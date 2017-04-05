WrestleMania 33 has just ended in Orlando, but those who simply cannot get enough of the pseudo-wrestling matches will not have to travel far: Kevin Von Erich, descendant of the legendary Von Erich wrestling family, will arrive in Israel this summer as part of the Rage—Wrestling Mega Show Including WWF and WWE veterans.

Accompanying Von Erich will be his two sons, wrestlers Marshall and Ross Von Erich, as well as WWF and WWE veterans such as Tatanka, half of the tag team The Rockers Marty Janetty (who used to perform with partner Shawn Michaels), and Matt Sydal (better known as Evan Bourne to WWE aficionados). Other international wrestlers scheduled to appear in the event are the German wrestler Bad Bones, David Starr, Jurn Simmons and others

The event will take place on July 9 at the Shlomo Group Arena in Tel Aviv. Ticket prices for the show will range from NIS 199 to NIS 549 for a vip pass, which will include a meeting with Kevin Von Erich.

Tatanka (whose real name is Chris Chavis) had already visited Israel with the WWF stars in the 1990s, and in 2012 returned to take part in the Israeli Wrestling League, the IPWA. This would not be the first visit for Von Erich either: in 2005, he came to Israel and even did a small cameo in the daily soap opera Telenovela Inc.