Rocket City Championship Wrestling Results

Date: 4/15/17

Location: RCCW Arena

14991 Hwy 231/431 N Hazel Green Al 35750

The Young Lions beat The Knee Up Boyz in 15:09

Boxcar Brawler pinned Ehren Black with a blockbuster in 8min.

James Hardy won a fatal 4 way over Jay Blade, Damien Parker & Tommy Mazzerati in 9:01

Jamie Richards pinned Teddy King in 13:06

Omega Virus beat The Violent Gentlemen in 16:42

The FBI( Freakshow & Jaxon Vile) beat Shawn Hoodrich & AC Mac when Mac turned on Hoodrich allowing the FBI to win.in 13:35

Austin Towers defeated CCW, Alexander Knight & Wed Taylor when Towers pinned Taylor with a big boot.note (Taylor still winless in RCCW)in 12:09

Big Grizz vs Chris Rage ended in a double count out.in 8min.

RCCW Southern Tag Team tournament FINAL

Omega Virus defeated The Young Lions in 16:51 to become the Southern Tag Team Champions.

RCCW Southern heavyweight Championship

“The Disenfranchise ” Travis Locke w/Dr.Trey pinned “Superstar ” Ray Waddell in 21:02.in a no holdd barred match.note (Locke defending for a injured Eddie Toon)

Next event

May 6

RCCW Arena

14991 Hwy 231/431 N Hazel Green Al 35750

Tickets start at $5.00

7pm belltime