Smackdown comes to us live from the Richmond Coliseum in Richmond, Virginia and tonight is the calm before the storm. With WrestleMania 33 this Sunday we get to to some loose ends tied up as WWE Champion Bray Wyatt will battle former Wyatt Family member Luke Harper. Harper and Orton both were at odds with Bray Wyatt and in now seems Luke wants a piece of the champion as well. The AJ Styles/Shane McMahon feud continues as they will have a sit down for the contract signing of their match on Sunday.

Smackdown GM Daniel Bryan makes his way down to the ring to start the show, the ring is set for the Styles/Shane McMahon contract signing. McMahon comes to the ring and AJ follows then both men sit at the table in the ring. Shane says his vision of Smackdown Live was to be the great show and he says AJ Styles was always apart of that idea, Shane then calls AJ “Phenomenal”. Shane talks about AJ Styles captivated all the crowds since coming to the WWE and how it catapulted him to winning the WWE Championship but somewhere along the way he got arrogant. Shane says AJ’s ego got in the way when he lost his title to Cena and in matches with Randy Orton. Shane then says he will give everything he has at WrestleMania and that AJ better bring his “A” game. Shane signs the contract then AJ begins to sign then stops, he asked Shane does he knows what he’s getting himself into. AJ says this wont be a Hell in a Cell or some kind of gimmick match, this will be a traditional match where he is the one at home. AJ says they can take it to the air because he will embarrass Shane on ever level. AJ says Shane has been in the ring with just about everyone including The Undertaker last year but he has never faced someone with the caliber of AJ Styles. AJ says at WrestleMania Shane will ind out how phenomenal he is, Styles signs the contract and the two have a stare down which Daniel Bryan has to step in between. Daniel Bryan asks for a hand shake and Shane extends but AJ walks back to the locker room.

Women’s Division

Singles Match

Carmella w/James Ellsworth vs Becky Lynch

**Mickie James & Smackdown Womens Champion Alexa Bliss joins the announce team

As the match starts Carmella bails to the outside but Lynch eventually nails her with a boot but Carmella counters Becky with a big shot to the face. Carmella pounds Becky on the mat then goes for the pin attempt. Meanwhile on commentary Bliss & James start to brawl on the outside while the match is still going on. Both James & Bliss find themselves in the ring and the bell sounds. Mickie gets in the Mick Kick to Bliss before Smackdown goes to commercial, when we resume we now have a tag team match.

Alexa Bliss & Carmella vs Becky Lynch & Mickie James

When the match resumes we see James attacking Bliss with clotheslines then a seated boot for a two count. Lynch comes in but quickly tags in James as Carmella comes in and Carmella takes advantage of a distraction and starts hitting right hands dropping James. Bliss comes back in and targets the neck of James with a head lock submission move but James gets away, Bliss then stretches out James with an arm bar. After a head lock by Bliss, James tries a roll up but then all of a sudden Natalya’s music hits and she comes down to the ring. Natalya joins the announce team as the action continues, James hits a hurricanranna to Bliss then tags in Bliss as does Carmella. Bliss hits a exploder suplex to Carmella then Lynch hits a running elbow in the corner. Then Natalya gets into the action for some reason that causes a distraction, Ellsworth then grabs Lynch dropping her then Carmella rolls her up for the three count.

Your Winner: Carmella

After the bell sounds Natalya runs into the ring and all the women start fighting immediately, next we hear Naomi’s music and she runs down the isle and hits a hurricanranna then runs straight for Bliss in the ring. Naomi takes out Bliss with the Hip Attack then she announces that shes back and will compete in the Smackdown Womens match at WrestleMania 33.

Tyler Breeze is backstage dressed as Nikki Bella and he tries to sneak his way into WrestleMania 33 but Bryan recognizes who he is. Bryan then tells him and Fandango that they will have a chance tonight to enter the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal when they compete in a 10 – man tag match.

Next is another segment of Miz Tv and tonight we get to see bonus footage that The Miz has acquired. The Miz comes down to the ring with his wife Maryse and they present the footage to the crowd. Miz is portraying Cena and he is very robotic and he is talking of cue cards to Nikki Bella who is played by Maryse. Miz then portrays Daniel Bryan as a little person and Maryse plays both Brie & Nikki Bella. Bryan is shown to be a small kid wanting a juice box while Cena is shown being very robotic again, Miz then seems to be proposing but he says something else instead. Then we see Maryse who is playing Nikki Bella ask Cena to marry her, Smackdown goes to a commercial then we see what happens next. Smackdown continues and we see the continuation, Cena says he can….not ever marry her because he is loyal to himself and the people who tell him what to do. Cena talks down to Nikki then says he cant give up his spot and that Miz & Maryse are going to humiliate them. Cena says he only loves himself because “you cant see me.” After this both Miz & Maryse unmask then Miz says WrestleMania will be Cena’s curtain call because without the WWE Cena has nothing. Miz then says after WrestleMania the whole world will now your whole life is bulls**t. Back in the ring we hear Cena’s music and he comes out with Nikki Bella. Miz welcomes Cena to the ring then Cena says the skit was very funny because he does have his house rules. Cena then says the jokes were fine but then when the Miz broke character he said things he shouldn’t have. Cena says Miz & Maryse actually believe what they have been spewing then Cena continues to put down Miz & Maryse. Cena then goes to Maryse and says what are you doing here and what has she ever done? Cena talks about how last week Nikki Bella body slammed a guy on TV but then says that Miz is only married to Maryse so he could be on Total Divas. Cena agains tells Miz not to mess with him because they sound ridiculous with their unreal egos. Cena then undresses and stands in front of Miz and tells him he will crush him on Sunday. Cena then calls Miz a pussy then tell Miz to jump if he’s feeling froggy, Miz & Maryse back away and go up the ramp. Miz & Maryse go back as if they want to fight but they retreat back to the ramp. Nikki then calls them both out as they walk through the curtain.

10-Man Tag Team Match

The Uso’s, Breezango & Dolph Ziggler vs The American Alpha, Slater & Rhyno, Mojo Rawley

Ziggler starts with Jason Jordan and Jordan shows athleticism with front face locks bringing Ziggler up and down on the mat. Ziggler hits a big kick but Jordan gets in another slam for a two count. Jordan tags in Gable and they hit the double team move but Ziggler gets back on Gable, Ziggler then gets countered by Gable with an arm bar and Heath Slater comes in. Slater drops Ziggler with a strike to the head then he tags in Rhyno who hit hits a big short arm clothesline then a belly to belly on Ziggler. Rhyno sets up for the Gore but once Ziggler see him he gets right out of the ring as Smackdown goes to a commercial. As Smackdown continues Jay Uso is in the ring with Gable and Jay hits a big splash for a two count, Fandango comes in and he attacks Gable in the corner then tags in Jimmy. Jimmy Uso chokes Gable with the ropes then Tyler Breeze gets in a cheap shot saw well. Jay Uso comes back in but Gable hits a back body drop and tags in Mojo Rawley. Mojo clears the ring throwing everyone over the top rope, Mojo drops Breeze for a two count but Ziggler comes in with a super kick then Rhyno takes him out with a gore. All the members then throw each other over the top rope then Mojo takes out Fandango for the win.

Your Winner: Mojo Rawley

Luke Harper is shown backstage and he says he has seen the truth and that is he is free and doesn’t need Bray Wyatt anymore.

Smackdown Live Main Event

Non-Title Match

Luke Harper vs WWE Champion Bray Wyatt

Bray charges at Luke with right hands but Luke fights off Bray backing him back in the corner, Bray then hits the shoulder tackle off the ropes taking out Luke. The action spills to the outside and both men lay in heavy shots then Luke sends Bray over the barricade and into the crowd. Bray gets back in control as the action is back in the ring, Bray hits a super plex to Luke then Luke counters Bray hitting a fallaway slam for a two count. Bray follows with a slam of his own then Bray sets up in the corner teasing Sister Abigail. Harper counters Bray sending him to the outside then Luke hits two suicide dives through the ropes followed by a senton over the ropes. Harper hits a big boot for a two count, Bray then tries Sister Abigail again but Harper counters with a super kick then a clothesline for a two count. Bray then gets in a big shot staggering Harper, Luke then pauses as he goes for the Discuss punch and right then Bray hits Sister Abigail and Harper is down. Bray cover Luke and gets the win over his ex family member.

Your Winner: Bray Wyatt

After the match Randy Orton appears on the big screen and he is kneeling on the burial site so Sister Abigail. Randy says he will put a steak through heart of his prey and Randy sticks a blade into the ground, he then screams that he is coming for Bray and his title at WrestleMania as Smackdown Live goes off the air.