Mon, Mar 27 – Slam! – Unit 5.06, Cannock Chase Enterprise Centre, WS12 5QU Cannock, UK - 1 pm - facebook.com/Slamwrestling

Tue, Mar 28 - Pro Wrestling 2.0 – 1468 N Goldenrod RD, Orlando, FL - 7 pm - facebook.com/prowrestling2.0

Wed, Mar 29 – American Combat Wrestling – Gulf View Event Center, 9409 US Highway 19, New Port Richey, FL - 6:30 pm - facebook.com/WWNACW

Wed, Mar 29 - Atomic Wrestling Entertainment – Gilt Nightclub, 740 Bennett RD, Orlando, FL - 5 pm - facebook.com/AtomicWrestlingEntertainment

Wed, Mar 29 - Punk Pro Wrestling – Team Vision Dojo, 6923 Narcoossee RD #620, Orlando, FL - 8 pm

Wed, Mar 29 - Ohio Valley Wrestling – 4400 Shepherdsville RD, Louisville, KY - 7 pm - ovwrestling.com

Wed, Mar 29 - CZW/WSU “Dojo Wars” – CZW/WSU Academy, 110 Harmon DR, Suite 304, Blackwood, NJ - 8 pm - czwrestling.com

Wed, Mar 29 - Rockstar Pro – Rockstar Arena, 1106 E 3rd ST, Dayton, OH - rockstarprowrestling.com

Wed, Mar 29 - Warehouse Wars – 1930 Fairgrove Ave, Hamilton, OH - 7 pm

Thu, Mar 30-Sun, Apr 2 - WWN Live – Orlando Downtown Recreational Complex, 363 N Parramore Ave, Orlando, FL – MoreThanMania.com

Thu, Mar 30 - Evolve – Orlando Downtown Recreational Complex, 363 N Parramore Ave, Orlando, FL - 8 pm - MoreThanMania.com

Thu, Mar 20 – Fighting Evolution Wrestling – Orlando Downtown Recreational Complex, 363 N Parramore Ave, Orlando, FL – 5, 8 pm - facebook.com/fewsurvive

Thu, Mar 30 - Orlando City Wrestling – Gilt Nightclub, 740 Bennett RD, Orlando, FL - 6:30 pm - OrlandoCityWrestling.com

Thu, Mar 30 - Rev Pro (at WrestleCon) – Hyatt Regency, 9801 Internation DR, Orlando, FL - 8:30 pm - wrestlecon.com

Thu, Mar 30 - WrestlePro – Wyndham Orlando Resort, 8001 International DR, Orlando, FL - 8:30 pm - facebook.com/wrestlepro

Thu, Mar 30 - WWA4 – WWA4 Wrestling School, 4375 Commerce DR, Atlanta, GA - 8 pm - wwa4.com

Fri, Mar 31 - Pro South Wrestling – 627 Southern Ave, Piedmont, AL - 7 pm - facebook.com/ProSouthWrestling

Fri, Mar 31 - Vancouver Island Pro Wrestling – Royal Canadian Legion Branch 91, 761 Station Ave, Victoria, BC - 6:30 pm - facebook.com/VIProWrestling

Fri, Mar 31 - MidgetMania – Tiki Bar, 1700 Placentia Ave, Costa Mesa, CA - 8 pm - facebook.com/midgetmaniatour

Fri, Mar 31 - Pro Wrestling Academy CT – 327 Sandbank RD, Unit C6, Cheshire, CT - 8 pm - facebook.com/PWACT

Fri, Mar 31 - Brain Buster Pro – Team Vision Dojo, 6923 Narcoossee RD #620, Orlando, FL - 8 pm

Fri, Mar 31 - Chikara – Orlando Downtown Recreational Complex, 363 N Parramore Ave, Orlando, FL - 8 pm - MoreThanMania.com

Fri, Mar 31 - Evolve – Orlando Downtown Recreational Complex, 363 N Parramore Ave, Orlando, FL - 4 pm - MoreThanMania.com

Fri, Mar 31 - Fighting Evolution Wrestling – Orlando Downtown Recreational Complex, 363 N Parramore Ave, Orlando, FL – 12, 3, 7 pm - facebook.com/fewsurvive

Fri, Mar 31 - Kaiju Big Battel – Orlando Downtown Recreational Complex, 363 N Parramore Ave, Orlando, FL - 11:59 pm - MoreThanMania.com

Fri, Mar 31 - Manor Pro Wrestling – Osceola Heritage Park, 1875 Silver Spur Lane, Kissimmee, FL – ManorProWrestling.com

Fri, Mar 31 - Progress – Orlando Downtown Recreational Complex, 363 N Parramore Ave, Orlando, FL - 12 pm - MoreThanMania.com

Fri, Mar 31 - Punk Pro Wrestling – Team Vision Dojo, 6923 Narcoossee RD #620, Orlando, FL - 10:15 pm

Fri, Mar 31 - Rev Pro (at WrestleCon) – Hyatt Regency, 9801 Internation DR, Orlando, FL - 4 pm - wrestlecon.com

Fri, Mar 31 - All Star Wrestling Network – AWN WrestlePlex, 1361 Peach Pkwy, Fort Valley, GA - 8 pm - allstarwrestlingnetwork.com

Fri, Mar 31 - Alternative Pro Wrestling – 305 Cherry ST, Royston, GA - 8:15 pm - facebook.com/apwalternative.prowrestling

Fri, Mar 31 - Renegade Championship Wrestling – Big Red & Blue Building, 806 N 2nd Ave, Chatsworth, GA - 8 pm - Facebook.com/RCWWrestling

Fri, Mar 31 - Erding Wrestling Show – Hunter Diskothek Erding, Neues Schiebfeld 2, 85435 Erding, Germany - 7 pm - facebook.com/EWS.Erding

Fri, Mar 31 - Westside Xtreme Wrestling – Burgerhaus Oppau, Rosenthalstrabe 4, 67069 Ludwishafen am Rhein, Germany - 5 pm - facebook.com/WestsideXtremeWrestling

Fri, Mar 31 - NWA Supreme – Brownstown Central High School, 500 N Elm ST, Brownstown, IN - 6 pm - facebook.com/nwasupreme

Fri, Mar 31 - Sik Minded – Big Shots, 391 W US Hwy 6, Valpraiso, IN - 6 pm

Fri, Mar 31 - Southern Indiana Championship Wrestling (Benefit for Davidson Family) – Jefferson Arena, 1416 Spring ST, Jeffersonville, IN - 8 pm - facebook.com/southernindianachampionshipwrestling

Fri, Mar 31 - Wild Championship Wrestling Outlaws – WCWO Arena, 1151 S Kentucky Ave, Indianapolis, IN - facebook.com/groups/WCWOArena/

Fri, Mar 31 - NWA New South Championship Wrestling – New South Arena, 512 W Madison ST, Franklin, KY - 7:30 pm - facebook.com/nscwrestling/

Fri, Mar 31 - King Bulls Lucha Libre – Arena Neza, Av Carmelo, Perez No 368, Col Vicente, Vilada, Mexico - 8:30 pm - facebook.com/kingbulls.kbw

Fri, Mar 31 - The South’s Greatest Wrestling Association – 7340 Greenbrook Pkwy, Southaven, MS - facebook.com/SGWA-Wrestling-1479708225658464

Fri, Mar 31 – MWA Pro Wrestling (Benefits Nebraska Austism Society) – Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N 84th ST, Lincoln, NE - 7:30 pm - facebook.com/MWAMIdwest

Fri, Mar 31 - New Evolution Wrestling – C.L.B. Armoury, 82 Harvey RD, St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador - 6 pm - facebook.com/NewEvolutionWrestlingNL

Fri, Mar 31 - Monster Factory – 541 Mantua Ave, Paulsboro, NJ - 7 pm - facebook.com/The-World-Famous-Monster-Factory

Fri, Mar 31 - Superstars of Wrestling – Veterans of Foreign Wars, 383 Veterans Blvd, Bayville, NJ - 7 pm - facebook.com/SWFLIVE

Fri, Mar 31 - International Wrestling Federation – Brockport Elks Lodge #2110, 4400 Sweden Walker RD, Brockport, NY - 7 pm - facebook.com/theiwf

Fri, Mar 31 - CRAVE – Old Crow Bar, 1217 Jackson LN, Middletown, OH - 8:30 pm - facebook.com/kuttingedgepromo

Fri, Mar 31 - Undisputed Championship Wrestling – Morrell VFD, Dunbar, PA - facebook.com/undisputedwrestling

Fri, Mar 31 - Glory Pro – Crossville TN National Guard Armory, 144 Sparta Hwy, Crossville, TN - 7 pm - facebook.com/gloryprotn

Fri, Mar 31 - Mid-South Elite Pro Wrestling – 4050 N Watkins, Memphis, TN - 7:30 pm - facebook.com/MidsouthEliteProWrestling

Fri, Mar 31 - Pro Wrestling Revolution – 142 Conley RD, Alamo, TN - 7:30 pm - facebook.com/prowrestlingrevolution

Fri, Mar 31 - Real South Wrestling Federation – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN - 8 pm - facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation

Fri, Mar 31 - Southern Wrestling Federation – 106 Southside DR, Tullahoma, TN - 8 pm - facebook.com/swfwrestling

Fri, Mar 31 – Heavy Metal Wrestling – The Land Between DIY, 527 El Paso ST, San Antonio, TX

Fri, Mar 31 – NWA Wrestling Revolution – Cine El Rey, 311 S 17th ST, McAllen, TX – 8 pm - facebook.com/NWAWR

Fri, Mar 31 – New Era Wrestling – 10400 N Dyer, El Paso, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/neweraep

Fri, Mar 31 – Pure Wrestling Association – Central Regional Indoor Sports Arena, #157 Manic ST, Chaguanas, Trinidad – 6 pm – PWACanada.com

Fri, Mar 31 – Maximum Pro Wrestling – The Whitehouse Social Club, NE37 1 Washington, Tyne and Wear, UK – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/maxprowrestling

Fri, Mar 31 – Preston City Wrestling – ?, Manchester, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/PrestonCityWrestling

Fri, Mar 31 – Welsh Wrestling – Welfare Ystradgynlais, Brecon Road, SA99 1JJ Ystradgynlais, UK – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/welshwrestling

Sat, Apr 1 – Monster Pro Wrestling – Alberta Avenue Community Centre, 9210 118 Ave, Edmonton, AB – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/CNWAMonsterPro

Sat, Apr 1 – Vancouver Island Pro Wrestling – Departure Bay Activity Centre, 450 Wingrove ST, Nanaimo, BC – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/VIProWrestling

Sat, Apr 1 – MidgetMania – The Trap Bar, 2822 E Avenue I, Lancaster, CA – 7 pm - facebook.com/midgetmaniatour

Sat, Apr 1 – 302 – Delaware Auto Exchange, Felton, DE – 7 pm - facebook.com/302ProWrestling

Sat, Apr 1 – Beyond Wrestling – 6405 S US Hwy 17 92, Casselberry, FL – 11:59 pm - facebook.com/beyondwrestling

Sat, Apr 1 – Combat Zone (at WrestleCon) – Wyndham Orlando Resort, 8001 International DR, Orlando, FL – 8 pm - wrestlecon.com

Sat, Apr 1 – Fighting Evolution Wrestling – Orlando Downtown Recreational Complex, 363 N Parramore Ave, Orlando, FL – 12, 3, 7 pm - facebook.com/fewsurvive

Sat, Apr 1 – Go Wrestle – Sunshine Park Mall, 2400 Ridgewood Ave, Suite 19B, South Daytona, FL – 7 pm - facebook.com/gowrestle

Sat, Apr 1 – Ignite – Team Vision Dojo, 6923 Narcoossee RD #620, Orlando, FL – 3 pm

Sat, Apr 1 – Progress vs. Evolve – Orlando Downtown Recreational Complex, 363 N Parramore Ave, Orlando, FL – 8 pm – MoreThanMania.com

Sat, Apr 1 – Ring of Honor – The Lakeland Center – Jenkins Arena, Lakeland, FL – 6 pm - rohwrestling.com

Sat, Apr 1 – Shimmer – Orlando Downtown Recreational Complex, 363 N Parramore Ave, Orlando, FL – 12 pm – MoreThanMania.com

Sat, Apr 1 – United States Wrestling Alliance – Team Vision Dojo, 6923 Narcoossee RD #620, Orlando, FL – 8 pm

Sat, Apr 1 – WrestleCon Supershow – Hyatt Regency, 9801 Internation DR, Orlando, FL – 8:30 pm - wrestlecon.com

Sat, Apr 1 – WrestleCon Women’s Supershow – Hyatt Regency, 9801 Internation DR, Orlando, FL – 4 pm - wrestlecon.com

Sat, Apr 1 – Wrestling Revolver (at WrestleCon) – Wyndham Orlando Resort, 8001 International DR, Orlando, FL – 12 pm - wrestlecon.com

Sat, Apr 1 – WWN Supershow – Orlando Live Events, 6405 S US Hwy 17-92, Fern Park, FL – 8 pm - wwnlive.com

Sat, Apr 1 – Disciples of Christ Wrestling Ministries – Winder Lions Club, 354 E Broad ST, Winder, GA – 7 pm - facebook.com/DisciplesofChristWrestlingMinistries

Sat, Apr 1 – New European Championship Wrestling – N.E.W. Hotspot, Im Gewerbepark 26, 91093 Heßdorf, Germany – 8 pm - facebook.com/NEW.Wrestling1

Sat, Apr 1 – Westside Xtreme Wrestling – KUZ Kreuz, Schlitzer Str.81, 35041 Fulda, Germany – 7 pm - facebook.com/WestsideXtremeWrestling

Sat, Apr 1 – POWW – American Legion 703N, Rt 12, Fox Lake, IL – 7 pm - facebook.com/POWW-Entertainment-346070140645

Sat, Apr 1 – Zero1 USA Supreme – Burgess Osbourne Auditorium, Mattoon, IL – 6 pm - facebook.com/zero1supreme

Sat, Apr 1 – Emerge – Parkside Elementary School, 1400 Parkside DR, Columbus, IN – 7 pm - facebook.com/emergewrestling

Sat, Apr 1 – Funkdafied Entertainment – Kosciusko County Fairgrounds, 1400 E Smith ST, Warsaw, IN – 6 pm - facebook.com/Funkdafied-Entertainment-181973713801

Sat, Apr 1 – Intense Championship Wrestling – Boys and Girls Club of Grant County, 3402 S Meridian ST, Marion, IN - facebook.com/jesseicw.ortega

Sat, Apr 1 – NWA Supreme – 2520 Lanier DR, Madison, IN – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/nwasupreme/

Sat, Apr 1 – Central Empire Wrestling – Nelson Pioneer Farm, 2211 Nelson Lane, Oskaloosa, IA – 7 pm - facebook.com/CentralEmpireWrestling

Sat, Apr 1 – Impact Pro – The Vault, Algona, IA – 7 pm - facebook.com/ImpactProWrestling

Sat, Apr 1 – XWE – The Salina Ambassador Hotel, 1616 W Crawford ST, Salina, KS - facebook.com/xWeWrestlingKS

Sat, Apr 1 – Bluegrass Championship Wrestling – Old Wheelwright Gym, Wheelwright, KY – 8 pm - facebook.com/Bluegrass-Championship-Wrestling-338001214576

Sat, Apr 1 – Kentucky Zone Wrestling – Monticello National Guard Armory, 1380 N Main ST, Monticello, KY – 7 pm - facebook.com/SomersetKentuckyZoneWrestling

Sat, Apr 1 – Renegade Independent Pro Wrestling – 109 Grande Ave, Somerset, KY – 7 pm - facebook.com/RIPwrestling

Sat, Apr 1 – MWA Pro Wrestling – McCook Auditorium, 302 W 5th Ave, McCook, NE – 7 pm - facebook.com/MWAMidwest

Sat, Apr 1 – UWA Elite – Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 90 Leonardine Ave, South River, NJ – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/UWAElite

Sat, Apr 1 – High Volume – Salvation Army, 2110 N Queen ST, Kinston, NC – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/HighVolumeProWrestling

Sat, Apr 1 – Underground Independent Wrestling – 704 Old US 221, Rutherfordton, NC – 8 pm - facebook.com/UIWUndergroundIndependentWrestling

Sat, Apr 1 – Mid Ohio Wrestling – Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 4275 Lincoln Way W, Massillon, OH – 7 pm - facebook.com/pages/Mid-Ohio-Wrestling/174312449321673

Sat, Apr 1 – Premiere Wrestling Alliance – PWA School of Professional Wrestling, 737 Slocum ST, Lancaster, OH – 6 pm - facebook.com/PWAOhio

Sat, Apr 1 – Wrestling & Respect – UAW Hall, 1440 Bellefontaine Ave, Lima, OH – 4 pm - facebook.com/WARWrestling

Sat, Apr 1 – Compound Pro Wrestling – Perfect Practice Athletic Center, 4950 S Sheridan RD, Tulsa, OK – 8 pm - facebook.com/compoundpro

Sat, Apr 1 – Wrestling For A Cause – Collinsville Middle School Gymnasium, 1415 W Center, Collinsville, OK – 7 pm - facebook.com/WrestlingForACause

Sat, Apr 1 – American X Wrestling – Temple Fire Co Social Quarters, 4963 Kutztown RD, Temple, PA – 7 pm - facebook.com/axwrestling

Sat, Apr 1 – Liberty All Star Wrestling – BriarCliff Fire Company 75, Beech Ave, Glenolden, PA – 6:30 pm – LibertyAllStarWrestling.com

Sat, Apr 1 – Montreal Wrestling Federation – Centre du Nouvelle Envol, 115 rue St-Charles, Salaberry-De-Valleyfield, QC – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/lutte.mwf

Sat, Apr 1 – Northern Championship Wrestling – Centre Culturel Et Communautaire, 120 Blvd Du Seminaire, Sainte-Therese, QC – 7:30 pm - ncw.qc.ca

Sat, Apr 1 – American Pro Wrestling – 122 Builders CT, Boiling Springs, SC – 8 pm - facebook.com/americanprowrestlingboilingsprings

Sat, Apr 1 – All Star Wrestling – 2224 Mooresville Hwy, Lewisburg, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/aswwrestling

Sat, Apr 1 – AIWF Total Wrestling Experience – 4825 Dayton Blvd, Chattanooga, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/TWEofChattanooga/

Sat, Apr 1 – New Breed Pro – New Breed Arena, 232 W Main ST, Humboldt, TN - newbreedpro.webs.com

Sat, Apr 1 – Real South Wrestling Federation – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation

Sat, Apr 1 – Total Wrestling Experience – 4825 Dayton Blvd, Chattanooga, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/TWEofChattanooga/

Sat, Apr 1 – Ultimate Extreme Wrestling – UEW Arena, 410 Scruggs RD, East Ridge, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/UEW15

Sat, Apr 1 – League of Lions Wrestling – Union Grove ISD, 112200 Union Grove RD, Gladewater, TX – 6 pm - facebook.com/leagueoflionswrestling

Sat, Apr 1 – NWA Top of Texas – 2650 Dumas Highway, Amarillo, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/NWATOT

Sat, Apr 1 – Texas Wrestling Entertainment – Harlandale Community Centre, 7227 Briar PL, San Antonio, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/texaswrestlingentertainment

Sat, Apr 1 – 4 Front Wrestling – Thatcham Catholic Hall, Bath Road RG18 3SX Thatcham, UK – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/Official4FW

Sat, Apr 1 – Ironfist Wrestling – Severn Centre, Bridgnorth RD, WV16 6JG Highley, UK – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/pages/Ironfist-Wrestling/241388815891287

Sat, Apr 1 – Kamikaze Pro – Rushcliffe Arena, Rugby RD, NG2 7 Nottingham, UK – 2 pm - facebook.com/KamikazeProUK

Sat, Apr 1 – Leicester Championship Wrestling – Brockington College, Leicester, UK - lcwrestling.co.uk

Sat, Apr 1 – Preston City Wrestling – Fiction Hanley, Brunswick ST, ST1 1DR Stoke-on-Trent, UK – 5 pm - facebook.com/PrestonCityWrestling

Sat, Apr 1 – Pro Evolution Wrestling – Merchants’ Academy Sports Centre, Molesworth DR, Withywood, BS13 9BL Bristol, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/proevowrestling

Sat, Apr 1 – Reckless Intent Wrestling – 9th W Lothian Scout Group, Murieston Scout Hall, Bankton Walk, EH54 9LE Livingston, West Lothian, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/RECKLESSINTENTWRESTLING/

Sat, Apr 1 – Southside Wrestling – Rushcliife Leisure Centre, Boundry RD, NG2 7BY Nottingham, UK – 7 pm - southsidewrestling.co.uk

Sat, Apr 1 – Tidal Championship Wrestling – Church Leeds, 177-179 Woodhouse LA, LS2 3AR Leeds, UK – 3:30 pm - facebook.com/tidalchampionshipwrestling

Sat, Apr 1 – Welsh Wrestling – Neuadd Tysul Hall, New Road, SA44 4QL Llandyssul, Carmarthenshire, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/welshwrestling

Sat, Apr 1 – Ultra Championship Wrestling ZERO – 47 S Orange ST, Salt Lake City, UT – 6 pm - facebook.com/UCWZERO

Sat, Apr 1 – Vanguard Championship Wrestling – Norfolk Masonic Temple, Norfolk, VA - facebook.com/vcwrestling

Sat, Apr 1 – Wisconsin Professional Wrestling – Baba Louies, 419 Main ST, De Pere, WI – 6 pm - facebook.com/wisconsinprowrestling

Sun, Apr 2 – Wrestling Go – Marayong Community Centre, Cnr Quakers Road & Railway Road, Marayong, Australia – 4:30 pm - facebook.com/WrestlingGO

Sun, Apr 2 – American Combat Wrestling – Outside of Saddle Up, 100 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL – 11 am - wwnlive.com

Sun, Apr 2 – Full Impact Pro – Outside of Saddle Up, 100 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL – 2 pm - wwnlive.com

Sun, Apr 2 – Kentuckiana Diehard Wrestling – Jefferson Arena, 1416 Spring ST, Jeffersonville, IN – 5 pm - kdwrestling.com

Sun, Apr 2 – Prime Time Wrestling – Georgetown Bingo Hall, Georgetown, KY – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/primetimewrestlingky

Sun, Apr 2 – Northeast Championship Wrestling – Norton High School Gym, 66 West Main ST, Norton, MA – 12 pm - thencw.com

Sun, Apr 2 – MDA Lucha Libre – Arena Coliseo Monterrey, Monterrey, Mexico – 6 pm - facebook.com/ma.d.ga.71

Sun, Apr 2 – Detroit Style Wrestling – Bailey’s Sports Grille, 1965 W Maple RD, Troy, MI – 7 pm - facebook.com/detroitstylewrestling

Sun, Apr 2 – Southern Championship Wrestling – Rack and Roll Pool Hall, 17351 MS-603, Kiln, MS – 6 pm - facebook.com/SCWmississippi

Sun, Apr 2 – Pro Wrestling Eclipse – Oshawa Legion Br. 43, Oshawa, ON

Sun, Apr 2 – NWA Blue Collar – North Portland Eagles Hall, 7611 N Exeter, Portland, OR – 6 pm - facebook.com/NWABLUECOLLARWRESTLING

Sun, Apr 2 – 4 Front Wrestling – Somerset Hall, The Precinct, BS20 6AH Portishead, North Somerset, UK – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/Official4FW

Sun, Apr 2 – AIWF England/HCW – Droitwich MWC, Droitwich, UK - facebook.com/HcwProWrestlingAllNewPage

Sun, Apr 2 – Attack! Pro – Walkabout Cardiff, 65-74 St. Mary’s ST, CF10 1FA Cardiff, UK – 7 pm – Facebook.com/ATTACKprowrestling

Sun, Apr 2 – Dropkixx – Brentwood Theatre, 15 Shenfield RD, CM15 8AG Brentwood, UK – 7:30 pm - dropkixx.com

Sun, Apr 2 – Preston City Wrestling – Evolque Nightclub, 151 Churh ST, PR1 3BU Preston, Lancashire, UK – 5 pm - facebook.com/PrestonCityWrestling

Sun, Apr 2 – RISE – Libertys in Town, 266 Linthorpe RD, Middlesbrough, UK – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/riseengland

Mon, Apr 3 – Wrestling Revolver vs. Wrestle Circus – Plaza Live, 425 N Bumby Ave, Orlando, FL – MIDNIGHT-ISH – MidnightAfterMania.com

Tue, Apr 4 – Real Pro Wrestling – 3061 E Riverside DR, Fort Myers, FL – 6:45 pm - facebook.com/realprofl

Wed, Apr 5 – American Combat Wrestling – Gulf View Event Center, 9409 US Highway 19, New Port Richey, FL – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/WWNACW

Wed, Apr 5 – Ohio Valley Wrestling – 4400 Shepherdsville RD, Louisville, KY – 7 pm - ovwrestling.com

Wed, Apr 5 – CZW/WSU “Dojo Wars” – CZW/WSU Academy, 110 Harmon DR, Suite 304, Blackwood, NJ – 8 pm - czwrestling.com

Wed, Apr 5 – Rockstar Pro – Rockstar Arena, 1106 E 3rd ST, Dayton, OH - rockstarprowrestling.com

Thu, Apr 6 – WWA4 – WWA4 Wrestling School, 4375 Commerce DR, Atlanta, GA – 8 pm - wwa4.com

Thu, Apr 6 – Appalachian Mountain Wrestling – Chavies Elementary School, 250 Chavies School RD, Hazard, KY – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/Appalachianmountainwrestling

Thu, Apr 6 – Extreme Midget Wrestling – City Limits, 5406 Highway 36 S, Rosenberg, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/ExtremeMidgetWrestling

Fri, Apr 7 – Pro South Wrestling – 627 Southern Ave, Piedmont, AL – 7 pm - facebook.com/ProSouthWrestling

Fri, Apr 7 – Big West Wrestling – Lake City Bowling & Billiards, #100-2789 Hwy 97N, Kelowna, BC – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/BigWestWrestling

Fri, Apr 7 – Hoodslam – Oakland Metro, 522 2nd ST, Oakland, CA – 9 pm - facebook.com/Hoodslam

Fri, Apr 7 – Pro Wrestling Academy CT – 327 Sandbank RD, Unit C6, Cheshire, CT – 8 pm - facebook.com/PWACT

Fri, Apr 7 – I Believe In Wrestling – 6923 Narcoossee RD #620, Orlando, FL – 8 pm - facebook.com/believewrestling

Fri, Apr 7 – All Star Wrestling Network – AWN WrestlePlex, 1361 Peach Pkwy, Fort Valley, GA – 8 pm - allstarwrestlingnetwork.com

Fri, Apr 7 – Alternative Pro Wrestling – 305 Cherry ST, Royston, GA – 8:15 pm - facebook.com/apwalternative.prowrestling

Fri, Apr 7 – Renegade Championship Wrestling – Big Red & Blue Building, 806 N 2nd Ave, Chatsworth, GA – 8 pm – Facebook.com/RCWWrestling

Fri, Apr 7 – Westside Xtreme Wrestling – Pentagon3, Bruckenstrabe 17/Terminal 3, 09111 Chemnitz, Germany – 5 pm - facebook.com/WestsideXtremeWrestling

Fri, Apr 7 – NWA Supreme – 2520 Lanier DR, Madison, IN – 6 pm - facebook.com/nwasupreme

Fri, Apr 7 – Southern Indiana Championship Wrestling – Jefferson Arena, 1416 Spring ST, Jeffersonville, IN – 8 pm - facebook.com/southernindianachampionshipwrestling

Fri, Apr 7 – Wild Championship Wrestling Outlaws – WCWO Arena, 1151 S Kentucky Ave, Indianapolis, IN - facebook.com/groups/WCWOArena/

Fri, Apr 7 – Wrestling Theology – Mercy Road, 2381 Pointe Pkwy, Carmel, IN – 7 pm - facebook.com/WTFWrestlingTheology

Fri, Apr 7 – 3XWrestling – American Legion Hispanic Post 731, 1511 S Union ST, Des Moines, IA – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/3XWrestling

Fri, Apr 7 – Appalachian Mountain Wrestling – Jackson County High School, 3331 Highway 421, South McKee, KY – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/Appalachianmountainwrestling

Fri, Apr 7 – NWA New South Championship Wrestling – New South Arena, 512 W Madison ST, Franklin, KY – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/nscwrestling/

Fri, Apr 7 – Chaotic Wrestling – Woburn Elks #908, 295 Washington ST, Woburn, MA – M&G 6:30, Event 8 pm - chaoticwrestling.com

Fri, Apr 7 – The South’s Greatest Wrestling Association – 7340 Greenbrook Pkwy, Southaven, MS - facebook.com/SGWA-Wrestling-1479708225658464

Fri, Apr 7 – Cutting Edge Wrestling – Rotary Paradise Youth and Community Center, 68 McNamara DR, Paradise, Newfoundland and Labrador – 6 pm - facebook.com/CuttingEdgeWrestling

Fri, Apr 7 – Monster Factory – 541 Mantua Ave, Paulsboro, NJ – 7 pm - facebook.com/The-World-Famous-Monster-Factory

Fri, Apr 7 – Rockstar Pro – Rockstar Arena, 1106 E 3rd ST, Dayton, OH - rockstarprowrestling.com

Fri, Apr 7 – Mid-South Wrestling Alliance – Plaza Mayor at the Crossroads, 7000 Crossroads Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK – 7 pm - facebook.com/Mid-South-Wrestling-Alliance-by-RITC-Productions-264287253724201

Fri, Apr 7 – Red Rock Wrestling – ?, Stratford, ON

Fri, Apr 7 – Classic Championship Wrestling – 116 8th ST, Lancaster, PA - facebook.com/Classic-Championship-Wrestling-164672283545358/

Fri, Apr 7 – KFW – River Plantation RV Resort, 1004 Pkwy, Sevierville, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/KFWWrestlingEvents

Fri, Apr 7 – Real South Wrestling Federation – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation

Fri, Apr 7 – Southern Wrestling Federation – 106 Southside DR, Tullahoma, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/swfwrestling

Fri, Apr 7 – Extreme Midget Wrestling – Al’s Sports Bar, 16203 Westheimer RD, Houston, TX – 9 pm - facebook.com/ExtremeMidgetWrestling

Fri, Apr 7 – NWA Wrestling Revolution – Cine El Rey, 311 S 17th ST, McAllen, TX – 8 pm - facebook.com/NWAWR

Fri, Apr 7 – New Era Wrestling – 10400 N Dyer, El Paso, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/neweraep

Fri, Apr 7 – New Generation Wrestling – Hull City Hall, Queen Victoria Square, HU1 3RQ, Kingston Upon Hull, UK – 7 pm - ngwuk.com

Fri, Apr 7 – Welsh Wrestling – Plascrug Leisure Centre, Llanbadarn Fawr, SY23 1HL Aberystwyth, UK – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/welshwrestling

Fri, Apr 7 – Defy Wrestling – Washington Hall, 153 14th Ave, Seattle, WA – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/defynw

Fri, Apr 7 – Legacy Pro Wrestling – American Serb Hall, 5101 W Oklahoma Ave, Milwaukee, WI – Meet and Greet 6 pm, Bell Time 7:30 pm - facebook.com/legacyprowi

Sat, Apr 8 – International Wrestling Australia – St. Johns Park Bowling Club, 93 Edensor RD, New South Wales, Australia – 8 pm - iwawrestling.com.au

Sat, Apr 8 – Tasmanian Championship Wrestling – Elphin Sports Centre, Launceston, Tasmania, Australia – 6 pm - facebook.com/tcwlaunceston

Sat, Apr 8 – Elite Canadian Championship Wrestling – Sapperton Pensioners Hall, 318 Keary ST, New Westminster, BC – 7:30 pm - eccw.com

Sat, Apr 8 – Destiny Christian Championship Wrestling – Newberry Christian Community School, 3536 NW 8th Ave, Gainesville, FL – 6 pm - facebook.com/Destinywrestling

Sat, Apr 8 – New Era Wrestling – Buffalo Rose, 1119 Washington Ave, Golden, CO – 6 pm - facebook.com/New-Era-Wrestling-225229407508249

Sat, Apr 8 – Platinum Pro Wrestling – VFW Post 1966, 350 SW 25th ST, Ft. Lauderdale, FL – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/platinumprowrestling

Sat, Apr 8 – World Xtreme Wrestling – Minneola Recreation Center, 800 N. Highway 27, Minneola, FL – 6:30 pm – WXWwrestling.com

Sat, Apr 8 – Wrestling Has a Tomorrow – 8551 W Veneble ST, Crystal River, FL – 6 pm - facebook.com/wrestlinghasatomorrow

Sat, Apr 8 – American Premier Wrestling – Southern Dance Studio, 1097 Georgia Hwy 24, Statesboro, GA – 7 pm - apwonline.net

Sat, Apr 8 – Viral Pro Wrestling – Sweetwater Park Gymnasium, 1742 Wrens Hwy, Thomson, GA – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/ViralProWrestling

Sat, Apr 8 – Westside Xtreme Wrestling – Eventwerk Dresden, Hermann Mende Strabe 1, 01099 Dresden, Germany – 6 pm - facebook.com/WestsideXtremeWrestling

Sat, Apr 8 – AAW – Joe’s Live, 5441 Park PL, Rosemont, IL – 7 pm - aawrestling.com

Sat, Apr 8 – World Powerhouse Wrestling – Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department, 401 Mound ST, Jerseyville, IL – 6 pm - facebook.com/worldpowerhousewrestling

Sat, Apr 8 – Zero1 USA Supreme – ?, Normal, IL – 2 pm - facebook.com/zero1supreme

Sat, Apr 8 – AIWF SmashMouth Pro Wrestling – Inman’s Bowling Alley, 3201 Evans Ave, Valpraiso, IN – 4 pm - facebook.com/spw219

Sat, Apr 8 – NWA Supreme – 2520 Lanier DR, Madison, IN – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/nwasupreme

Sat, Apr 8 – Impact Pro – Baratte’s at Forte Conference Center in All Play, 615 3rd ST, Des Moines, IA – 7 pm - facebook.com/ImpactProWrestling

Sat, Apr 8 – SCW – The Legendary Col Ballroom, 1012 W 4th ST, Davenport, IA – 7 pm - facebook.com/scwpro

Sat, Apr 8 – Appalachian Mountain Wrestling – Knot County Middle School Gym, Hindman, KY – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/Appalachianmountainwrestling

Sat, Apr 8 – World Wrestling Alliance – Central City National Guard Armory, 509 W Everly Bros Blvd, Central City, KY – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/WWAISNOW

Sat, Apr 8 – Ring of Honor – William J. Myers Pavillion, Baltimore, MD – 2 pm - rohwrestling.com

Sat, Apr 8 – Pioneer Valley Pro Wrestling – American Legion, 162 Russell ST, Hadley, MA – 7 pm - facebook.com/PioneerValleyPro

Sat, Apr 8 – Independent Wrestling International – Historic Mounds Theatre, 1029 Hudson RD, St. Paul, MN – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/Independent-Wrestling-International-123801014365624

Sat, Apr 8 – MMWA – South Broadway Athletic Club, 2301 S 7th ST, St. Louis, MO – 8 pm - saintlouiswrestling.com

Sat, Apr 8 – New Breed Wrestling – Fair Grove High School, 132 N Main ST, Fair Grove, MO – 6 pm - facebook.com/NewBreedMO

Sat, Apr 8 – American Championship Entertainment – Morgan Jr. Arena, 67 Hathaway ST, Wallington, NJ – 7:30 pm - aceprowrestling.com

Sat, Apr 8 – Combat Zone Wrestling – Flyers Skate Zone, 601 Laurel Oak RD, Voorhees, NJ – 7:30 pm - czwrestling.com

Sat, Apr 8 – Upstate Pro Wrestling – Pineapple Jacks, 507 Spencerport RD, Gates Center, NY – 4 pm - facebook.com/upstateprowrestling

Sat, Apr 8 – Warriors of Wrestling – Fun Station USA of Staten Island, 3555 Victory Blvd, Staten Island, NY – 7 pm - facebook.com/WarriorsofWrestling

Sat, Apr 8 – Underground Independent Wrestling – 704 Old US 221, Rutherfordton, NC – 8 pm - facebook.com/UIWUndergroundIndependentWrestling

Sat, Apr 8 – ASWA – Malabar School Gymnasium, 205 W Cook RD, Mansfield, OH – 7 pm – ASWAProWrestling.com, ASWALive.com

Sat, Apr 8 – NWA Midwest Championship Wrestling – Steve Hogg Rec Center, 775 N Main ST, Marion, OH – 6 pm - facebook.com/NWA-Midwest-Championship-Wrestling-1690979647795503

Sat, Apr 8 – Extreme Midget Wrestling – Comanche County Fairgrounds, 920 SW Sheridan RD, Lawton, OK – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/ExtremeMidgetWrestling

Sat, Apr 8 – Atomic Championship Wrestling/Rogue Women Warriors – Stevens Fire Hall Company, 91 Stevens RD, Stevens, PA – 6:30 pm – AtomicProWrestling.com

Sat, Apr 8 – Central PA Wrestling – 205 Chestnut Ridge RD, McVeytown, PA – 7 pm - facebook.com/pages/Central-PA-Wrestling-CPW-Pro-Wrestling/292949080752517

Sat, Apr 8 – Grand Slam Wrestling – 1 Maxson Drive, Old Forge, PA – 7 pm - facebook.com/grandslamwrestlingpa/

Sat, Apr 8 – International Wrestling Cartel – Meadville Area High School, 930 North ST, Meadville, PA – Meet & Greet 4 pm, Live Event 7:30 pm - iwcwrestling.com

Sat, Apr 8 – World Xtreme Wrestling C4 – Mountville Memorial Hall, 1814 S. 5th ST, Allentown, PA – 7 pm - facebook.com/worldxtremewrestlingc4

Sat, Apr 8 – WWWA – Zerns Farmers Market, 1100 E Philadelphia Ave, Gilbertsville, PA – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/THEWWWA

Sat, Apr 8 – American Pro Wrestling – 122 Builders CT, Boiling Springs, SC – 8 pm - facebook.com/americanprowrestlingboilingsprings

Sat, Apr 8 – All Star Wrestling – 2224 Mooresville Hwy, Lewisburg, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/aswwrestling

Sat, Apr 8 – AIWF Total Wrestling Experience – 4825 Dayton Blvd, Chattanooga, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/TWEofChattanooga/

Sat, Apr 8 – New Breed Pro – New Breed Arena, 232 W Main ST, Humboldt, TN - newbreedpro.webs.com

Sat, Apr 8 – Real South Wrestling Federation – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation

Sat, Apr 8 – Ultimate Extreme Wrestling – UEW Arena, 410 Scruggs RD, East Ridge, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/UEW15

Sat, Apr 8 – Lucha Pride Wrestling – Carroll Green Civic Center, 602 S McAllister ST, Quitman, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/LuchaPrideProWrestling

Sat, Apr 8 – NWA Top of Texas – 2650 Dumas Highway, Amarillo, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/NWATOT

Sat, Apr 8 – North American Wrestling Allegiance – Burleson Gym, 100 Elk DR, Burleson, TX – M&G 6 pm, Event 7 pm - facebook.com/nawabtpw

Sat, Apr 8 – Reality of Wrestling – World Gym Arena, 10000 Emmett F. Lowry, Texas City, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/RealityOfWrestling

Sat, Apr 8 – AIWF England/HCW – Majestic Theatre, Darlington, UK - facebook.com/HcwProWrestlingAllNewPage

Sat, Apr 8 – Alpha Omega Wrestling – The Carleton, 56 Marine RD W, LA44EU Morecambe, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/AOWUK

Sat, Apr 8 – Britannia Wrestling Promotions – Denbigh Town Hall, Crown Lane, LL16 3TB Denbigh, UK – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/britanniawrestling

Sat, Apr 8 – Falling Starr Wrestling – Holt Community Centre, Kerridge Way, Holt, NR25 6DN Norfolk, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/FallingStarrWrestling

Sat, Apr 8 – HOPE – Forest Town Arena, Clipstone RD W, NG19 0EE Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, UK - facebook.com/HOPEWrestling

Sat, Apr 8 – Ironfist Wrestling – Richmond Place Club, ?, UK – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/pages/Ironfist-Wrestling/241388815891287

Sat, Apr 8 – Preston City Wrestling – Liquid and Envy Wrexham, Brook ST, LL13 7LH Wrexham, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/PrestonCityWrestling

Sat, Apr 8 – Pro Wrestling Subjective – Ounsdale High School, Ounsdale Road, WV5 8 Wolverhampton, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/PWSubjective

Sat, Apr 8 – Welsh Wrestling – Memo Arts Centre, Gladstone Road, GF62 8NA Barry, Vale of Glamorgan, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/welshwrestling

Sat, Apr 8 – Inland Pro Wrestling – The Emperor Room, 25 E Lincoln RD, Spokane, WA – 6 pm - facebook.com/InlandProWrestling

Sat, Apr 8 – All Star Wrestling – Logan Middle School, Logan, WV – 7 pm - facebook.com/allstarwrestlingwv

Sat, Apr 8 – Appalachian Wrestling Alliance – Ellamore Volunteer Fire Department, 9797 Old Elkins RD, Ellamore, WV – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/WRESTLINGAWA

Sat, Apr 8 – Wisconsin Professional Wrestling – St. Cloud Athletic Club, 911 Main ST, St. Cloud, WI – 6 pm - facebook.com/wisconsinprowrestling

Sun, Apr 9 – Legendary Professional Wrestling – Sarasota Kennel Club, 5400 Bradenton RD, Sarasota, FL – 6 pm - facebook.com/LegendaryProfessionalWrestlingAcademy

Sun, Apr 9 – Westside Xtreme Wrestling – Hellraiser Leipzig, Werkstattenstrabe 4, 04319 Leipzig, Germany – 5 pm - facebook.com/WestsideXtremeWrestling

Sun, Apr 9 – Heroes & Legends – Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave, Fort Wayne, IN – HeroesAndLegendsWrestling.com

Sun, Apr 9 – Kentuckiana Diehard Wrestling – Jefferson Arena, 1416 Spring ST, Jeffersonville, IN – 5 pm - kdwrestling.com

Sun, Apr 9 – Over the Top – Mandela Hall, 77-79 University RD, BT7 1NF Belfast, Ireland – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/OTTwrestlingLive

Sun, Apr 9 – Xtreme Intense Championship Wrestling – Ritz, Warren, MI – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/DetroitXICW

Sun, Apr 9 – Southern Championship Wrestling – Rack and Roll Pool Hall, 17351 MS-603, Kiln, MS – 6 pm - facebook.com/SCWmississippi

Sun, Apr 9 – Pro Wrestling Showdown – Markant, Markt 32, Uden 5401 GP, Netherlands – 3 pm - prowrestlingshowdown.nl

Sun, Apr 9 – Deathproof – Jet Hall, 746 Barton ST E, Hamilton, ON – 7 pm - facebook.com/DeathproofFightClub

Sun, Apr 9 – NWX – CWF Training Facility, 20 Hartzel RD, St. Catharines, ON – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/nwxwrestling

Sun, Apr 9 – Smash – The Phoenix Concert Theatre, 410 Sherbourne ST, Toronto, ON – 5 pm - smash-wrestling.com

Sun, Apr 9 – Lucha Toronto/Deathproof – The Rockpile, 5555 Dundas ST W, Toronto, ON – 7 pm - luchainthe6.com

Sun, Apr 9 – NWA Blue Collar – North Portland Eagles Hall, 7611 N Exeter, Portland, OR – 6 pm - facebook.com/NWABLUECOLLARWRESTLING

Sun, Apr 9 – Battlewar – Les Foufounes Electriques, 87 Sainte-Catherine ST E, Montreal, QC – 8 pm - facebook.com/battlewarinfo

Sun, Apr 9 – Midwest All Pro – Icon Event Hall, 402 N Main ST, Sioux Falls, SD – 5 pm - midwestallpro.com

Sun, Apr 9 – Lucha Libre – Tropicana Memphis, 4001 Lamar Ave, Memphis, TN – 5 pm - facebook.com/MemphisLuchaLibreWrestling

Sun, Apr 9 – Texas Wrestling Entertainment – A & A Ballroom, 119 S Commerce, Dilley, TX – 4 pm - facebook.com/texaswrestlingentertainment

Sun, Apr 9 – Revolution Pro Wrestling – The Cockpit, Gateforth ST, NW8 8EH London, UK – 5 pm - facebook.com/RevolutionProWrestling

Sun, Apr 9 – Target Wrestling – The Corner House Hotel, 78 High ST, DG12 6DL Annan, Dumfries and Galloway, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/TargetWrestling

Sun, Apr 9 – Tidal Wrestling – LO2 Academy Leeds, 55 Cookridge ST, LS2 5AW Leeds, UK – 5 pm - facebook.com/tidalchampionshipwrestling