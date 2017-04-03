IMPACT Wrestling to Simulcast on Anthem’s GameTV and Fight Network Across Canada

TORONTO – Anthem Sports & Entertainment Corp. announced today that new weekly episdoes of IMPACT Wrestling will simulcast on Canadian specialty network GameTV beginning this week.

New episodes of IMPACT Wrestling will simulcast on Fight Network and GameTV on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET in Canada, reaching over 10 million homes across Canadian cable, satellite and IPTV systems at the same time as the U.S. premiere broadcast on Pop TV.

IMPACT Wrestling features professional wrestling greats such as World Champion Bobby Lashley, Alberto El Patron, EC3, Moose, Eddie Edwards, Davey Richards, James Storm, the high-flying X-Division and the lovely and lethal Knockouts.

On this week’s highly anticipated edition of IMPACT Wrestling, former tag-team partners Davey Richards and Eddie Edwards will compete in a grueling Las Man Standing Match, where incapacitating your opponent to the point where they can not answer the referee’s 10-count is the only way to win this match. It is one of the most taxing matches there is. In addition to the main event grudge match, several fan favorites will be returning to the IMPACT Zone.

Other recent programming additions to GameTV include Betty White’s Off Their Rockers, Showdown Of The Unbeatables, a new season of Storage Hunters, Celebrity Name Game, Shark Tank and a fresh slate of award-winning feature films such as Wall Street.

GameTV is available in over 9.5 million homes across Canadian cable, satellite and IPTV systems.

