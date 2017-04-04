Jermaine Royster reporting

Smackdown comes to us live from the AmWay Center in Orlando, Florida and this is the first Smackdown after WrestleMania 33. Tonight could be an interesting night as we have two new champions as Randy Orton captured the WWE Championship & Naomi recaptured the Smackdown Women’s Championship, Alexa Bliss will get a shot at Naomi tonight in a rematch for the Smackdown Womens Title. The show opens with a highlight package of WrestleMania 33 then we hear Randy Orton’s music and the newly crowned WWE Champion makes his way to the ring. Randy says Bray thought he had power of him but he was wrong and Randy is now that master and Bray will never forget that. Bray then shows up on the big screen and he says he will return for what it his but first he has a plan and he wants to fight. Bray says he wants to have a match were Randy will cry and scream and his soul will devour itself. Bray then says he wants to have a house of horrors match, Rand says he doesn’t know what kind of match that is but he accepts. Randy says he knows Brays is here so why doesn’t he come to the ring, the light go out and Bray shows up behind him. Bray attacks Randy but Orton counters Bray then all of a sudden Randy gets pulled out of the ring by someone with a mask, Erick Rowan of the Wyatt Family has returned. They double team Randy until Luke Harper shows up and saves Randy, Bray & Erick Rowan then go back up to the ramp.

The Miz & Maryse are interviewed backstage and Miz is asked about his thoughts on Nikki Bella & John Cena’s engagement. Miz says only Cena would do something like this for ratings sake then Miz calls out both Bella & Cena for a match tonight, miz then says after tonight we wont be seeing Cena or Bella for a long time.

Womens Division

Smackdown Womens Championship Re-Match

Naomi© vs Alexa Bliss

Bliss looks for the quick win going straight for Naomi with strikes and elbows but Naomi counters things in the corner. Naomi then slams Bliss on the outside then celebrate with the hometown crowd. Bliss gets things back in control targeting the injured knee of Naomi by using a knee bar then stretching out the same knee. Bliss gets Naomi in the corner and continues to attack the leg of Naomi with kicks, Bliss goes back to the reverse leg lock on Naomi. Naomi tries to fight back then both women trade shots but Naomi puts Bliss on her shoulders then blast her with a kick for a two count. Naomi goes for another move but Bliss counters with a DDT then pulls down Naomi again by pulling the hair. Naomi would then counter Bliss hitting the Hip Attack but Naomi cant hold on for the win, Naomi went for her springboard move but Bliss pulls the leg of Naomi out from under her. Bliss looks to go for the kill but Naomi counters Bliss with a submission hold and she holds on for the win as Bliss taps out.

Your Winner: Naomi retains the Smackdown Womens Championship

Curt Hawkins is in the ring and he shares his thoughts on the news about the Superstar Shakeup next week, Hawkins then gives out an open challenge and Tye Dillinger answers the call.

Singles Match

Tye Dillinger vs Curt Hawkins

Dillinger starts of with countering most of what Hawkins throws at him, Tye comes back with chops and arm drags. Tye gets Hawkins in the corner and Tye hits he 10 shots to Hawkins, Dillinger then drops the knee pad and score the Tie Breaker and Dillinger gets the win in his debut match.

Your Winner: Tye Dillinger

Mojo Rawley is interviewed backstage and he talks about winning the Andre the Giant Battle Royal and he says the bar has been raised for him and he wonder what Andre would think of his performance.

The Miz & Maryse come to the ring next but they are mocking John Cena & Nikki Bella in full cosplay mode. Miz looks robotic in the ring and grabs the microphone, Miz acts like a robot and says you may not scream Cena Sucks. Maryse mocks Nikki Bella’s new attitude since being proposed to. Miz then says as Cena that he and Bella are leaving the WWE and going to Hollywood and there will be no more Cena. The crowd is then stunned as a violinist comes to the ring play a song, the lights go black and its Shinsuke Nakamura! Nakamura comes to the ring as Miz & Maryse are still on the apron. The crowd goes completely insane as the charismatic King of Strong Style smoothly makes his way to the ring. Shinsuke stands and poses in the middle of the ring as the crowd chants his name, his music comes back and Smackdown goes to a commercial.

Singles Match

Street Fight[Non-Title Match]

Dean Ambrose vs Baron Corbin

Corbin lifts Ambrose and puts him right in the corner and attacks with kicks, Ambrose counters but Corbin uses his strength and drops Ambrose off the ropes. Corbin holds Ambrose down and delivers elbows to his head. Corbin goes to the outside to get a steel chair but Ambrose runs the ropes and scores with a basement drop kick to the chair and Corbin is down. Ambrose then throws Corbin into and over the announce table then into the crowd. When Smackdown Live comes back from commercial we see a multitude of chairs in the ring, Ambrose and Corbin are attacking each other then Corbin picks up Ambrose and outs him through a table leaned in the corner. Corbin then gets a leather strap from the outside and he whips Ambrose over the back and Dean screams in pain, Corbin then whips Ambrose again. Corbin wedges the chair between the turn buckles then irish whips Dean into the corner but Dean counters and Corbin is sent head first into the corner. Corbin blocks Dirty Deeds but Ambrose scores with a knee lift then picks up the leather strap. Ambrose whips Corbin in payback as Corbin goes to the outside, Ambrose then hits the top rope elbow drop as Corbin is on the outside. Ambrose puts Corbin on the table by the apron, Ambrose then goes back up top and comes back down with another elbow drop to Corbin through the table. Ambrose then goes up again but this time Corbin kicks the ropes and Ambrose comes crashing down, Ambrose then tries another mover but he gets countered by Corbin into the End Of Days and Corbin holds on for the win.

Your Winner: Baron Corbin wins the Street Fight

Smackdown Live Commissioner Shane McMahon comes to the ring and talks about the superstar shake up. Shane says this is a good thing for people on Raw who want to come to Smackdown Live, AJ Styles then comes to the ring. AJ starts by saying he doesn’t want to go anywhere because Smackdown is great because of AJ Styles and he says he’d be damned if someone takes that from him. AJ then shakes Shane’s hand then poses to the crowd before leaving the ring.

Smackdown Live Main Event

Tag Team Match

Randy Orton© & Luke Harper vs The Wyatt Family(Bray & Erick Rowan)

Rowan starts off with Orton and both men circle each other and a quick stare down follows, Orton then teases the RKO but Rowan blasts Orton and he is down. After the commercial break we see Bray now in the ring and he is getting attacked by Luke Harper in the corner, Harper takes out Rowan then scores with a suicide dive through the ropes taking out Rowan. Right after we see Bray scoring with a clothesline taking out Harper. Bray gets back in the ring hitting a senton then a slam for a two count, Rowan comes back in and he digs his fists into the sides of Harper’s head. Rowan scores with a side slam to Harper then Bray comes back in, Bray hammers away on Luke Harper then screams at Randy Orton on the apron. Harper counters Bray in the corner but Bray scores with a clothesline for a two count, Rowan comes back in and he attacks Harper with chops in the corner. Harper tries to fight back while still on his knees but Rowan sends. Him in the corner and blasts Harper with a elbow then a big boot for a two count. Bray then comes back in scores with a seated head lock to Harper seated on the mat, Harper comes back off the ropes and counters with a slam. Harper tags Orton and he hits the second rope DDT to Bray after he interferes, Orton teases the RKO but the lights go out. When the lights come back on we see Bray on the outside but Rowan is still in the ring, Rowan gets super kicked by Harper then RKO’d by Orton. Randy covers Rowan for the win but on the outside we see Bray simply watching and laughing while Rowan took the loss.

Your Winners: Randy Orton & Luke Harper