitched Suicide and Everett out of the ring. Xavier attacked Low Ki. Low Ki hit a Baseball Slide on Everett and Suicide. Dutt hit a Moonsault to the floor. Dutt tripped Lee on the apron.

Back in the ring, Dutt tried for a Rana. Xavier landed on his feet. Back Flip by Desmond into a Somersault Plancha to the floor. Break time. Damn!

Andrew missed a Springboard on Lee. Lee threw Dutt out of the ring. Hammer Throw sent Andrew into the corner at Warp Speed. Lee hit a straight shot to the face. Lee threw Xavier out to the floor and then went back to attack Andrew. Sonjay’s left eye was swollen shut due to a shot to the face. Dropkick by Lee to Andrew. 2 count.

Low Ki was knocked off the apron. Lee choked Andrew on the ropes. Lee pitched Low Ki over the ropes. Rear Chin Lock to Everett. Springboard Handspring Elbow to Lee by Everett. Low Ki was sent sailing out of the ring.

Monster Biel to Everettt. Suicide got back in but Lee went to the eye holes of Suicide’s mask. Another huge Biel by Lee to Andrew. Boot to Dutt’s face sent him to the floor. Leap Frog and Pele by Andrew to Lee. Pele to Low Ki. Paradise Kick by Dutt. Low Ki preveted Suicide from getting the three. Low Ki took a bad fall out of the ring. Low Ki hit an Enziguri. Xavier nailed a 619 around the corner post. Suicide flew out to drop Everett. Everett got back in and hit a wicked Shooting Star Press to the floor!

Everett put Suicide back in the ring. Xavier attacked Everett. He knocked Everett down on the apron. Andrew came back to hit a Springboard Rana but Xavier landed on his feet. Frankendrivers to Xavier and Lee. Low Ki took out several people. Warrior’s Way by Low Ki! 1-2-3!

Your Winner (and NEW X-Division Champion): Low Ki

Impact Score: 4.75

That was absolutely amazing. Creative made the right decision to move this match to the Main Event. The announcers discussed the return of Low Ki and Sonjay Dutt. Josh berated JB. Pope told Josh to be professional. Josh got up in Pope’s face, which ticked off Pope. JB decked Josh! Hot Damn!

Fade out.

Peace and Love

–Jay and Lottie Shannon

JayCShannon@Gmail.com