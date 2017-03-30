MURPHY PREDICTS: NXT TAKEOVER ORLANDO

By Don Murphy

If you’re not a passionate professional wrestling fan, it’s difficult to understand the allure of WrestleMania week. For those that do “get it”, it’s the week you look forward to all year long. And, if you’re like me, and have followed WrestleMania from the beginning, you’re amazed that something that used to be a single event, has evolved into a week-long celebration. But, a breakdown of this Sunday’s event is an article for another time. Before we get to Sunday, the bar will be set on Saturday night, by those that potentially represent the WWE’s future, as NXT presents Takeover Orlando, emanating from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. The brand always delivers on the big stage and while several of the matches are rematches from past shows, I have no doubt that the talent will pull out all of the stops to make each match feel fresh and exciting. There’s also speculation around which talents will be called up to the main roster shortly after WrestleMania, and the results of Saturday night’s matches could very well give us a clue. In particular, the more ardent fans are hoping we see Shinsuke Nakamura debut on either Raw or Smackdown soon. While I would definitely buy in to his presentation on the main stage, it remains to be seen who can carry the torch as the top babyface on NXT, should Nakamura depart. The same is true in the women’s and tag team division. The Revival, #DIY and Asuka are all worthy of promotions. But, the issue will be filling the voids they leave with the remaining NXT roster. So, Saturday night is a chance for those that are ready for the main roster to prove it, and for those that will remain on NXT to take it to the next level. And, it’s interesting to note that at the time of this writing, only four matches have been announced. While an additional match will likely be announced in the next couple of days, you can be assured that each advertised match will have the chance to tell a compelling story. Let’s run down the card….

Main Event: Bobby Roode defends the NXT World Heavyweight Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura

Analysis: If you’ve followed Bobby Roode’s career long enough, you know he has the in-ring ability. What’s more, he “looks” like a champion, from the way he walks, to the way he talks, to the way he dresses. He has all the tools to be the main event player, yet there’s something that is not connecting with the audience. His last match with Nakamura was fine, but aside from Nakamura’s leg injury sustained during the match, the story hasn’t progressed enough to build great anticipation for the rematch. Nevertheless, both are seasoned pros and I have confidence that this match will deliver in areas where the first one may have fallen flat. I see Nakamura once again doing the honors here, as he prepares to move to the main roster. This means that Roode will have to give a top-notch performance, so that he can continue to be the face of the brand post-WrestleMania, especially since it’s unclear who his next opponent will be.

Murphy Predicts: Bobby Roode retains the NXT World Heavyweight Championship

NXT Tag Team Championship Match: The Authors of Pain (Akam and Rezar) defend the NXT Tag Team Championship against #DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) and The Revival (Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder)

Analysis: The Revival and #DIY have produced two “match of the year” candidates and while their past performances will be tough to top, this will still likely be the match of the night. Both teams work so well together and have mastered the nuances of what makes great heel and babyface tag teams. The Authors of Pain have received some criticism for not being able to carry their end of a credible title match, but their monster-like dominance creates a good in-ring presence and is a nice throwback to monster heel teams of yesteryear. And, with Paul Ellering as their mentor, their future is bright for sure. In terms of outcome, while I’d love for the Revival to be free to move to the main roster, I think we’ll see our first three time NXT champions, as the Revival regains the belts, possibly switching to the babyface role in the process. I also think we may finally start to see the breakup of #DIY after this loss, leading to a hot summer program between Ciampa and Gargano. As for the Authors, they will be fine, as they’ll be moved into the top heel role to challenge the Reveival for the titles, as part of their rematch clause.

Murphy Predicts: The Revival wins the NXT Tag Team Championship

NXT Women’s Championship Match: Asuka defends the NXT Women’s Championship against Ember Moon

Analysis: When Bayley, Charlotte, Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch moved to the main roster, it left Asuka to carry the division. While Nikki Cross, Billie Kay and Peyton Royce have done their best, they are not the caliber of contender that we’re used to seeing, so the division has been a bit flat. Ember Moon came in with high regard, and I suspect that the creative team always planned to have her unseat Asuka’s long reign. She has the talent, but she’s only recently started to define her character, after moving away from multi-woman tag team matches. So, I’m not sure if she’s been positioned convincingly enough, where a title win would make sense, but I believe that’s what will happen. With Asuka recently making an appearance at a Smackdown show in Madison Square Garden in New York, it’s fairly imminent that she’ll be moving to the main roster, perhaps as early as Sunday. This means it will be Moon’s division and the opportunity is there for her to fully refine her character in the coming months.

Murphy Predicts: Ember Moon wins the NXT Women’s Championship

Singles Match: Andrade “Cien” Almas meets Aleister Black

Analysis: Aside from his appearance during the UK tournament, I’m not that familiar with Black, though I am sure this will be his debut showcase in an easy win over Almas. Almas’ character didn’t work as a babyface, but I have been a fan of his heel work. And, they’ve given him a couple of wins in recent weeks, so the upcoming loss may not hurt his credibility all that much. His main priority will be working to make Black seem credible, so that we can continue to fill roster spots left by those who have moved on.

Murphy Predicts: Aleister Black defeats Andrade “Cien” Almas

Follow me on Twitter: @don424

From: Bill Apter [mailto:bapter@1wrestling.com]

Sent: Tuesday, March 28, 2017 10:08 PM

To: Murphy, Don

Subject: Re: MURPHY PREDICTS: WWE FASTLANE 2017

Flight out tomorrow eve 7:30 will prob be online a few times before Mania.

I am at WrestleCon Fri Morn until 2ish then to HOF reception and then HOF …Sat WrestleCon and NXT … SUnday I fly home at 11:AM — waatching on the Network. Press sits on top in the press box and last two years I watched on monitors so I’d rather do that here lol

On Tue, Mar 28, 2017 at 10:00 PM, Murphy, Don wrote:

Thanks Mr. Apter. I am also headed to Orlando on Friday for WrestleMania weekend. When are you leaving? I can have them to you before then

Sent from my iPhone

On Mar 28, 2017, at 9:10 PM, Bill Apter wrote:

Hi Don:

I hope all is well.

I’m headed to Orlando for 4 days — limited Internet access as I am booked at several events. If you’re planning to do previews of NXT & ‘Mania (I sure hope so) please get them to me as soon as possible.

Thanks–Bill

On Sat, Mar 4, 2017 at 11:44 AM, Murphy, Don wrote:

Mr. Apter:

My preview for tomorrow night! Hope all is well! Looking forward to heading in Orlando in a couple of weeks for WrestleMania!

Best,

Don

***

MURPHY PREDICTS: WWE FASTLANE 2017

By Don Murphy

The Road to WrestleMania makes its final stop tomorrow night at the Bradley Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, as the WWE’s Raw brand presents Fastlane. For some of you older fans, you may recall that the Bradley Center is no stranger to historic wrestling events, as 28 years ago, the venue played host to the historic “Mega Powers Explode” angle, when Randy “Macho Man” Savage turned on Hulk Hogan While tomorrow’s show may not necessarily be categorized as “historic,” it will, in fact, be the first time that Bill Goldberg vies for a WWE Championship in almost 15 years, and will feature Samoa Joe’s first pay-per-view appearance on the main roster. In looking at the lineup, a show like this is intriguing for me on two levels. One, of course, is the actual match execution. But, being the last show before WrestleMania, I’m more interested in the stories that will be told and how they will ultimately play into the payoff next month. With four championships to be decided, I’m fairly confident that we will see one, if not two title changes. And, you also have to wonder if there will be any surprise appearances that would impact and further cement the WrestleMania card. In any case, it should be an interesting night of action. Let’s run down the card….

Main Event: Kevin Owens defends the WWE Universal Championship against Goldberg

Analysis: As I mentioned, this is Goldberg’s first WWE title shot in about 15 years, and, up to this point, he’s been dominant in his return. His rematch with Brock Lesnar has already been signed for WrestleMania, so it will be interesting to see what they will do here. It wouldn’t make sense for Goldberg to dominate Lesnar for the past two months, only to have a competitive match with Owens. I also don’t expect Brock Lesnar to cost Goldberg the match, as logically, he’d want Goldberg to win the title, as their WrestleMania match would then become a title match. There could be a scenario where Chris Jericho attacks Kevin Owens, causing a disqualification, but I think the WWE’s ultimate goal is to make Goldberg look as strong as possible heading into WrestleMania, so I am anticipating a quick and decisive win. Unfortunately, the timing is less than ideal, as Owens’ recent promos is evolving his character into the type of heel the brand needs in the main event. His work with Chris Jericho was fine, but it was more comedic in tone, when a more serious tone would have been preferred. Given the caliber of talent Kevin Owens is, he should have no problem getting his heat back, and it will be great when he does.

Murphy Predicts: Goldberg wins the WWE Universal Championship

Singles Match: Roman Reigns meets Braun Strowman

Analysis: I’ve really enjoyed the discipline displayed by the creative team in building this match. Usually, in the weeks leading up to a match like this, you’d see both competitors taking turns standing tall. In this case, they’ve been consistent in booking Strowman to always have the upper hand in the end. I am hoping that all of this wasn’t done, just to have Roman win clean, and I don’t think that’s the intention. The WrestleMania plan is to have Roman Reigns meet the Undertaker, so there may be some storyline development during tomorrow night’s match. In the end, I see this going to some kind of non-finish, so that they can pick the feud up after WrestleMania. I’m not sure what else you can do to make Reigns look strong as he faces the Undertaker, while maintaining the equity you’ve built up in Strowman and booking him as a monster. Strowman could also lose to Reigns and build himself back up next month by having a strong WrestleMania showing, perhaps by winning the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal. It should be interesting.

Murphy Predicts: No winner

WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bayley defends the WWE Raw Women’s Championship against Charlotte

Analysis: I was not a fan of the title change that gave Bayley the championship. Logically, the wholesome Bayley character would never accept a controversial win and it’s usually a bad sign when the heels are the ones making sense, which is what happened during the recent promos by Charlotte and Stephanie McMahon. Plus, it’s apparent, particularly given the over-promotion of Charlotte’s undefeated streak on pay-per-view, that she will regain the title here. In doing so, I’m concerned about what all these back and forth titles are ultimately doing to the value of the title, but I have faith in the talent that the equity can be maintained or rebuilt. Another thing to watch out for – with Sasha Banks in Bayley’s corner, I expect her to play some kind of factor in the outcome, which will set up a triple threat or fatal four-way (including Nia Jax) at WrestleMania.

Murphy Predicts: Charlotte wins the WWE Raw Women’s Championship

WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match: Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson defend the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship against Enzo and Big Cass

Analysis: Gallows’ and Anderson’s WWE run has been disappointing, while the Enzo and Cass act is getting played out. It’s never good when you have the tag team champions losing falls to a singles competitor, even if that competitor is Roman Reigns. Plus, their recent involvement with Reigns speaks to a bigger issue, in that the Raw tag team division has lacked a real direction and story in some time. Overall, it will be a solid match (likely the opener), and I expect we see some kind of involvement from Sheamus and Cesaro, to set up a triple threat at WrestleMania.

Murphy Predicts: Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson retain the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship

WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match: Neville defends the WWE Cruiserweight Championship against Jack Gallagher

Analysis: Neville has finally found a character and position on the roster that works for him. Much like the Raw tag team division, the cruiserweight division lacks direction. The Raw segments and 205 Live are largely just a series of matches, without any kind of build. Neville and Gallagher are two of the bright spots, so I expect a good outing from both here. I do think we’ll see something more prominent with Gallagher in the future, but now isn’t his time. I see Neville winning a competitive match and with the rumor of him facing Austin Aries at WrestleMania, there may be a development on this front, as well.

Murphy Predicts: Neville retains the WWE Cruiserweight Championship

Singles Match: Samoa Joe meets Sami Zayn

Analysis: Normally, this would be a purist’s dream and down the road, I hope we get that competitive thriller between Joe and Zayn. However, this is not the time, as since debuting on Raw, Joe has been booked brilliantly as a heartless monster and Triple H’s muscle. Thinking beyond WrestleMania with Joe in the title picture, you’ll ideally see a short match where Joe largely dominates for the win. Zayn can get in a few spot moves and can always be rebuilt as the loveable underdog down the line, so I’m not concerned about a quick loss impacting him all that much.

Murphy Predicts: Samoa Joe defeats Sami Zayn

Singles Match: Sasha Banks meets Nia Jax

Analysis: As I said earlier, it’s likely that both will be involved in the title match at WrestleMania, so it will be interesting to see what they do here. Jax is still green, so I’m not confident in her ability to contribute to a competitive match. I’d like to see a dominant win here, in order to add another story to the WrestleMania match. They could always explain Banks’ loss on the lingering leg injury or her pre-occupation with helping Bayley.

Murphy Predicts: Nia Jax defeats Sasha Banks

Pre-Show/Cruiserweight Tag Team Match: Noam Dar and Brian Kendrick meet Rich Swann and Akira Tozawa

Analysis: As I noted, the cruiserweights lack direction, but the talent is there. These four will be on a decent opener to get the crowd excited for the main card. I’d like to see a bit more character from Swann and I’m not sure another romance battle over Alicia Fox’s attention is needed here. I am really liking the story being told with Kendrick and Tozawa and I am hoping they continue to build toward a payoff, as opposed to Tozawa getting retribution here.

Murphy Predicts: Noam Dar and Brian Kendrick defeat Rich Swann and Akira Tozawa

Follow me on Twitter: @don424