MCWProWrestling.com - THIS SATURDAY, April 22, Rey Mysterio is coming to MCW Pro Wrestling “Spring Fever” at MCW Arena, 1000 Joppa Farm RD in Joppa, MD for a night of action, starting with a meet and greet at 4 pm and live action at 7:30 pm.

With Matt and Jeff Hardy returning to WWE, the MCW Pro Wrestling tag titles are now vacant. To declare new champions, most recent title holders The Ecktourage (Dirty Money and Eric Chapel with Kevin Eck) face #1 contenders Guns 4 Hire (Paul Jordane and Bill Collier).

MCW champion Sean Studd with Andy Vineberg defend against Bruiser! Can Bruiser get revenge on The Winner’s Circle or will the numbers game against him be too much? (Hear from Vineberg at facebook.com/MCWProWrestling/videos/10154227624332084/)

In a scramble rules match, MCW Rage TV champion Dante Caballero defends against Brandon Scott, Chuck Lennox, Chris Payne, and Greg Excellent. (Dante has his own comments about this match athttps://www.facebook.com/MCWProWrestling/videos/10154223963717084/)

To declare new #1 contenders to the tag titles, The Appalachian Outlaws (Bo Nekoda and Cousin Clay with J.P. Callahan) vs. The Rock and Bowl Express (Thick Vic, Stroker Lane, and “Mr. 300″ Nick Jeremy) vs. The Dixon Line (Rob Locke and Joe Keys).

As their rivalry continues, Ken Dixon and Ryan McBride go toe-to-toe.

In an independent dream match, Lio Rush goes up against Travis “Flip” Gordon.

Former friends battle in a no DQ, no count-out match as Napalm faces Marcellus Prime.

Winner Circle members Rayo and Jeremiah with Andy Vineberg take on The Hell Cats (Jimmy Starz and Sexy Steve)

Tickets available at missiontix.com, by calling 888-996-4774, and day of, at the door. Show support on Facebook at facebook.com/events/1269799876421319/.

