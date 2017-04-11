Raw Score

by Jay and Lottie Shannon

Part one of the Superstar Shake-up went down on Monday night. Who would show up as the newest members of the Raw Roster?

Roll the opening montage!

Welcome to Long Island, NY. No one is immune to the changes, according to the announcers.

John Cena’s music hit but it was Miz and Maryse that came out to do their silliness. I guess they are the first two to flip ships. Miz and Maryse started doing the imitations until they were cut off by the arrival of the 3rd new Rawster…Dean Ambrose. So, now, the Intercontinental and United States championships are both on the same show. Dean got in the ring and when Miz and Maryse admitted their true identities, Dean clocked Miz. Dirty Deeds!

Roman Reigns will sit down with Michael Cole, later on, to discuss the whole Undertaker thing.

Kurt Angle talked with Sami Zayn. Sami was worried that he would be going to Smackdown. Kurt explained that there was a lot of interest in Sami, over on the Blue Brand. They were interrupted by the arrival of Miz and Maryse. Sami and Miz almost got into it but Kurt calmed them down. He stated that things are settled in the ring. He made the match between Sami and Miz.

New Day (Xavier Woods and Big E) vs The Revival (Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder)

Kofi wasn’t with New Day, since he is recovering from a broken ankle. New Day did have a blow up doll with dreadlocks to serve as a proxy for their fallen companion. They did a quick promo bit before getting down to action.

The Finish:

Woods tried for a tag but couldn’t reach his corner. Roaring Elbow by Woods. Tags on both sides. Belly to Bellys by Big E to both foes. Big Splash! Big E sent Dawson to the floor. Double team almost cost Big E. Scott tagged back in and they tried to double team. Woods made the tag. Cross Town Savage Elbow by Woods. He didn’t get all of it. 2 count. Woods seemed really hurt after that move. Tag to Dash. Woods knocked him out of the ring. New Day went for Midnight Hour but Woods got caught in the Shatter Machine as Xavier flew off the top rope!

Your Winners: The Revival

Raw Score: 2.75 out of a possible 5

Neville was interviewed, backstage. He felt Austin Aries wasn’t on the “Neville Level”. T.J. Perkins came in to let Neville know he was still in the search for a 2nd Cruiserweight title. Neville flipped the script to try and mess with Perkins’ mind. Neville said Perkins’ career has become a joke. Neville said Perkins was being over-looked by everyone. Neville did say he had respect for TJP. Aries came in and stated that Neville was messing with Perkins. Perkins walked away without saying anything.

Curt Hawkins was in the ring to announce that he was now on Raw. He ran off at the mouth until Big Show came out. Show didn’t say a word. He just hit one KO punch and left Curt on the canvas.

Austin Aries vs T.J. Perkins

Neville watched the match from the announce desk.

The Finish:

Neville left the desk to distract Aries. A-Double nailed a nice Savage Elbow to TJP. European Uppercut by Perkins. Aries charged Perkins but ended up on the floor. Perkins missed the Pendulum Dropkick. Neckbreaker, in the ropes, by Aries. Aries flew off the top to the floor. Aries barely beat the count back in the ring, thanks to Neville. Small Package by Perkins to take the win!

Your Winner: T.J. Perkins

Raw Score: 2.5

After the match, Perkins attacked Aries. He went all kinds of Manik on Aries with the Detonation Kick to the side of Aies’ head. That may have been career Suicide.

Seth Rollins walked backstage. He stopped to chat with Enzo and Cass. Would he be staying on Raw or moving to Smackdown? We were about to find out…

Seth Rollins made his way out to the ring. Seth said he was only focused on Wrestlemania and not what came after that. Now, he has to deal with it. Seth was at peace, since he did what he wanted. He beat…no, THEY beat the King of Kings. Seth thanked the fans for having his back. Seth wasn’t done. In fact he was jsut getting started. Seth mentioned revenge on Samoa Joe. Seth also wanted a shot at the Universal tle. He knew that he might not get those chances, thanks to Stephanie going through a table at Mania (he showed the video). The fans thanked him for that (cold blooded crowd). Seth realized Stephanie would come back, sooner or later. Seth knew the easy path would be to take off to Smackdown to avoid Stephanie. Seth wasn’t about to take the easy route, again. Seth claimed it would take an army to drag him off Raw.

Kurt Angle then came out to talk with Seth. Kurt admitted that Stephanie wanted Seth off Raw. Kurt s.aid Seth was the “one legged man who WON an *ss Kicking contest”. Kurt wanted Seth on Raw and Seth would be allowed to stay on Raw for as long as Kurt was GM.

Samoa Joe jumped Seth, from behind. Seth came back and put a serious butt kicking on the California native. Superkick sent Joe out to the floor.

Backstage, Kevin Owens was interviewed. KO felt he would rise to the top, just like cream does. KO thought Chris Jericho was at home, recovering. KO knew Chris would probably love to go to Smackdown to be successful. Owens mocked Dean Ambrose. He threatened to beat the stuffing oug of the IC champ.

Charlotte vs Nia Jax

The Finish:

This came about because of last week’s Six Woman Tag Match.

Charlotte caught Nia with Natural Selection. 1-2-Kick Out! Nia pulled Charlotte into the corner to avoid the Figure 8. Nia charged the corner and hit the big Samoan Drop!

Your Winner: Nia Jax

Raw Score: 3.0

The hot rumor is that Charlotte is heading over to Tuesday nights. We’ll just have to wait and see.

They ran a video package about Finn Balor.

Jinder Mahal vs Finn Balor

The Finish:

Mahal stunned Balor with a nasty Forearm to the side of the head. Sling Blade by Balor. Running Shotgun Dropkick led to the Coup de Grace.

Your Winner: Finn Balor

Raw Score: 3.0

Bray Wyatt came on the Tron. He announced that he was coming to Raw! He has his sights set on Finn Balor. He will still battle Randy Orton, in 3 weeks, in the House of Horrors Match.

We learned that Apollo Crews, Kalisto, Heath Slater and Rhyno are also coming to Raw.

Miz vs Sami Zayn

The Finish:

Sami worked the ribs. Standing Switches. Reality Check by Miz. 2 count. Miz put Sami up top and chopped away. Sami blocked the Superplex. Forearms sent Miz tumbling to the canvas. DDT by Miz for a two. Miz mocked Daniel Bryan by unloading with the Bryan Kicks. Blue Thuner Bomb by Sami! 1-2-not yet. Maryse pulled Miz out of the ring to avoid the Helluva Kick. Maryse then held Sami’s leg. Miz went for the Skull Crushing Finale but Sami reversed it into a Roll Up.

Your Winner: Sami Zayn

Raw Score: 2.75

Michael Cole began an interview with Roman Reigns. Roman showed massive respect to Undertaker. Suddenly, Braun Strowman jumped Roman. Braun just decimated the Big Dog. He shoved an equipment case into Roman’s head. Roman was strapped to a gurney, which Braun then flipped off the loading dock. They put Roman in an ambulance, which Braun TIPPED OVER! Haven’t seen anything like that since the days of Ken Patera (why isn’t HE in the WWE Hall of Fame?). Roman was placed in a 2nd ambulance and driven away. The vicious fans kept chanting “You Deserve It!” towards Roman. Serious lack of class, fans.

Epico, Primo, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows vs Sheamus, Cesaro, Matt and Jeff Hardy

8-Man Tag Team Match

The Finish:

“The Drifter” from NXT walked out to watch this one. What the heck?

Gallows caught Matt with a Big Boot.The Hardys did a Poetry in Motion that

sent Jeff sailing over the top. Twist of Fate by Matt. Swanton!

Your Winners: The Hardy Boyz and EuroClass (Sheamus and Cesaro)

Raw Score: 3.25

Emma chatted with Dana Brooke, backtage. Emma reminded Dana that Brooke used to be Emma’s protege. Emma ordered Dana to follow her. Dana stood her ground. Dana stated that she was getting better and standing on her own two feet. Dana walked away from Emma.

Elsewhere, Bayley strolled towards the entrance way. She way up next.

Sasha Banks came o to the ring, instead of Bayley. Sasha had unfinished business to deal with. She introduced the Princess of Hug-i-tude, Bayley. There was a bit of sarcasm as Sasha called Bayley “Just Bayley”. Bayley and Sasha don’t want to be on different shows, they would prefer to stay together on Raw.

Bayley thanked the fans for always being with her. Bayley discussed her Wresltemania Moment. Sasha had an odd expression on her face. Sasha congratulated Bayley on her Mania win but that time was done. Sasha started to ask for something but…

Alexa Bliss came out to join Raw! The fans were thrilled to see her. Alexa felt Sasha and Bayley were nauseating. Alexa said she was there to take over the Women’s division on Monday night.

Holy Moses! Mickie James is also NOW on Raw! Mickie promised Alexa that the nightmare had just begun. Nia Jax came out and took out Mickie. Alexa pushed Sasha into Nia. Samoan Drop to Bayley. Nia picked up the women’s title and claimed it for herself. The women’s division is seriously heating up.

Kevin Owens vs Dean Ambrose

Champion vs Champion, Non-Titles Match

The Finish:

There were tons of near falls in this great match. Package Powerbomb by KO. Dean still kicked out. Dean converted the Pop Up Powerbomb into a Rana. Rebound Clothesline failed. Dirty Deeds by Dean for the three!

Your Winner: Dean Ambrose

Raw Score: 4.25

After the match, Chris Jericho came from the back. Jericho has an all new graphic. Code Breaker! Will Jericho head to Smackdown and take the US title with him? Or will KO be scooting over to the Tuesday Night Delight? Guess we will see…tomorrow night.

Peace and Love

–Jay and Lottie Shannon

