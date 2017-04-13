NXT Recap

NXT Arena

Orlando, FL.

Air Date: April 12th 2017

Tonight on NXT, we move forward from Takeover: Orlando. NXT has a new opening video complete with new music. Tom Phillips, Nigel McGuinness and Percy Watson welcome us back to the home of NXT following Wrestlemania week.

We start tonight with the debut of Alestair Black in the NXT Arena. He makes his entrance to face Corey Hollis.

Match 1: Aleister Black vs. Corey Hollis

Black measures his man and hits the spinning heel kick called the “Black Mass” for the three count.

Winner: Aleister Black

We go to a video of Tye Dillinger’s Smackdown debut win over Curt Hawkins. Dillinger is backstage interviewed about getting his call-up. Dillinger is understandably stoked about being on Smackdown but has unfinished business with Eric Young and Sanity. Dillinger informs us that NXT General Manager, William Regal is going to him a chance to wrap up his business with Young. Dillinger is also happy that he wont have to worry about the other members of Sanity interfering because it will be inside a steel cage.

The main event is of Drew McIntyre vs.Oney Lorcan is teased for later in the show. Also # DIY will be in action, and the NXT Universe will have a chance to say goodbye to Shinsuke Nakamura. We head to a commercial break.

Back from break and Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa make their entrance for the next match. They take on the makeshift team of Dylan Miley and Michael Blaze.

Match 2: # Team DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) vs. Dylan Miley & Michael Blaze.

Miley starts for his team and one thing stands out about him: The guy is huge and powerful. They appear to be booking him just like that because Gargano and Ciampa could do NOTHING with him. Miley absolutely dominated. Then, he tagged in Blaze..

As dominant as Blaze was, that is how weak Blaze turned out to be. Blaze missed a charge into the ropes on Gargano. That set up the “Meet in the Middle” finisher for the win.

Winners: Gargano & Ciampa.

After the match, Miley was livid about the loss and took it out on his partner. Miley attacks Blaze and lays him out.

A very well done documentary-style video package is shown about Ember Moon’s feelings after losing at Takeover. Moon is shown walking in an empty Amway Center out of ring gear. She says it was supposed to be her time, her night. She continues that she found out the lengths Asuka will go to trying to retain her championship. She promises that she will defeat Asuka and become NXT Women’s Champion.

The announce team tells us that Ruby Riot is in action next as we head to break.

We come back to learn thst the steel cage match between Tye Dillinger and Eric Young will be next week.

Ruby Riot makes her entrance. She provides comments in an inset introductory video on her way to the ring. She says she is here to win the NXT Women’s Championship. Her opponent, Kimberly Frankele makes her entrance.

Match 3: Ruby Riot vs. Kimberly Frankele

Riot started out slow as Frankele took control early. Just as Riot was starting to chop her way back, one of the ring barriers appears to move on its own. The camera takes a look and we see Nikki Cross is at ringside to watch the match.

She poses a momentary distraction to Riot allowing Frankele to take a brief advantage. Riot does fight her way back in it and hits her Windup Pele Kick finisher for the win.

Winner: Ruby Riot

Riot and Cross have a staredown as Cross makes her way back up the ramp.

Drew McIntyre vs Oney Lorcan is up next as we go to break.

We come back to a new video showcasing the Authors of Pain. It has an audio track by Ellering as he outlines the championship history of the team and says they are building a dynasty.

We go to a video shot earlier today from the phone of Peyton Royce. She and Billie Kay are walking through the Performance Center documenting how they will redecorate the facility when they run into Aliyah and Liv Morgan doing rehab work. The two girls start to bully Aliyah when Morgan shoves Kay into a tub of water. Kay has problems getting out of the water or ders Royce to turn off the video.

Back in the arena, Oney Lorcan makes his entrance for the main event. Drew McIntyre is out next to a nice ovation for his first appearance in the NXT Arena.

Match 4: Oney Lorcan vs. Drew McIntyre

McIntyre starts fast with a release belly-to-belly causing Lorcan to head to the floor. The crowd is solidly behind McIntyre in this bout with solid chants early. Lorcan comes in off the floor with the running European uppercuts. Its McIntyre’s turn to go the outside. Lorcan does a nice dive over the top rope but he goes to the well one-too-many times and gets caught by McIntyre and slammed into the ring apron as the show goes to break.

We come back to find McIntyre still in control. McIntyre tries to rush Lorcan in the corner but Oney gets the boot up and gets back in the match with the Blockbuster. Lorcan can’t get the pin so he tries to go to the top rope only to get caught by McIntyre.

Both men go to the top rope and start smashing each other. McIntyre looked like he may be in trouble as his legs were tied up in a tree of woe. It looked like Lorcan may drop on him with the double knees but McIntyre grabs him and throws him to the mat.

Lorcan starts slapping McIntyre uncontrollably. McIntyre grabs him and slams him face first on the mat before ending the match with his running dropkick.

Winner: Drew McIntyre

McIntyre gets massive “Welcome Back” chants.

He is interviewed on the stage and asked why he has come to NXT. He says he has gone everywhere building his reputation and can think of nowhere else he would rather be.

NXT says goodbye to Nakamura next as the show takes its final commercial break. \\

We are back to see Nakamura make his final entrance in the NXT Arena. He makes his way to the ring and has a mic. He says he came to NXT a year ago to face the best in the world. Now, he considers NXT his home. He says he learned something from everyone he has been in the ring with but he has learned the most from the fans of the brand. The “ Thank you Shinsuke!!” chants rang out. He closes his goodbye by saying that, “ We are NXT!!”

His music plays again and the entire NXT roster come out to the stage. Shinsuke soaks it all in before making his way back to the stage to join the roster. The show ends as he takes his spot on the stage and Finn Balor appears from the back to stand with him.