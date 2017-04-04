Toro Road Entertainment Announces One of a Kind International Competition

For Immediate Release

April 3rd, 2017

NEW YORK – Toro Road Entertainment is excited to announce for the first time ever in professional wrestling history, an international competition designed to discover the best male and female prospects in our industry. Vampiro (Asistencia Asesoría y Administración/Lucha Underground) and Carlos Colón Sr. (World Wrestling Council) will each represent their respective promotions and judge the competition. In addition to the two judges, Vampiro along with four additional trainers will be selected to evaluate and determine which participants will advance. The victor, dubbed “The International One”, will be granted a GUARANTEED tryout match upon the international stage of our industry with the AAA and WWC promotions. Two runner-ups will also be selected to receive a guaranteed tryout match with Lucha Underground. Flights to and from these tryouts as well as hotel accommodations are courtesy of Toro Road Entertainment.

This one of a kind opportunity will take place at the Fight Factory Gym in Brooklyn, NY on Sunday, August 20th, 2017 from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm. The International One Competition is open to all professional wrestlers from around the world. Those who wish to apply must be 18 years old or older and have AT LEAST one year of experience as a professional wrestler. Applications will not be accepted after Sunday, July, 30th, 2017 and payment must be made on or before that date. All applicants will be emailed with instructions for the day of the competition.

This is not a live event, or seminar; this is a competition for an opportunity to take your career to the next level. You do not want to miss out on this rare opportunity. Participants are responsible for their own food, lodging, and travel expenses to and from the competition. Competition is not open to the public.

For Application and Information:

Toro Road Entertainment: www.tororoadent.com

