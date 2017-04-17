Upcoming Indy Wrestling Events

** Below are events, alphabetized by state/province/country for the next two weeks. This listing is sent weekly.

** Send events you would like added to Phil Stamper at stamper@wrestlereality.com, Twitter @PSPhenom, or facebook.com/deskofphilstamper

Mon, Apr 17 – World Wrestling Professionals – Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, 70 Prince Alfred RD, North End, 6001 Port Elizabeth, Eastern Cape, South Africa - 2 pm - facebook.com/WorldWrestlingProfessionals

Mon, Apr 17 – International Pro Wrestling: UK – Casino Rooms Nightclub, Blue Boar Lane, Rochester, Kent, UK - 4 pm - ipwuk.com

Wed, Apr 19 - Extreme Midget Wrestling – Water Wheel Saloon, 980 6th ST, Norco, CA - 8 pm - facebook.com/ExtremeMidgetWrestling

Wed, Apr 19 - American Combat Wrestling – Gulf View Event Center, 9409 US Highway 19, New Port Richey, FL - 6:30 pm - facebook.com/WWNACW

Wed, Apr 19 - Ohio Valley Wrestling – 4400 Shepherdsville RD, Louisville, KY - 7 pm - ovwrestling.com

Wed, Apr 19 - CZW/WSU “Dojo Wars” – CZW/WSU Academy, 110 Harmon DR, Suite 304, Blackwood, NJ - 8 pm - czwrestling.com

Wed, Apr 19 - Rockstar Pro – Rockstar Arena, 1106 E 3rd ST, Dayton, OH - rockstarprowrestling.com

Wed, Apr 19 - Welsh Wrestling – Congress Theatre, 50 Gwent Square, NO44 1PL Cwmbran, UK - 7:30 pm - facebook.com/welshwrestling

Thu, Apr 20 - WWA4 – WWA4 Wrestling School, 4375 Commerce DR, Atlanta, GA - 8 pm - wwa4.com

Fri, Apr 21-Sat, Apr 22 - Upbrawl Championship Wrestling Benefit for Campaign Against Living Miserably) – ?, South Shields, UK - 6 pm - facebook.com/ucwuk

Fri, Apr 21 - Pro South Wrestling – 627 Southern Ave, Piedmont, AL - 7 pm - facebook.com/ProSouthWrestling

Fri, Apr 21 - Real Canadian Wrestling – Royal Canadian Legion #1, 116 7 Ave SE, Calgary, Alberta - 7:45 pm- facebook.com/groups/realcanadianwrestling

Fri, Apr 21 - Extreme Midget Wrestling – M15 Concert Bar and Grill, 9022 Pulsar CT, Corona, CA - 9 pm - facebook.com/ExtremeMidgetWrestling

Fri, Apr 21 - MidgetMania – Forestville Club, 6250 Front ST, Forestville, CA - 8 pm - facebook.com/midgetmaniatour

Fri, Apr 21 - Rocky Mountain Pro – Rackhouse Pub, 2875 Blake ST, Denver, CO - 10 pm - therockymountainpro.com

Fri, Apr 21 - Pro Wrestling Academy CT – 327 Sandbank RD, Unit C6, Cheshire, CT - 8 pm - facebook.com/PWACT

Fri, Apr 21 - Atomic Wrestling Entertainment – Cocoa Expo, 500 Friday RD, Cocoa, FL - 6:45 pm - facebook.com/atomicwrestlingentertainment

Fri, Apr 21 - Full Throttle Pro Wrestling – The Kelsey Theater, 700 Park Ave, Lake Park, FL - 7:30 pm - facebook.com/FullThrottleProWrestling

Fri, Apr 21 - All Star Wrestling Network – AWN WrestlePlex, 1361 Peach Pkwy, Fort Valley, GA - 8 pm - allstarwrestlingnetwork.com

Fri, Apr 21 - Alternative Pro Wrestling – 305 Cherry ST, Royston, GA - 8:15 pm - facebook.com/apwalternative.prowrestling

Fri, Apr 21 - Renegade Championship Wrestling – Big Red & Blue Building, 806 N 2nd Ave, Chatsworth, GA - 8 pm - Facebook.com/RCWWrestling

Fri, Apr 21 - New Wave Pro Wrestling – 1439 Ash ST, Terra Haute, IN - 7 pm - facebook.com/NewWavePro

Fri, Apr 21 - Wild Championship Wrestling Outlaws – WCWO Arena, 1151 S Kentucky Ave, Indianapolis, IN - facebook.com/groups/WCWOArena/

Fri, Apr 21 - NWA New South Championship Wrestling – New South Arena, 512 W Madison ST, Franklin, KY - 7:30 pm - facebook.com/nscwrestling/

Fri, Apr 21 - Pro Wrestling All-Stars of Detrioit – Play Atlantis, LLC, 19400 Allen RD, Melvindale, MI - 7:30 pm - facebook.com/PWASDETROIT

Fri, Apr 21 - Pure Pro Wrestling – 5380 W Pierson RD, FLushing, MI - 7 pm - prowrestlingatitsfinest.com, facebook.com/pages/Pure-Pro-Wrestling/201474633206765

Fri, Apr 21 – The South’s Greatest Wrestling Association – 7340 Greenbrook Pkwy, Southaven, MS - facebook.com/SGWA-Wrestling-1479708225658464

Fri, Apr 21 – Cape Championship Wrestling – Arena Park, 410 Kiwanis DR, Cape Girardeau, MO - 6 pm - facebook.com/CapeChampionshipWrestling

Fri, Apr 21 - Monster Factory – 541 Mantua Ave, Paulsboro, NJ - 7 pm - facebook.com/The-World-Famous-Monster-Factory

Fri, Apr 21 - Brii Combination Wrestling – BPO Elks Queensborough Lodge #878, 82-20 Queens Blvd, Elmhurst, NY - 7 pm - facebook.com/BriiCombinationWrestling

Fri, Apr 21 - Premier Wrestling Federation – Hashimoto Hall, 400 Hubert Blvd, Hubert, NC - 7:30 pm - ProWrestlingPWF.com

Fri, Apr 21 - Mid-South Wrestling Alliance – Plaza Mayor at the Crossroads, 7000 Crossroads Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK - 7 pm - facebook.com/Mid-South-Wrestling-Alliance-by-RITC-Productions-264287253724201

Fri, Apr 21 – Best of the Best – Army National Guard, 2350 Armory DR, Murfreesboro, TN - 5:45 pm - facebook.com/botbwrestling

Fri, Apr 21 - Elite Wrestling Alliance – 2508 Glass ST, Chattanooga, TN - 8 pm - facebook.com/EliteWrestlingAlliance

Fri, Apr 21 - Glory Pro – Crossville TN National Guard Armory, 144 Sparta Hwy, Crossville, TN - 7 pm - facebook.com/gloryprotn

Fri, Apr 21 - Real South Wrestling Federation – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN - 8 pm - facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation

Fri, Apr 21 - Southern Wrestling Federation – 106 Southside DR, Tullahoma, TN - 8 pm - facebook.com/swfwrestling

Fri, Apr 21 - USA Championship Wrestling – Lebanon National Guard Armory, 1010 Leeville Pike, Lebanon, TN - 8 pm - facebook.com/USACWRESTLING

Fri, Apr 21 - NWA Wrestling Revolution – Cine El Rey, 311 S 17th ST, McAllen, TX - 8 pm - facebook.com/NWAWR

Fri, Apr 21 - New Era Wrestling – 10400 N Dyer, El Paso, TX - 7 pm - facebook.com/neweraep

Fri, Apr 21 - Texmoa Pro Wrestling – Sherman Elks Lodge, 1317 FM 1417, Sherman, TX - 8 pm - facebook.com/TexomaProWrestling

Fri, Apr 21 - Preston City Wrestling – Fusion Liverpool, 17-21 Fleet ST, L1 4AR Liverpool, UK - 6 pm - facebook.com/PrestonCityWrestling

Fri, Apr 21 - WAW – Thetford Carnegie/Guildhall Complex Room Hire, Cage Lane, IP24 2DS Thetford, Norfolk, UK - 7 pm - facebook.com/WAWTVPAGE

Fri, Apr 21 - Welsh Wrestling – Bridgend Life Centre, Angel ST, CF31 4AH Bridgend, UK - 7:30 pm - facebook.com/welshwrestling

Sat, Apr 22 - Fearless Championship Wrestling – 900 20th ST, Haleyville, AL - 7 pm - facebook.com/Fearlesswrestling

Sat, Apr 22 - Real Canadian Wrestling – Royal Canadian Legion #1, 116 7 Ave SE, Calgary, Alberta - 7:45 pm - facebook.com/groups/realcanadianwrestling

Sat, Apr 22 - Extreme Midget Wrestling – Arizona Event Center, LLC, 1300 S Country Club DR #105, Mesa, AZ - 8 pm - facebook.com/ExtremeMidgetWrestling

Sat, Apr 22 - All Action Wrestling – Mike Barnett Sports Complex, Dixon RD, Perth, Western Australia, Australia - 6 pm - facebook.com/AAWPerth

Sat, Apr 22 - Maverick Pro Wrestling – Clela Arena, 926 Clela Ave, East Los Angeles, CA - 7 pm - facebook.com/MaverickProWrestling

Sat, Apr 22 - MidgetMania – The Bank Sports Lounge, 431 North ST, Taft, CA - 8 pm - facebook.com/midgetmaniatour

Sat, Apr 22 - Orange County Championship Wrestling – American Legion Post 716, 3252 Florista ST, Los Alamitos, CA - 7 pm - facebook.com/Orangecountychampionshipwrestling

Sat, Apr 22 – Pacific Coast Wrestling – Iguana Kelley’s, 4306 E Anaheim ST, Long Beach, CA – 7 pm - pacificcoastwrestling.com

Sat, Apr 22 – Venue Wrestling Entertainment – Ricochet Rec Center, 450 W Aten RD, Imperial, CA – 7 pm - facebook.com/Venue-Wrestling-Entertainment-616259448532444

Sat, Apr 22 – Rocky Mountain Pro Quarry – 15200 W 6th Ave, Frontage RD, Golden, CO – 6 pm - therockymountainpro.com

Sat, Apr 22 – Wrestling For Autism – Joseph A Melilo Middle School, 67 Hudson ST, East Haven, CT – 6 pm

Sat, Apr 22 – United Wrestling Alliance – Milford Community Center, 105 NW Front ST, Milford, DE – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/uwadelaware

Sat, Apr 22 – Coastal Championship Wrestling – 3205 N University DR, Coral Springs, FL – 8 pm - facebook.com/ccwevents

Sat, Apr 22 – Entertainment One Wrestling – Howard’s Flea Market, 6373 S Suncoast Blvd, Homosassa, FL – 11 am - facebook.com/E1Wrestling

Sat, Apr 22 – Gulf Coast Championship Wrestling – The Fairgrounds, 6655 Mobile Hwy, Pensacola, FL – 7 pm - facebook.com/gulfsouthwrestling

Sat, Apr 22 – Independent Championship Wrestling – The Asylum at Miami Senior High School, Miami, FL – 8 pm - facebook.com/indycw

Sat, Apr 22 – Real Pro Wrestling – Martial Arts Fitness Academy of Ave Maria, 5330 Ave Maria Blvd, Suite 200-400, Ave Maria, FL – 8 pm - facebook.com/realprofl

Sat, Apr 22 – Xtreme Wrestling Xperience – Bonifay Rec Center, 608 W McKinnon Ave, Bonifay, FL – 7 pm - facebook.com/pages/XWX-Wrestling/534907309882552

Sat, Apr 22 – American Premier Wrestling – Southern Dance Studio, 1097 Georgia Hwy 24, Statesboro, GA – 7 pm - apwonline.net

Sat, Apr 22 – Anarchy Wrestling – Landmark Arena, 4246 Mud Creek RD, Cornelia, GA - facebook.com/AnarchyinCornelia

Sat, Apr 22 – Georgia Premier Wrestling – Stone Creek Elementary Gym, 1600 Happy Valley RD, Rossville, GA – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/gpw101

Sat, Apr 22 – National Wrestling Alliance – Toombs County Middle School, 701 Bulldog RD, Lyons, GA – 7 pm - facebook.com/SPWcolumbus

Sat, Apr 22 – Outlaw Championship Wrestling Alliance – Duke’s Mix, 976 Main ST, Whiteburg, GA – 7 pm - facebook.com/Outlaw-Championship-Wrestling-Alliance-929209250449233/

Sat, Apr 22 – Sunbelt Wrestling Entertainment (Benefit for Lanier County Marching Bulldogs) – Lanier County High School, 325 W Patten Ave, Lakeland, GA – 7 pm - facebook.com/sunbeltwrestling

Sat, Apr 22 – Hugarian Championship Wrestling – az új ATEREM 1134 Bp. Váci út 19, Budapest, Hungary – 5 pm - hcw.hu

Sat, Apr 22 – Wrestle Club – ANSER Public Charter School, 202 E 42nd ST, Garden City, ID – 12 pm - facebook.com/idahowrestleclub

Sat, Apr 22 – AAW – Knights of Columbus, 209 Gooding ST, LaSalle, IL – 7 pm - aawrestling.com

Sat, Apr 22 – Crash Tested Wrestling – Don Preston Rec Center, 14500 S Kostner Ave, Midlothian, IL – 7 pm - facebook.com/CrashTestedWrestling

Sat, Apr 22 – Midwest Impact Pro – American Legion, 100 Scroggins Ave, Mt. Pulaski, IL – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/midwestimpact

Sat, Apr 22 – North American Pro Wrestling – Logan Jr High School, 302 W Central Ave, Princeton, IL – 5 pm - facebook.com/NorthAmericanProWrestling

Sat, Apr 22 – Pro Wrestling Blitz – St. Joe’s Park, 700 Theodore ST, Joliet, IL – 7 pm – PWBlitz.com

Sat, Apr 22 – Fire Pro Wrestling – Impact Christian Church, 7071 Broadway, Merrillville, IN – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/fire.pro.wrestling

Sat, Apr 22 – NWA Supreme – 2520 Lanier DR, Madison, IN – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/nwasupreme

Sat, Apr 22 – SCW – Joliet Event Center, 781 Locust ST, Dubuque, IA – 7 pm - facebook.com/scwpro

Sat, Apr 22 – Avalanche Wrestling Entertainment – Aroostook Centre Mall, Presque Isle, ME – 6 pm - facebook.com/AvalancheWrestlingEntertainment2015

Sat, Apr 22 – MCW Pro Wrestling – MCW Arena, 1000 Joppa Farm RD, Joppa, MD – M&G 4 pm, Event 7 pm – MCWProWrestling.com

Sat, Apr 22 – House of Bricks – Moose Lodge 914, 119 Rockdale Ave, New Bedford, MA – 7 pm - facebook.com/HoBwrestling

Sat, Apr 22 – Lucky Pro Wrestling – Elks Function Hall, 128 School ST, Clinton, MA – 7:30 pm – LuckyProWrestling.com

Sat, Apr 22 – Pioneer Valley Pro Wrestling – Maximum Capacity, 116 School ST, Chicopee, MA – 7 pm - facebook.com/PioneerValleyPro

Sat, Apr 22 – Truly Independent Wrestling – Pilgrim Memorial Church and Parish House, 249 Wahconah ST, Pittsfield, MA – 6 pm - facebook.com/TrulyIndependentWrestling

Sat, Apr 22 – NWG – Arena Roberto Paz, Calle Gomez Farias #2603, 44810 Guadalajara, Mexico – 8 pm - facebook.com/Nwg-Nueva-Generacion-De-Lucha-566680270112492

Sat, Apr 22 – Michigan Wrestling Organization – NtC Church, 3484 S Belsay RD, Burton, MI – 6 pm - facebook.com/Michigan-Wrestling-Organization-294443287149

Sat, Apr 22 – UPW – UPW Arena, 1000 Delta Ave, Gladstone, MI – 7 pm - facebook.com/upwprowrestling

Sat, Apr 22 – Minnesota Indpenedent Wrestling – Forest Lake American Legion, 355 W Broadway Ave, Forest Lake, MN – 8 pm - facebook.com/groups/150580712706/

Sat, Apr 22 – Hard Knocks Revolution – Lucky Town Brewing Company, 1710 N Mill ST, Jackson, MS – 7 pm - facebook.com/hardknoxwrestle

Sat, Apr 22 – WAW – 163 Lake Ave, Manchester, NH – 8 pm - facebook.com/WAWDojo

Sat, Apr 22 – Next Generation Pro Wrestling – North Wildwood Community Center, 900 Central Ave, North Wildwood, NJ – 7 pm - facebook.com/Next-Generation-Pro-Wrestling-270846803269800

Sat, Apr 22 – Evolve – La Boom, 56-15 Northern Blvd, Woodside, NY – 6 pm – WWNLive.com

Sat, Apr 22 – House of Glory Wrestling – Elmcor Youth and Adult Activities, Inc., 107-20 Northern Blvd, Corona, NY – 8 pm - facebook.com/HouseOfGloryWrestlingSchool

Sat, Apr 22 – Tier 1 Wrestling and Battle Club Pro – La Boom, 56-15 Northern Blvd, Woodside, NY – 2 pm - facebook.com/T1Wrestling, facebook.com/Battleclubpro

Sat, Apr 22 – Impact Pro Wrestling New Zealand – YMCW at Lynfield Youth and Leisure Centre, 16-18 Griffen Park RD, Mt. Roskill, Auckland, New Zealand – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/ImpactProwrestlingNZ

Sat, Apr 22 – Dangerzone Sports Entertainment – The Salvation Army & Boys & Girls Club, 316 S Tarboro ST, Wilson, NC – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/pages/Danger-Zone-Sports/532725210128741

Sat, Apr 22 – Fire Star Pro Wrestling – Fire Star Pro Wrestling Academy, 517 Medley ST, Greensboro, NC – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/firestarpro

Sat, Apr 22 – Millennium Wrestling Federation – Lincoln County Veterans Center, 508 Howards Creek School RD, Lincolnton, NC – 8 pm - facebook.com/mwflive

Sat, Apr 22 – Premier Wrestling Federation – Hashimoto Hall, 400 Hubert Blvd, Hubert, NC – 7:30 pm – ProWrestlingPWF.com

Sat, Apr 22 – Shockwave – Carteret County Speedway and Entertainment Complex, 501 Whitehouse Ford RD, Swansboro, NC – 7 pm - facebook.com/pages/Shockwave-Wrestling-Entertainment/247550912831

Sat, Apr 22 – Superstars Wars Wrestling – Forestview High School, 5545 Union RD, Gastonia, NC – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/superstarwarswrestling

Sat, Apr 22 – Underground Independent Wrestling – 704 Old US 221, Rutherfordton, NC – 8 pm - facebook.com/UIWUndergroundIndependentWrestling

Sat, Apr 22 – International Wrestling Alliance – New Holland Community Center, New Holland, OH – 8 pm - facebook.com/IWAProWrestling

Sat, Apr 22 – Legends of the Squared Circle – Warren County Fairgrounds, Exhibit Hall A, 665 North Broadway ST, Lebanon, OH – 7 pm - facebook.com/pages/LSC-Legends-of-the-Squared-Circle/118082808271073

Sat, Apr 22 – Northern Wrestling Federation – 1223 Symmes RD, Fairfield, OH – 8 pm - facebook.com/nwfwrestling

Sat, Apr 22 – Remix Pro Wrestling – Marietta Middle School, 242 N 7th ST, Marietta, OH – 7 pm – RemixProWrestling.com

Sat, Apr 22 – World Classic Professional Big Time Wrestling – Circleville Fairgrounds, 415 Lancaster Pike, Circleville, OH – 7 pm - facebook.com/WCPBTW

Sat, Apr 22 – Impact Zone Wrestling – 1009 SW F Ave, Lawton, OK – 7 pm - facebook.com/ImpactZoneWrestling

Sat, Apr 22 – Imperial Wrestling Revolution – Dibble Middle School Gymnasium, 22092 Oldtown First ST, Dibble, OK – 7 pm - facebook.com/Imperialwrestlingrevolution

Sat, Apr 22 – Capital City Championship Combat – Vanier Columbus Club, 260 McArthur Ave, Ottawa, ON – 8 pm - c4wrestling.com

Sat, Apr 22 – House of Hardcore – 2300 Arena, 2300 S Swanson ST, Philadelphia, PA – 8 pm - houseofhardcore.net

Sat, Apr 22 – International Wrestling Cartel – Yough Senior High School Gym, 919 Lowber RD, Hermine, PA – 6 pm

Sat, Apr 22 – PPW – 601 N Laurel ST, Hazleton, PA – 7 pm - facebook.com/PPWWrestling

Sat, Apr 22 – Pro Wrestling Rampage – Saga Club, 3828 Washington Ave, Erie, PA – 7 pm - facebook.com/ProWrestlingRampage

Sat, Apr 22 – CWS – Pavillion de Villa Kennedy, Puerto Rico – 7 pm - facebook.com/cwslanuevageneracion

Sat, Apr 22 – WWL – Cancha All-Star de Aguada, 00602 Aguada, Puerto Rico – 8 pm - facebook.com/wwlmundial

Sat, Apr 22 – 3 Count Pro Wrestling – 318 W Main ST, Liberty, SC – 7 pm - facebook.com/threecount.prowrestlingacademy

Sat, Apr 22 – American Pro Wrestling – 122 Builders CT, Boiling Springs, SC – 8 pm - facebook.com/americanprowrestlingboilingsprings

Sat, Apr 22 – All Star Wrestling – 2224 Mooresville Hwy, Lewisburg, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/aswwrestling

Sat, Apr 22 – AIWF Total Wrestling Experience – 4825 Dayton Blvd, Chattanooga, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/TWEofChattanooga/

Sat, Apr 22 – New Breed Pro – New Breed Arena, 232 W Main ST, Humboldt, TN - newbreedpro.webs.com

Sat, Apr 22 – Real South Wrestling Federation – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation

Sat, Apr 22 – Ultimate Extreme Wrestling – UEW Arena, 410 Scruggs RD, East Ridge, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/UEW15

Sat, Apr 22 – League of Lions Wrestling – D-Rocks Gym, 315 Pope ST, Marshall, TX – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/leagueoflionswrestling

Sat, Apr 22 – Main Event Pro Wrestling – Merdidian High School Gymnasium, 500 Yellow Jacket DR, Merdian, TX – 6 pm - facebook.com/officialmepw

Sat, Apr 22 – NWA Top of Texas – 2650 Dumas Highway, Amarillo, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/NWATOT

Sat, Apr 22 – 4 Front Wrestling – Emersons Green Village Hall, Emerson Way, Emersons Green, BS16 7AP Bristol, UK – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/Official4FW

Sat, Apr 22 – British Empire Wrestling – Tunnel 267, Wimbledon, London, UK – 2 pm - facebook.com/britishempirewrestling

Sat, Apr 22 – HOPE – Dunstable Leisure Centre, Court DR, LU5 4 Dunstable, UK – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/HOPEWrestling

Sat, Apr 22 – Preston City Wrestling – Liquid and Envy Wrecham, Liquid and Envy, Brook ST, LL13 7LH Wrexham, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/PrestonCityWrestling

Sat, Apr 22 – Pride Promotions – Pollyfield Community Centre, 2 Avon RD, East-The-Water, EX39 4 Bideford, Devon, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/ProWrestlingPrideuk

Sat, Apr 22 – Target Wrestling – The Venue, 7 Portland Place, CA1 1RP Carlisle, Cumbria, UK – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/TargetWrestling

Sat, Apr 22 – Welsh Wrestling – Merthyr Tydfil Leisure Village, CF48 1UT Merthyr Tydfil, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/welshwrestling

Sat, Apr 22 – Pure Pro Wrestling – American Legion Hall, 1953 Magnolia Ave, Buena Vista, VA – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/pureprowrestling

Sat, Apr 22 – Combat Pro Wrestling – 1317 Republican ST, Seattle, WA – 9 pm

Sat, Apr 22 – Atlantic Terror Championship Wrestling – HubStar Recreation Center, 54 GM Access RD, Martinsburg, WV – 7 pm - facebook.com/atcwrestling

Sun, Apr 23 – Extreme Midget Wrestling – Caspar Inn, 14957 Caspar RD, Caspar, CA – 9 pm - facebook.com/ExtremeMidgetWrestling

Sun, Apr 23 – Maverick Pro Wrestling – American Legion, 227 N Ave 55, Los Angeles, CA – 7 pm - facebook.com/MaverickProWrestling

Sun, Apr 23 – Definitive Wrestling International – Village Shoppes, 431 19th Ave NE, Ruskin, FL – 1 pm - facebook.com/DWIWrestling

Sun, Apr 23 – Galli Lucha Libre – Galli/Underground Arena, 270 W North Ave, Villa Park, IL – 5:30 pm - luchatv.com

Sun, Apr 23 – Kentuckiana Diehard Wrestling – Jefferson Arena, 1416 Spring ST, Jeffersonville, IN – 5 pm - kdwrestling.com

Sun, Apr 23 – Italian Wrestling Association – Palazzetto Coni, 03100 Frosinone, Italy – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/iwa.italianwrestlingassociation

Sun, Apr 23 – Chilanga – Coliseo Coacalco, Allende No 7, Esq Lopez Portillo, San Lorenzo, Coacalco, Mexico – 2:30 pm

Sun, Apr 23 – Xtreme Intense Championship Wrestling – The Imperial House, 34701 Groesbeck Hwy, Clintown Township, MI – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/DetroitXICW

Sun, Apr 23 – Southern Championship Wrestling – Rack and Roll Pool Hall, 17351 MS-603, Kiln, MS – 6 pm - facebook.com/SCWmississippi

Sun, Apr 23 – Game Changer Wrestling – Game Changer World, 798 Rt 9 S, Howell, NJ – 7 pm - facebook.com/JCWprowrestling

Sun, Apr 23 – Evolve – Saint Finbar Catholic Church Gym, 138 Bay 20th ST, Brooklyn, NY – 8 pm – WWNLive.com

Sun, Apr 23 – FTW – The Sportatorium, 435-13 Brooke Ave, Deer Park, NY – 6:30 pm - ftwprowrestling.com

Sun, Apr 23 – Tier 1 Wrestling – St. Finbar Catholic Church, 1839 Bath Ave, Brooklyn, NY – 8 pm - tier1wrestling.org

Sun, Apr 23 – America’s Most Liked – National Guard Armory, Winston-Salem, NC – 4 pm - amlwrestling.com, facebook.com/AMLWrestling

Sun, Apr 23 – Fire Star Pro Wrestling – Fire Star Pro Wrestling Academy, 517 Medley ST, Greensboro, NC – 5 pm - facebook.com/firestarpro

Sun, Apr 23 – Cleveland Wrestling Alliance – Christ Lutheran Church, 13812 Bellaire RD, Cleveland, OH – 1:30 pm - facebook.com/Cleveland-Wrestling-Alliance-1617059298548838

Sun, Apr 23 – Northern Wrestling Xperience – CWF Studios, 20 Hartzel RD, St. Catharines, ON – 2:30 pm - facebook.com/nwxwrestling

Sun, Apr 23 – Stranglehold – 6 Aberdeen Ave, Brantford, ON – 3:30 pm

Sun, Apr 23 – Pro Wrestling Eclipse – Oshawa Curling Club, 226 Bond ST E, Oshawa, ON – 2 pm

Sun, Apr 23 – NWA Blue Collar – North Portland Eagles Hall, 7611 N Exeter, Portland, OR – 6 pm - facebook.com/NWABLUECOLLARWRESTLING

Sun, Apr 23 – Northeast Wrestling – Pocono Mountain West Junior High School, Pocono Summit, PA – 4 pm - facebook.com/NortheastWrestlingNEW

Sun, Apr 23 – Southern Underground Pro – 2511 Gallatin Ave, Nashville, TN

Sun, Apr 23 – Branded Outlaw Wrestling – Hooligan’s Bar and Grill, 13920 N IH 35, Live Oak, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/Branded-Outlaw-Wrestling-1787565808147942

Sun, Apr 23 – Big League Wrestling – Queen Elizabeth’s School, Crediton, EX17 3LU Crediton, Devon, UK – 4 pm - facebook.com/GoBigLeague

Sun, Apr 23 – Dropkixx – Bulphan Village Hall, Church Road, RM14 3RU Bulphan, UK – 4 pm - dropkixx.com

Sun, Apr 23 – Lucha Forever – The Frog and Buckey Comedy Club, 102 Oldham ST, M4 1LJ Manchester, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/LuchaForeverUK

Sun, Apr 23 – United Kingdom Pro Wrestling – MEdway Park Leisure Centre, Mill RD, Gillingham, ME7 1HF Kent, UK – 2:30 pm - facebook.com/UnitedKingdomProWrestling

Sun, Apr 23 – WAW – Clare Town Hall, Clare, Suffolk, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/WAWTVPAGE

Sun, Apr 23 – SSW – The Brat Stop, 12304 75th ST, Kenosha, WI – 4 pm - facebook.com/SSWonline

Wed, Apr 26 – American Combat Wrestling – Gulf View Event Center, 9409 US Highway 19, New Port Richey, FL – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/WWNACW

Wed, Apr 26 – Ohio Valley Wrestling – 4400 Shepherdsville RD, Louisville, KY – 7 pm - ovwrestling.com

Wed, Apr 26 – Pro Wrestling Phoenix – The Waiting Room Lounge, 6212 Maple ST, Omaha, NE – 7 pm - facebook.com/PWPlive

Wed, Apr 26 – CZW/WSU “Dojo Wars” – CZW/WSU Academy, 110 Harmon DR, Suite 304, Blackwood, NJ – 8 pm - czwrestling.com

Wed, Apr 26 – Rockstar Pro – Rockstar Arena, 1106 E 3rd ST, Dayton, OH - rockstarprowrestling.com

Thu, Apr 27 – WWA4 – WWA4 Wrestling School, 4375 Commerce DR, Atlanta, GA – 8 pm - wwa4.com

Fri, Apr 28 – Pro South Wrestling – 627 Southern Ave, Piedmont, AL – 7 pm - facebook.com/ProSouthWrestling

Fri, Apr 28 – Melbourne City Wrestling – The Thornbury Theatre, 859 High ST, Northcote, Australia – 6:30 pm - melbournecitywrestling.com.au

Fri, Apr 28 – Santino Bros Wrestling Academy – 5640 Shull ST, Bell Gardens, CA – 8:30 pm - facebook.com/santinobros

Fri, Apr 28 – Pro Wrestling Academy CT – 327 Sandbank RD, Unit C6, Cheshire, CT – 8 pm - facebook.com/PWACT

Fri, Apr 28 – Orlando City Wrestling – ?, Orlando, FL – 7 pm - facebook.com/OrlandoCityWrestling

Fri, Apr 28 – Alternative Pro Wrestling – 305 Cherry ST, Royston, GA – 8:15 pm - facebook.com/apwalternative.prowrestling

Fri, Apr 28 – Renegade Championship Wrestling – Big Red & Blue Building, 806 N 2nd Ave, Chatsworth, GA – 8 pm – Facebook.com/RCWWrestling

Fri, Apr 28 – Westside Xtreme Wrestling – LKA Longhorn, Heiligenwiesen 6, 70327 Stuttgart, Germany – 8 pm - facebook.com/WestsideXtremeWrestling

Fri, Apr 28 – Wild Championship Wrestling Outlaws – WCWO Arena, 1151 S Kentucky Ave, Indianapolis, IN - facebook.com/groups/WCWOArena/

Fri, Apr 28 – NWA New South Championship Wrestling – New South Arena, 512 W Madison ST, Franklin, KY – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/nscwrestling/

Fri, Apr 28 – Limitless Wrestling – The Portland Club, 156 State ST, Portland, ME – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/LimitlessWrestling

Fri, Apr 28 – The South’s Greatest Wrestling Association – 7340 Greenbrook Pkwy, Southaven, MS - facebook.com/SGWA-Wrestling-1479708225658464

Fri, Apr 28 – Magnum (Fundraiser for Make-A-Wish – Nebraska) – Sokol Auditorium and Underground, 2234 S 13th ST, Omaha, NE – 7 pm - facebook.com/MAGNUMWRESTLING

Fri, Apr 28 – D2W – Woodland Park Boys and Girls Club, Woodland, NJ – 8 pm - facebook.com/d2wprowrestling

Fri, Apr 28 – Superstars of Wrestling – Passaic Valley Elks Lodge #2111, 1 Fellner PL, Totowa, NJ – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/SWFLIVE

Fri, Apr 28 – Tier 1 Wrestling – St. Finbar Catholic Church Gymnasium, 1839 Bath Ave, Brooklyn, NY – 3 pm – Tier1Wrestling.org

Fri, Apr 28 – WarZone Wrestling – The Rock Shop, 128 S King St, Fayetteville, NC – 7 pm - facebook.com/WZWWrestling

Fri, Apr 28 – NWA Wrestling Revolution – Cine El Rey, 311 S 17th ST, McAllen, TX – 8 pm - facebook.com/NWAWR

Fri, Apr 28 – Glory Pro – Crossville TN National Guard Armory, 144 Sparta Hwy, Crossville, TN – 7 pm - facebook.com/gloryprotn

Fri, Apr 28 – Real South Wrestling Federation – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation

Fri, Apr 28 – Southern Wrestling Federation – 106 Southside DR, Tullahoma, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/swfwrestling

Fri, Apr 28 – New Era Wrestling – 10400 N Dyer, El Paso, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/neweraep

Fri, Apr 28 – EPW American Wrestling – Wallasey Town Hall, Wallasey, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/EPWAMERICANWRESTLING

Fri, Apr 28 – Fight Nation – The Westgate Hall, Westgate Hall RD, CT1 2BT Canterbury, UK – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/fightnationuk

Fri, Apr 28 – House of Pain – Cotgrave Club, Woodview, Cotgrav, NG12 3PJ Nottingham, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/HOPWrestling

Fri, Apr 28 – Kamikaze Pro – Cadbury Club, Bournville LN, B30 2HP Birmingham, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/KamikazeProUK

Fri, Apr 28 – Welsh Wrestling – Bedwas Workmen’s Hall/Neuadd y Cweithwyr Bedwas, Old Newport RD, Bedwas, CF83 8BJ, Caerphilly, UK – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/welshwrestling

Fri, Apr 28 – World of Hurt – Bennington Masonic Lodge, 504 Main ST, Bennington, VT – 7 pm – Facebook.com/wohwrestling

Fri, Apr 28 – Ring of Honor – Turner Hall Ballroom, Milwaukee, WI – 7:30 pm - rohwrestling.com

Sat, Apr 29-Sun, Apr 30 – International Wrestling Australia – The Gosford Showgrounds, Showground RD, Gosford, NSW, Australia - iwawrestling.com.au

Sat, Apr 29 – Fearless Championship Wrestling – 900 2nd ST, Haleyville, AL – 7 pm - facebook.com/Fearlesswrestling

Sat, Apr 29 – Real Canadian Wrestling – Elks Hall BPOE No. 85, 6315 Horn ST, Reed Deer, AB – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/groups/realcanadianwrestling

Sat, Apr 29 – Insane Championship Wrestling – Belconnen Community Theatre, Belconnen, Australia – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/ICWaustralia

Sat, Apr 29 – Pure Wrestling Alliance – K’omoks Band Hall, 3320 Comox RD, Courtenay, BC – 7 pm - facebook.com/pwacanadawrestling

Sat, Apr 29 – Gold Rush – The Gold Mine, 930 Oddstad Blvd, Pacifica, CA – 7 pm - facebook.com/GoldRushProWrestling

Sat, Apr 29 – Underground Empire Wrestling – 8548 Lankershim Blvd, Sun Valley, CA – 8 pm - facebook.com/undergroundempirewrestling

Sat, Apr 29 – Beyond Wrestling – The Old Country Banquests and Deli, 4 Alden Ave, Enfield, CT – 1 pm - facebook.com/beyondwrestling

Sat, Apr 29 – Blitzkrieg Pro – The Old Country Banquets and Deli, 4 Alden Ave, Enfield, CT – 6 pm - facebook.com/blitzkriegpro

Sat, Apr 29 – Power Pro Wrestling – Greater Milford Boys and Girls Club, 101 Delaware Veterans Blvd, Milford, DE – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/POWERPROWRESTLING1

Sat, Apr 29 – House of Lucha – Gulf Coast Church, 13301 Walsingham RD, Largo, FL – 12:30 pm - facebook.com/House-of-Lucha-302828356572267

Sat, Apr 29 – Ronin Pro Wrestling – Broward College South Campus, 7200 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines, FL – 6 pm - facebook.com/RONINPROWRESTLING

Sat, Apr 29 – World Xtreme Wrestling – Minneola Recreation Center, 800 N. Highway 27, Minneola, FL – 6 pm – WXWwrestling.com

Sat, Apr 29 – American Premier Wrestling – Southern Dance Studio, 1097 Georgia Hwy 24, Statesboro, GA – 7 pm - apwonline.net

Sat, Apr 29 – Georgia Premier Wrestling – Pickens County Middle School, 1804 Refuge RD, Jasper, GA – 7 pm - facebook.com/gpw101

Sat, Apr 29 – Westside Xtreme Wrestling – Batschkapp Frankfurt, Gwinnerstr 5, 60388 Frankfurt, Germany – 6 pm - facebook.com/WestsideXtremeWrestling

Sat, Apr 29 – Just Pro Wrestling – 2343 S Throop Ave, Chicago, IL – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/JustProWrestlingChicago

Sat, Apr 29 – Pinfall Wrestling Association – Lanphier High School, 1300 N 11th ST, Springfield, IL – 7 pm - facebook.com/PWASpringfield

Sat, Apr 29 – Proving Ground Pro – Lawford Theater, 225 W Main ST, Havana, IL – 7:05 pm - facebook.com/PGPwrestling

Sat, Apr 29 – Southern Illinois Championship Wrestling – St. James Parish Center, Millstadt, IL – 8 pm - sicw.org

Sat, Apr 29 – NWA Supreme – 2520 Lanier DR, Madison, IN – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/nwasupreme

Sat, Apr 29 – New Wave Pro Wrestling (Relay for Life FREE Show) – 1439 Ash ST, Terra Haute, IN – 7 pm - facebook.com/NewWavePro

Sat, Apr 29 – Tri-State Wrestling – Blue Jeans Community Center, 1242 Main ST, Monroe City, IN – 7 pm - facebook.com/TSWUnleashed

Sat, Apr 29 – White River Wrestling – Pinheads Entertainment Center, 13825 Britton Park RD, Fishers, IN – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/WhiteRiverWrestling

Sat, Apr 29 – World Wrestling Xpress – Great Bend National Guard Armory, Breat Bend, KS – 7 pm - facebook.com/WWXWorldWrestlingXpress

Sat, Apr 29 – Pure Pro Wrestling – Ionia Armory, 439 W Main St, Ionia, MI – 7 pm - prowrestlingatitsfinest.com, facebook.com/pages/Pure-Pro-Wrestling/201474633206765

Sat, Apr 29 – UPW – Pat O’Donnell Civic Center, E4972 Jackson RD, Ironwood, MI – 7 pm - facebook.com/upwprowrestling

Sat, Apr 29 – Ring of Honor – Eisenhower Center, Hopkins, MN – 7 pm - rohwrestling.com

Sat, Apr 29 – East Coast Wrestling Association – Woodbury Heights Community Center, 741 Helen Ave, Woodbury Heights, NJ – 2 pm – ECWAProWrestling.com

Sat, Apr 29 – Superstars of Wrestling – VFW Post 9503, 383 Veterans Blvd, Bayville, NJ – 7:15 pm - facebook.com/SWFLIVE

Sat, Apr 29 – WrestlePro – 570 Jernee Mill RD, Sayreville, NJ – M&G 6 pm, Event 8 pm - facebook.com/wrestlepro

Sat, Apr 29 – Dynasty – Johnstown Eagles 1575, 12 S William ST, Johnstown, NY – 5 pm - facebook.com/Wearethedynasty

Sat, Apr 29 – FTW – Queens Elks Lodge, 9220 Queens Blvd, Elmhurst, NY – 8 pm - ftwprowrestling.com

Sat, Apr 29 – New York Wrestling Connection – 435 Brook Ave Unit 13, Deer Park, NY – 7 pm – NYWCwrestling.com

Sat, Apr 29 – Victory Pro Wrestling – VFW Post 4927, 31 Horseblock RD, Centereach, NY – 7:30 pm - victoryprowrestling.com

Sat, Apr 29 – Edge Pro Wrestling – National Guardy Armory, 1030 Eastern Ave, Nashville, NC – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/ExtremelyDangerousGrapplingEntertainment

Sat, Apr 29 – Fire Star Pro Wrestling – Fire Star Pro Wrestling Academy, 517 Medley ST, Greensboro, NC – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/firestarpro

Sat, Apr 29 – North American Wrestling Alliance – Ro Huffman Center, Drexel, NC – 7 pm - facebook.com/NAWA-Professional-Wrestling-1665340640360074

Sat, Apr 29 – WarZone Wrestling – FSPW Pro Wrestling Training School, 517 Medley ST, Greensboro, NC – 6 pm - facebook.com/WZWWrestling

Sat, Apr 29 – Underground Independent Wrestling – 704 Old US 221, Rutherfordton, NC – 8 pm - facebook.com/UIWUndergroundIndependentWrestling

Sat, Apr 29 – Zone 1 Wrestling – FSPW Facility, 517 Medley ST, Greensboro, NC – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/firestarpro

Sat, Apr 29 – Ultimate Championship Wrestling – Halifax Forum MPC, Halifax, Nova Scotia - facebook.com/ucwprofessionalwrestling

Sat, Apr 29 – Renegade Wrestling Alliance – West Newton Gym, 113 S Fifth ST, West Newton, PA – 7 pm – RWALive.com

Sat, Apr 29 – Valley Wrestling Federation – New Eagle Social Hall, 156 Chess ST, New Eagle, PA – 7 pm – ValleyWrestlingFederation.com

Sat, Apr 29 – Montreal Wrestling Federation – Centre du Nouvelle Envol, 115 rue St-Charles, Salaberry-De-Valleyfield, QC – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/lutte.mwf

Sat, Apr 29 – Reckless Intent Wrestling – Twechar Healthy Living Center, St. Johns Way, G65 9 Glasgow, Scotland – 6 pm - facebook.com/RECKLESSINTENTWRESTLING

Sat, Apr 29 – Scottich Wrestling Entertainment – Ardler Complex, Turnberry Avenue, Dundee, Scotland – 6:15 pm - sweonline.co.uk

Sat, Apr 29 – American Pro Wrestling – 122 Builders CT, Boiling Springs, SC – 8 pm - facebook.com/americanprowrestlingboilingsprings

Sat, Apr 29 – All American Pro Wrestling – Gallatin National Guard Armory, 1250 Hartsville Pike, Gallatin, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/aapw1

Sat, Apr 29 – All Star Wrestling – 2224 Mooresville Hwy, Lewisburg, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/aswwrestling

Sat, Apr 29 – AIWF Total Wrestling Experience – 4825 Dayton Blvd, Chattanooga, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/TWEofChattanooga/

Sat, Apr 29 – IWA Deep South “Carnage Cup” – Sycamore Campground and Taco Shack, 2 Railroad Bed RD, Iron City, TN – 12 pm - acebook.com/CARNAGECUP

Sat, Apr 29 – New Breed Pro – New Breed Arena, 232 W Main ST, Humboldt, TN - newbreedpro.webs.com

Sat, Apr 29 – Real South Wrestling Federation – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation

Sat, Apr 29 – Ultimate Extreme Wrestling – UEW Arena, 410 Scruggs RD, East Ridge, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/UEW15

Sat, Apr 29 – NWA Top of Texas – 2650 Dumas Highway, Amarillo, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/NWATOT

Sat, Apr 29 – VIP Wrestling – The Gym, 921 W Mayfield RD, Suite 112, Arlington, TX – 6 pm - facebook.com/VIPWrestlingDallas

Sat, Apr 29 – Alternative Wrestling – The Cornbow Hall, Hagley ST, B63 3AT Halesowen, UK – 7 pm - altwrestling.co.uk

Sat, Apr 29 – AIWF England/HCW – Wolverley SSC, Wolverley, UK - facebook.com/HcwProWrestlingAllNewPage

Sat, Apr 29 – House of Pain – St. Ann with Emmanuel Church, Robin Hood Chase, NG3 4 Nottingham, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/HOPWrestling

Sat, Apr 29 – Preston City Wrestling – PCW Academy, 31 St Marys ST, Preston, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/PrestonCityWrestling

Sat, Apr 29 – Pro Evolution Wrestling – Wotton Hall Social Club, 138 Barnwood RD, GL43JS, Gloucester, Glouchestershire, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/proevowrestling

Sat, Apr 29 – Pro Wrestling Chaos – Yate Leisure Centre, Kennedy Way, Yate BS37 5 Bristol, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/ProWrestlingChaos

Sat, Apr 29 – Slam! – Bridgtown Social Working Men’s Club, 170 Walsall RD, WS11 0 Cannock, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/Slamwrestling

Sat, Apr 29 – Welsh Wrestling – Pater Hall, SA72 6 Pembroke Dock, Pembrokeshire, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/welshwrestling

Sat, Apr 29 – The Wrestling League – Kingsway Hall, Kingsway, CO12 3 Harwich, UK – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/WrestlingLeague

Sat, Apr 29 – Pure Pro Wrestling – Lancerlot Sports Complex, 1110 Vinyard RD, Vinton, VA – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/pureprowrestling

Sat, Apr 29 – Strong Style Pro – TRG Arena, 488 S Main ST, Amherst, VA – 8 pm - facebook.com/strongstylepro

Sat, Apr 29 – Lucha Libre Volcanica – Evolv Fitness of Seattle, 1317 Republican ST, Seattle, WA – 8:30 pm - facebook.com/LuchaVolcanica

Sat, Apr 29 – Off the Chains Wrestling – 6835 Valley RD, Berkeley Springs, WV - facebook.com/OTCW10

Sat, Apr 29 – West Virginia Championship Wrestling – Salvation Army, 300 Princeton Ave, Princeton, WV – 7 pm - facebook.com/wvcwtv

Sun, Apr 30-Mon, May 1 – NWA Vendetta Pro – Gold Coast Hotel and Casino – Las Vegas, 4000 W Flamingo RD, Las Vegas, NV - facebook.com/vendettaprowrestling

Sun, Apr 30 – Pure Wrestling Association – Kelsey Centre, 652 H’Kusam Way, Sayward, BC – 4:30 pm – PWACanada.com

Sun, Apr 30 – So Cal Wrestling Alliance – Clela Arena, 926 Clela Ave, Los Angeles, CA – 5 pm - facebook.com/SoCalWrestlingAlliance

Sun, Apr 30 – Legendary Professional Wrestling – Sarasota Kennel Club, 5400 Bradenton RD, Sarasota, FL – 6 pm - facebook.com/LegendaryProfessionalWrestlingAcademy

Sun, Apr 30 – Tampa Bay Pro Wrestling – Big Top Convention Center, 9250 E Fowler Ave, Bldg N, Tampa, FL – 12:30 pm - facebook.com/tampabayprowrestling

Sun, Apr 30 – Kentuckiana Diehard Wrestling – Jefferson Arena, 1416 Spring ST, Jeffersonville, IN – 5 pm - kdwrestling.com

Sun, Apr 30 – Micro Wrestling Federation – 1439 Ash ST, Terra Haute, IN – 7 pm - facebook.com/NewWavePro

Sun, Apr 30 – North Atlantic Wrestling Alliance – Jimmy The Greeks, 215 Saco Ave, Old Orchard Beach, ME – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/ilovethenawa

Sun, Apr 30 – Championship International Wrestling (Lariats for Lung Cancer benefit) – City Market (inside Dort Mall Shopping Center), 3600 S Dort Highway (M-54), Flint, MI – 3 pm - facebook.com/championshipinternationalwrestling

Sun, Apr 30 – Michigan Wrestling Organization – UAW Local 598, G3293 Van Slyke RD, Flint, MI – 3 pm - facebook.com/Michigan-Wrestling-Organization-294443287149

Sun, Apr 30 – Southern Championship Wrestling – Rack and Roll Pool Hall, 17351 MS-603, Kiln, MS – 6 pm - facebook.com/SCWmississippi

Sun, Apr 30 – Mid-South Wrestling Alliance – 7000 Crossroads Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK – 3 pm - facebook.com/Mid-South-Wrestling-Alliance-by-RITC-Productions-264287253724201

Sun, Apr 30 – Crossfire Wrestling – Merritton Community Centre, 7 Park Ave, St. Catharines, ON – 4 pm - crossfirewrestling.com

Sun, Apr 30 – GWN – 241 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON – 1:30 pm

Sun, Apr 30 – NWA Blue Collar – North Portland Eagles Hall, 7611 N Exeter, Portland, OR – 6 pm - facebook.com/NWABLUECOLLARWRESTLING

Sun, Apr 30 – Dropkixx – Balmoral Centre, Salisbury Ave, SS0 7AU Westcliff-On-Sea, UK – 6 pm - dropkixx.com

Sun, Apr 30 – Future Championship Wrestling – Baggeridge Club, Lower Gornal, UK

Sun, Apr 30 – HOPE – Jurys Inn Milton Keynes, Midsummer Boulevard, MK9 2HP Milton Keynes, UK – 3 pm - facebook.com/HOPEWrestling

Sun, Apr 30 – House of Pain – Calverton Working Men’s Club, Collyer RD, NG14 6JX Nottingham, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/HOPWrestling

Sun, Apr 30 – International Pro Wrestling: UK – The Clapham Grand, 21-25 St John’s Hill, SW11 1TT London, UK – 2 pm - ipwuk.com

Sun, Apr 30 – Maximum Pro Wrestling – Marden Residents Association, Bavington Gardens, NE30 3QD North Shields, UK – 4:30 pm - facebook.com/maxprowrestling

Sun, Apr 30 – WAW – Aylsham Town Hall, Market Place, Aylsham, NR11 6, Norwich, Norfolk, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/WAWTVPAGE

Sun, Apr 30 – Insane Championship Wrestling – La Pica Lounge Carr #3, 3431 W Lincoln Ave, Milwaukee, WI – 4 pm - facebook.com/icwmilwaukee