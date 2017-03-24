The returns continued, this week, as one of the most legendary Knockouts rejoined Impact to try and make it great again. There was also “Her” return…but just who is the SHE that the announcers have been talking about. Let’s take a look at all the wild action and multiple surprises.

To begin, we want to send our deepest sympathies to Jim Ross. Mr. Ross lost his beloved wife, Jan. It was nice to see Impact show the family respect. Thank you.

Impact showed the battle between Ethan Carter III and Alberto El Patron, from last week. We then saw other highlights. The biggest surprise was the return of LAX.

Roll the opening montage!

Davey Richards (w/Angelina Love) vs Suicide

Just not sure who is under the skull mask. I know it was Frankie Kazarian, Christopher Daniels and T.J. Perkins, over the years. All thee of them are other places, now.

Shoulder Tackle by Davey. Hip Toss and Arm Drag by Suicide.Davey attacked in the corner. Float Over Head Scissors by Suicide. Davey went to the floor but Suicide followed him.

Back in the ring, Suicide with the Shotgun Dropkick for a two. Davey pulled Suicide into the ropes. Davey sent his opponent into the barrier. Davey pitched the masked man back in the ring. Running Clothesline by Davey. Suicide rolled into the corner. Davey kicked at the chest of Suicide. Davey and Angelina played kissy face as Suicide gathered his wits. Springboard Missile Dropkick by Suicide. Suicide Dive by Suicide. Suicide ramped up the crowd. Crossbody for a deuce. Springboard Moonsault by Suicide but it didn’t give a 3.

Davey kicked out of a Brainbuster. Crescent Kick into a Snap Side Suplex. Flying Forearm to the corner. Davey then went up top. Suicide with a Small Package for a two. Hard kick by Davey. Creeping Death kick by Davey.

Your Winner: Davey Richards

Impact Score: 3.0 out of a possible 5

Jeremy Borash irritated Josh by talking about “She” being here. Pope also knew who it was.

Impact ran a promo piece about the NEW LAX. Konnan talked with his troops. Konnan was ticked that the Impact crew came to TJ and heisted his tag belts. Konnan said there was nothing Impact could do to stop them.

Laurel was interviewed, backstage. She was asked how she was holding up. Laurel was so out of it after being jilted. Laurel went all manic/depressive when talking about her life. Sienna came up to try and calm Laurel down. She reminded Laurel that it was Braxton and Allie that did this to her. Sienna wanted Laurel to pull it together to help with a special surprise. She ordered Laurel to take a shower. Laurel started singing “Tomorrow” from “Annie”.

Idris Abraham, Fallah Baha and Mario Bokara vs Mahabali Shera, Laredo Kid and Garza Jr.

Six Man Tag Team TMatch

The Finish:

6 wrestlers…5 different countries represented. Nice. Abraham’s hair was wider than he was. Laredo went all over the place. He stopped Abraham cold and then Garza did a Diamond Studd pants rip off.

All 6 men got a chance to shine. Rolling Cutter by Laredo Kid to Abraham. Shera and Mario got tags. Shera tore up all three foes. Spinebuster to the monsterously huge Farrah. Sky High, again. 1-2-3.

Your Winners: Laredo Kid, Garza Jr., and Mahabali Shera

Impact Score: 2.0

A long limo pulled up, in the back. Who was inside? We would find out, a little later on…

We saw the limo again.

Decay (w/Rosemary) Vs Reno SCUM

Love my buddies’ music! Luster has the mohawk. Adam is bald. Adam started with Steve. Adam threw Steve over and got the “Oi!” chant going. Wild shots by Adam. Double Stomp into a Backsplash Senton. Standing Moonsault by Adam. Steve went to the eyes.

Tags to Luster and Abyss. The two traded hard shots. Headbutt by Abyss but it stunned himself. Adam and Steve tagged back in. He ran Steve into the corner. Steve distracted te ref to allow Rosemary to attack Adam. Vicious Crossfaces by Steve. Tag to Abyss. Corner Splash by Abyss. Cannonball by Steve. Adam was down and hurt.

Abyss pounded Adam in the face. Cravat by Abyss. Adam got to his feet and punched away. Tag back to Steve. Steve missed a Cannonball Luster got the tag and tore Steve a new one. Fisherman Buster by Luster. Luster took down Abyss. Abyss reversed a Whip. Shoulder Tackle by Luster. The fight went to the floor. Rosemary accidentaly Misted Steve. Rosie was thrown out the ring. The Scum hit the ScumBuster!

Your Winners: Adam Thornstowe and Luster the Legend…The RENO Scum!

Impact Score: 2.75

A weird video package ran about someoe coming to Impact. Expect it on 4/6/17.

E-Li Drake (w/Tyrus) vs Moose

Grand Championship Title Match

Highlights:

Cody and Brandi were backstage. Cody headed towards the ring. Cody attacked Moose with a steel chair, from behind. CrossRhodes on the ramp! Moose was obviously injured. Cody came back out with Moose’s belt and held it high. Brandi tried to stop her husband from acting like this. Moose got up and wanted to fight. The refs tried to stop him. He was taken to the back.

Your Winner: No Match

Impact Score: N/A

LAX vs the D.C.C.

Highlights:

Ortiz and Santana represented LAX. Konnan cut a rant to the Impact Mafia. Storm and Bram stood in the ring for the D.C.C..

Santana has a crucifix tattoo on his shoulder. LAX double teamed James Storm. Enziguri by Santana as Ortiz came in. Snap Suplex by Ortiz. 1 count only. Tag back to Santana. Nice double team by LAX. Storm punched away but Ortiz got Storm by the hair. They went to the floor. Homicide got involved, as well. 1count for LAX. Time for a commercial break.

Storm was being choked on the ropes. Double Clotheslines put both men down. Bram got the tag but the ref didn’t see it. Storm hit a Back Stabber and got a tag. Again, the ref was distracted. Damn. Santana dropped an elbow to the skull. Tag to Ortiz. Uppercut by Ortiz. Spinebuster by Storm. James was completely confused about where he was.

Tag on each side. Bram hit massive Clotheslines on Santana. High Knee and Pop Up Powerbomb by Bram. Storm with the blind tag. Flying Forearm and Inverted Atomic Drop by Storm. Apron Enziguri by Storm. Neckbreaker DDT combo by Storm. Storm threw Ortiz out of the ring. Lung Blower by Storm. Storm didn’t take the pin. Big Time Miscommunication. Inverted Flapjack!

Your Winners: LAX

Imoact Score: 2.75

Storm was beside himself with anger. Kingston tried to talk sense to their leader. Storm would not be calmed down. Kingston pushed Storm. Bad move. Storm got up in Kingston’s face. Bram ried to play peacmaker. Storm got a huge response from the crowd. He left the ring as Bram and Kingston continued to argue.

Bruce Prichard interviewed Lashley. Bobby discussed his pedigree. Bobby trained with the Olympic team, years back. Bobby explained that he has put himself apart from all the rest. This will continue, a little later on. Very fascinating to hear this background stuff.

DJZ talked about making Impact Great, again!

MacKenzie had breaking news: Moose vs Cody, next week, for the Grand Championship.

She then interviewed Braxton and Allie. Brazton would not let Maria or any of the other women hurt his girl.

Rebel vs ODB

Hell, yeah! She’s back!

The Finish

Earl Hebner smooched Rebel. He then got kissed by ODB. TKO by ODB to finish a rather quick match.

Your Winner: ODB

Impact Score: 2.0

The talk between Bruce and Bobby continued. Bobby relived being set for Olympic competition until he got hurt. He was injured during a bank robbery when he went down trying to deal with the robbers. He blew out his knee. Bobby admitted that he did have a chip on his shoulder. Bobby talked about going rougher to prove himself.

Bobby Lashley vs Jake Holmes

Non-Title Match

Welcome back to the World of Squash Matches. Bobby took the smaller man to the corner. A stiff boot sent the kid to the floor. Bobby bashed his foe to set up the Dominator. Bobby pulled Jake up. Jake got a wild shot in. Leap Frog and Clothesline by Lashley. Stall Suplex to Jake. Jake got in the ropes to avoid the Spear. Bobby flipped Jake back in the ring and got the Spear!

Your Winner: Bobby Lashley

Impact Score: 1.5

Jeremy Borash was in the ring. He introduced….Karen Jarrett! Karen was gracious as the fans chanted for her. They also got a “Fire Josh Mathews” chant going. She agreed to think about that move. Josh was livid.

Ethan Carter III came from the back to disrupt Karen’s time. The fans really liked seeing Ethan. EC3 talked about the fans and the production crew. Ethan then mentioned the great locker room that Impact had. Ethan considered himself a leader of the company. Ethan bragged about what he has done over the years. Ethan then reported for duty. Ethan wanted to make Impact great. Ethan said he wouldn’t do this for the Jarrett last name, but for his.

Josh lost it and demanded the time to speak. “Shut the Hell Up” rang out from the crowd. Josh called Karen “The Evil Tyrant Queen”. Josh grumbled about JB being put at the announce table. Josh then whined about all the Legends that have been brought in (Prichard, Dutch, etc…). Josh went off on the crowd. Josh had a major problem with Karen. Josh finally admitted being married to Madison Rayne (even though he didn’t drop her name). Josh knew it was only a matter of time before the Jarrett family was gone. Karen slapped the crap out of Josh and warned him to never get in her face again. Hit the music!

