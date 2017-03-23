What Happened at NXT

From: The Venue on the campus of The University of Central Florida

Orlando, FL.

Air Date: March 22, 2017

John Osting reporting

With NXT Takeover: Orlando a little more than a week away, things are starting to get testy as the card continues to come together. Tonight on the show, Tye Dillinger, No Way Jose, and Roderick Strong finally get a chance at revenge as they will battle Sanity in the main event. To set up the showdown, a video of the many confrontations between them is shown, then we roll into the opening credits.

We are joined at the desk by Tom Phillips, Nigel McGuinness, and Percy Watson. They welcome us to the show and talk the beginning of the WrestleMania countdown and tease the main event for Takeover: Orlando between Bobby Roode and Shinsuke Nakamura. They quickly switch gears and talk tonight’s six-man main event as we get set for the opener. Oney Lorcan makes his entrance followed by Andrade “Cien” Almas for this big grudge match.

Match 1: Oney Lorcan vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas

The match starts with Lorcan ready to mix it up and Almas ducking and posing. This really got under the skin of Lorcan who chases to the floor. Lorcan got his revenge when he ducked a clothesline attempt by Almas and countered with several hard chops. Lorcan is able to score big with a clothesline to the back of the neckthis time knocking Almas to the floor.

Almas comes back with a modified backbreaker/neckbreaker combo to seize control. Almas charges Lorcan only to get dumped over the top to the floor. Orcan tries to end it with a Blockbuster off the ring steps only to have Almas counter with a powerslam as the show goes to break.

We return to find both wrestlers in the ring and Almas still in control. A snake eyes by Almas in the corner and high knee gets Andrade a two count. Almas locks in a rear-chin lock. He sets for a suplex but Orcan slips it and starts to get a second wind. He lands aperfect Blockbuster for a two-count. Lorcan follows with a sick-looking somersault senton splash onto Almas on the floor.

Lorcan senses the end might be near as he drives repeated hip attacks into Almas in the corner. Lorcan can feel it as he lands his finisher, the half-n-half suplex. He goes for a pin but Almas gets a shoulder up. Lorcan tries to set Almas up for a move off the top turnbuckle but Andrade is able to reverse it. They each miss some top rope offense and Almas lands a cartwheel double kick. He would catch Lorcan with a brutal clothesline and the double knees in the corner to set Lorcan up for the hammerlock DDT and the three count.

We go the back as team DIY cut a promo ahead of their triple threat match for the tag team titles at Takeover: Orlando. They document their history of singles indy wrestlers coming up through the ranks until they got to WWE and got paired as a team during the Dusty Rhodes Classic. The document their rise to prominence and that they had to deal with Revival every time they wanted to advance. They talked about how the fans got behind them and that the concept of Team DIY is now a movement among the Universe. They believe it will keep rolling through Orlando. The show heads to commercial.

During the break, the newest Alistair Black promo is played. I personally can’t wait for this character.

We come back and Tom Phillips his highlighting the Asuka, Ember Moon match at Takeover. The focus in recent weeks has been making people believe that Moon has a legitimate shot as long as she has the Eclipse. To that end, they replay Moon’s match from two weeks ago when Billie Kay had to helped from the ring after being Eclipsed. In a new wrinkle, Liv Morgan has taken to Twitter to tell people how devastating it is.

We go back to the arena for a women’s match featuring Asuka. Her opponent is already in the ring.

Match 2: NXT Women’s Champion, Asuka vs. Pricilla Domiga in a non-title match.

Asuka grabs the mic and tells Ember Moon “This is Your Head!!” With her accent it sounds like fate so the announce table struggles with that for a few minutes. This match is meant to be a squash for Asuka and that’s exactly what it is. Domiga gets in one chop of offense which just made Asuka furious. Asuka put her away with a roundhouse kick to the head only to pick her up after the two count. Asuka finally locks in the Asuka lock for the win.

Winner: Asuka

After Asuka finally releases the lock, she grabs the mic again and says “No Eclipse!!”

The announce team hypes the triple threat tag team championship match for Takeover before throwing it to a promo from the Revival. They tout their own success and say they are better than the teams of the past because they took the style of yesterday and brought it today. They Revival tell everyone they are in it for money. They mention they were the first team to pick up one of the Authors of Pain and drop him with the Shatter Machine. They finish the things by saying that, although DIY may have worked hard, no one has worked harder than the Revival. It is their destiny to become the greatest team of all time.

On the heels of that promo, it is announced that next week, we will have a triple threat match between Akam, Johnny Gargano and Dash Wilder. Tonight’s main event is coming up later and next, a special look at the Nakamura vs. Bobby Roode matchup at Takeover. The show goes to commercial.

We come back to see the package featuring the combatants in the NXT Championship Match. This was shot differently then most videos like this. It was shot in documentary format and is one of the best features NXT has ever produced. If you have not seen it, I strongly urge you to check it out.

Backstage, Roderick Strong, No Way Jose, and Tye Dillinger are being interviewed before their match tonight. The focus of their promo is that the numbers advantage that Sanity usually enjoys has been neutralized. Its finally going to be a fair fight. I guess somebody forgot to tell Nikki Cross.

The main event is next!! But first, a Heavy Machinery vignette. We will see them in action next week.

We return and learn that interviewer, Dasha, caught up with Kassius Ohno last week so we go to the footage. She asks Ohno what his plans are moving forward. Ohno was all set to bear his soul when he is interrupted by “The Drifter,” Elias Samson. Samson is performing a new original song that I think is called Crash and Burn in honor of Ohno. Surprisingly, Ohno is not appreciative of the tune and tells Samson he needs an a “Attitude Adjustment.” Yeah that’s it. They scream at each other until it escalates into a Loser Leaves NXT challenge from Ohno and accepted by Samson.

Before we go to the ring, it is announced that Allistair Blake makes his NXT debut at Takeover against Andrade “Cien” Almas. We go to the back for comments from Almas.

Almas simply says he will make Allistair Black a believer in Andrade “Cien” Almas.

In the arena, Sanity makes their way to the ring. We are set for the main event.

Match 3: Sanity (Killian Dane, Alexander Wolfe and Eric Young)with Nikki Cross vs. Tye Dillinger, Roderick Strong and No Way Jose.)

Strong, Jose and Dillinger grabbed Sanity and brawled outside the ring before the bell. As the bell rings, Strong and Dane stay in but Dane makes a quock tag to Wolfe. Wolfe is quickly dominated by Strong and is left to take a great deal of punishment from Jose, Dillinger, and Strong. Wolf istaken outside the ring and Strong flies on him as the show takes a commercial.

We come back to see Wolfe still taking punishment from Jose. Wolfe manages to tag Young. Jose tags in Dillinger causing Eric to run and tag in Wolfe again. Wolfe continues getting punished until Cross trips up Jose allowing Sanity to take control over Jose.

Young tags in and goes after Dillinger on the apron allowing Jose to get the upperhand and tag in Strong. Things quickly broke down as all six men hit the ring causing the referee to call for the bell throwing the match out.

Winner: No Contest

The brawl continued as everyone paired off leaving Dillinger in the ring with Young. Dillinger was ready to unleash on him then Cross jumped on his back. It looked like things were turning in Sanity’s favor again. Then, out of nowhere, came some help. An unnamed female wrestler (Ruby Riot/Heidi Lovelace) showed up to take out Cross and allow the face team to drive Sanity from the ring to close the show for this week.