WRESTLEMANIA RESULTS: UNDERTAKER VS. ROMAN REIGNS

Posted April 2nd, 2017 by Bill Apter

NO HOLDS BARRED.

WONDERFUL MOMENT WHEN JIM ROSS CAME TO THE RING ANNOUNCER’S TABLE AND CALLED THE MATCH WITH MICHAEL COLE & JBL.

Reigns kicked out of the TOMBSTONE PILEDRIVER late in the match. Several Superman punches also failed to see Reigns win.

Deep into the match:
Spear and as ‘Taker was about to be pinned ‘Taker locked him into “Hell’s Gate.” He got out by putting his feet on the ropes. Reigns with a brutal series of chair shots (‘Taker did it to him earlier). With ‘Taker on the ropes another spear but only a two count … Another spear and another kickout by ‘Taker!

Another Superman punch and ‘Taker is lying on the mat but sits up in pain and goes back down … Taker can barely get up … A huge spear after coming off the ropes and REIGNS PINS UNDERTAKER!

Comments are closed.