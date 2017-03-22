VADER JOINS JOHN CENA SR’S MAKE-A-WISH ORLANDO DINNER MARCH 31ST

We’re proud to announce that the legendary VADER will be joining John Cena Sr.’s Make-A-Wish Dinner & Merchandise Raffle Friday, March 31st at 5PM in Orlando, FL. One lucky winner and their guest will join Mr. Cena, Vader and other guests TBA for a private dinner prior to the WWE Hall of Fame. The winners will get autographs and posed photos with John Cena’s authentic, ring-used WWE US Title Spinner belt used on SmackDown and PPV in 2004, along with a giant prize package that includes an autographed WWE T-Shirt, an autographed Lex Luger autobiography and tons more donated by WWE, Mattel and other friends of the MWF.

Raffle ticket numbers will be emailed to fans. Winner will be drawn March 31st at 3PM and will be informed via telephone of the restaurant on International Drive in Orlando. Winning fan must be in Orlando March 31st to take part. Raffle tickets start at only $5 and are available at http://www.BostonWrestling.com/mania.html

POSE WITH THE SPINNER BELT AT WRESTLECON!

For the first time ever, fans attending WrestleCon in Orlando March 31st and April 1st will be able to take posed photo with John Cena Sr. along with John Cena’s authentic, ring used WWE US Title Spinner belt, used on SmackDown from 2004-2005. They will be joined by Shelton Benjamin and Zeb Colter / Dutch Mantell both days. Discount pre-sale tickets are available now at www.BostonWrestling.com