ROH SUPERCARD OF HONOR XI TO BROADCAST EXCLUSIVELY

ON ROHWRESTLING.COM AND THE FITE TV DIGITAL PPV PLATFORM APRIL 1ST

New York, NY (March 23rd, 2017) – FITE TV and Ring of Honor Wrestling announced today that in conjunction with ROHWrestling.com and FITE TV, that FITE will be the exclusive digital/online PPV broadcast platform for Ring of Honor’s Supercard of Honor XI which takes place Saturday April 1st at 6:30PM EDT live from Lakeland, FL.

Fresh off of the biggest PPV event in ROH history, the Ring of Honor 15th Anniversary from Las Vegas, ROH and FITE TV will team up to bring fans an even bigger event that has fans buzzing with three championship matches headlining the card. The newly crowned ROH World Champion Christopher Daniels defends his title against rising star and fan favorite Dalton Castle. In tag team action, the ROH Tag Team Champions The Hardys (Jeff and Matt Hardy) defend their titles against The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) in a tag team championship ladder match and the ROH Television Champion “The Villain” Marty Scurll defends his title against the former three time ROH World Champion Adam Cole.

In other action, the 6-Man Tag Champions – The Briscoes (Jay and Mark) & Bully Ray take on Hangman Page & The Guerrillas of Destiny, which for the first time ever, puts Bully Ray up against two of his students in Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa. Many more matches are being announced daily. The action happens live on PPV exclusively on the FITE app, www.FITE.tv and www.ROHwrestling.com at 6:30PM EDT, April 1st for only $29.99.

Fans can also watch the Facebook Live Pre-Show on the Ring of Honor Facebook page with special guest and FITE TV personality SoCal Val as she brings you analysis and previews of all the matchups.

The partnership between Ring of Honor, a subsidiary of Sinclair Broadcasting, and FITE TV as the exclusive online PPV broadcast platform represents a milestone for both brands and strengthens one of the most successful partnerships in combat sports and entertainment, positioning each brand for even greater heights. This is the next step in FITE TV’s evolution, for both the FITE app and the FITE.tv web site. To be the exclusive online PPV distributor for such an accomplished promotion like Ring of Honor is a huge step forward for our brand!” said Michael Weber, COO of FITE TV.

In what is shaping up to be the biggest weekend in wrestling history, FITE TV will also be broadcasting live from Wrestlecon in Orlando, FL on Fri 3/31 and Sat 4/1 with FITE Live at Wrestlecon presented by FITE TV and Pro Wrestling Report. Hosts Dameon Nelson and SoCal Val will be bringing you exclusive interviews with the biggest names in Professional Wrestling.

###

About FITE TV

FITE TV (www.FITE.tv) is a Digital Combat Sports Network that brings premium live and on-demand combat sports events and programming to MMA, pro wrestling, boxing, muay thai and grappling fans around the world. Combat Sports fans can can watch on any device including iOS and Android devices, connected TVs, streaming devices such as Roku, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV and directly on the www.FITE.tv web site. In a short time, FITE has become THE online destination for combat sports fans to stay connected to their favorite sports by providing new live pay-per-views and on-demand programming on a weekly basis. FITE was launched on February 9th, 2016 as a product of Flipps Media Inc, a digital entertainment company (movies, news and video) which allows users to cast to connected TVs with its patented tap-to-stream functionality. Flipps Media Inc. is funded by EarlyBird Venture Capital, Tim Draper and LAUNCHub.

About Ring of Honor

Ring of Honor Wrestling is owned by Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc., the largest and one of the most diversified television broadcasting companies with affiliations across all the major networks. Ring of Honor is a professional wrestling company which produces weekly, original 1-hour television wrestling programs and is the only wrestling promotion in the United States with a major, multi-market presence on broadcast TV. Ring of Honor is also syndicated on select TV stations and regional Cable Systems. For further information on Ring of Honor visit www.ROHwrestling.com.

About Sinclair

Sinclair is one of the largest and most diversified television broadcasting companies in the country. The Company currently owns, operates and/or provides services to 173 television stations in 81 markets, broadcasting 513 channels and having affiliations with all the major networks. Sinclair is a leading local news provider in the country, as well as a producer of live sports content. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple-platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital platforms. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.SBGI.net.