THE INDY BUZZ: ROCKET CITY
Rocket City Championship Wrestling Results
Date: 4/15/17
Location: RCCW Arena
14991 Hwy 231/431 N Hazel Green Al 35750
The Young Lions beat The Knee Up Boyz in 15:09
Boxcar Brawler pinned Ehren Black with a blockbuster in 8min.
James Hardy won a fatal 4 way over Jay Blade, Damien Parker & Tommy Mazzerati in 9:01
Jamie Richards pinned Teddy King in 13:06
Omega Virus beat The Violent Gentlemen in 16:42
The FBI( Freakshow & Jaxon Vile) beat Shawn Hoodrich & AC Mac when Mac turned on Hoodrich allowing the FBI to win.in 13:35
Austin Towers defeated CCW, Alexander Knight & Wed Taylor when Towers pinned Taylor with a big boot.note (Taylor still winless in RCCW)in 12:09
Big Grizz vs Chris Rage ended in a double count out.in 8min.
RCCW Southern Tag Team tournament FINAL
Omega Virus defeated The Young Lions in 16:51 to become the Southern Tag Team Champions.
RCCW Southern heavyweight Championship
“The Disenfranchise ” Travis Locke w/Dr.Trey pinned “Superstar ” Ray Waddell in 21:02.in a no holdd barred match.note (Locke defending for a injured Eddie Toon)
Next event
May 6
RCCW Arena
14991 Hwy 231/431 N Hazel Green Al 35750
Tickets start at $5.00
7pm belltime
Category: Wrestling.