NXT Recap:

NXT Arena

Orlando, FL

Air Date: Wednesday April 19, 2017

Tonight, NXT says farewell to another superstar as Tye Dillinger says goodbye. Dillinger has an opportunity to exact a measure of revenge on Sanity as Tye gets Eric Young in a steel cage.

Before we get to that, we are graced by the presence of NXT Champion, Bobby Roode. Roode comes to the ring and lets everyone know that WrestleMania, for the second year in a row, glorious. Roode then turns his attention to the Shinsuke Nakamura farewell speech last week. He took exception to the NXT Universe cheering for Nakamura and everyone in the back on stage with him. Roode points out that he wasn’t there because he didn’t want to hear Nakamura’s crap. Roode then says that Nakamura didn’t leave but rather Roode drove him out.

Roode believes because of the way Nakamura was treated last week that no none belongs his NXT. He gives us a choice to be a part of “his” NXT or leave. Hideo Itami comes out and quietly comes to the ring. Roode starts smack-talking him reminding him that he has been out for awhile and this is his NXT. He gets in Itami’s face and Hideo slaps him. Roode recovers from the slap, gets in Itami’s face again only to fall victim to the “Go to Sleep.” Itami grabs the belt and lays it at Roode’s feet before leaving the ring.

The announce team hypes the main event, a women’s tag match pitting Liv Morgan and Aliyah against Team Iconic, Billie Kay and Peyton Royce. We go backstage for an interview of both Jack Gallagher and Tyler Bate who will be in next week’s main event for the European Championship.

Gallagher congratulates Bate and thinks Tyler was very impressive in winning the European Championship. Bate lauds Gallagher for being a great competitor and looks forward to defending his title against him. Gallagher tries to create a little drama by correcting Bate saying that he will attempt to defend his title against him.

The show goes to commercial.

We return to find Roode still down in the ring being looked at by trainers. They are able to bring him around and Roode begins to gather himself. To give Roode some time, we learn that,earlier today Heavy Machinery was working out at the Performance Center when they caught on video on confrontation between Drew McIntyre and Andrade”Cien Almas. Almas was shown getting in McIntyre’s face and seemingly calling him out.

Almas makes his way out for his match as the announce team continues the storyline from last week calling Almas an excessive partier.

Match 1: Andrade “Cien” Almas vs. Danny Burch

Burch and Almas trade early go-behinds. Burch whips Almas to the ropes and Andrade does his signature pose in the ropes. Birch takes him down for it. Burch continues his good work catching Almas with a flapjack before Almas comes right back with a hard clothesline.

Once Almas hit the clothesline, he opened up on Burch working him over in the corner. Almas would never relinquish control again as he nailed Burch with his signature double knees in the corner before finishing the match with the hammerlock DDT for the three count.

Winner: Andrade “Cien” Almas

On the heels of Asuka beating Ember Moon, we need a new top contender in the women’s division. NXT starts this process by producing a video package on Asuka that airs now. The video features the entire divison telling us how great Asuka is. They run through that she has beaten everyone and been so dominant. Ruby Riot, Ember Moon and others begin to plant the seed that Asuka may be becoming overconfident and vulnerable.

The women’s tag match is next as the show heads to commercial.

We return to see a video history of the feud between Tye Dillinger and Sanity that culminates in the steel-cage main event tonight.

The teams for our next match make their entrances.

Match 2: Liv Morgan & Aliyah vs. Team Iconic (Billie Kay & Peyton Royce)

This match is the classic mean-girl bullies against the target of the bullying. Kay and Royce have been picking on Morgan and Aliyah for a number of weeks.

Morgan and Kay start things off and Kay hits an early shoulder block and celebrates with Royce. She and Morgan get locked in a barrel roll around the ring until Morgan makes the tag allowing Alliyah to come off the ropes with a leg drop and a two count.

Kay is able to create some separation with a tornado right hand and is able to make the tag to Royce. Royce connects with a big kick for a near-fall. A short time later, Aliyah catches Royce in a sunset flip near the ropes. Royce grabs Kay’s hands to keep from going over but Morgan runs in and pushes her over with a dropkick and Aliyah is able to hold her down for the three-count.

Winner: Liv Morgan & Aliyah

Tye Dillinger is shown backstage preparing because the main event is next as the show heads to break

We return and get a rundown of the matches on next week’s show. Aleistair Black will be in action; it is also made official that Drew McIntyre will face Andrade “Cien” Almas. We will also see the European Championship match between Tyler Bate and Jack Gallagher.

We are ready for the main event as Tye Dillinger and Sanity make their entrances. In an interesting move, Sanity leaves Young on the stage allowing him to enter on his own.

Match 3: Steel Cage Match: Tye Dillinger vs. Eric Young

Young walks around the outside of the cage talking smack before Dillinger invites him in. Young dives in at Dillinger and we are underway. Dillinger gets off to a very fast start and goes for the Tye Breaker early. He hoists Young up but Young rakes his eyes to get free then, rakes his face across the cage to gain control as the show goes to commercial.

We come back to find Young still in control of the action. He throws Dillinger into the cage then tries to exit through the door but Tye recovers to grab him and pull him back in. Young could not escape but he maintained control. He stands on the second rope and lifts Dillinger by the chin before dropping him. Young follows up with a flying elbow drop for a two count.

Dillinger fights back but a kick gets caught and Young tries a monkey flip. Dillinger uses this to try to scale the cage only to have Young catch him and execute a nice powerbomb. Young tries to leave but Dillinger is able to grab his leg keeping him in the ring. Next, Young tries to climb out but Dillinger catches him and powerslams him back to the mat as the show takes another commercial break.

We return to see Dillinger toss Young into the cage and follow up with a superkick. Tye tries to climb out of the cage but Young recovers and catches up to him. They fight on top of the cage and Young pushes Dillinger off sending him crashing to the mat. Young nails an elbow drop from the top of the cage and goes for the pin on Dillinger but Tye kicks out at two.

Young tries to leave the cage again but Dillinger grabs his leg. Rather than kick him away and leave, Young decides to pick up Dillinger only to get caught in the Tye Breaker. Dillinger tries to walk out only to find the rest of Sanity guarding the door. Strong, Ohno and Riot come out to even the odds. The women pair off and Killian Dane takes out both Ohno and Strong.

Dane enters the ring to help Young take down Dillinger. Dillinger takes out both Young and Dane with a cross body from the top of the cage. As Alexander Wolfe was trying to scale the cage to get inside, Dillinger was able to crawl through the door and get the win.

Winner: Tye Dillinger by escaping the cage.

Dillinger and his friends celebrate. He is hoisted on the shoulders of Ohno and Strong as, “Thank You Tye!” chants ring out to close the show.