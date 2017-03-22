CWF Legends Fanfest presents: “The Assassin Returns to Tampa”

Legendary Professional wrestler, The Assassin #1 returns to Tampa, FL after a 30 year absence to headline an intimate Fanfest in North Tampa on Saturday, June 3. Joining The Assassin (Joe Hamilton) will be his son, former WCW & WWE Referee Nick Patrick, Steve Keirn, Bugsy McGraw, The Cuban Assassin Fidel Sierra (making his 1st ever Fanfest appearance as The Saint), Rick “The Gladiator” Hunter, Lady maxine (making her first ever Fanfest appearance) and more to be announced shortly. Taking place at the intimate American Legion Hall in Odessa, tickets are limited to only 200 wrestling fans, guaranteeing everyone a personalized experience.

SuperTickets to this event are available on a first come, first serve basis and include a photo opportunity and one autograph with all of the wrestling legends. Additional autograph opportunities will be made available. This SuperTicket, which includes general admission to the event is $55.00.

Following the Fanfest, we will hold a 90 minute CWF Archive Group Cocktail Party. There will be a cash bar and complimentary hor d’oeuvres plus the opportunity to mingle with select legends and catch up with other CWF Archive group members. A SuperTicket + CWF Archive Group Cocktail Party opportunity is $75.00.

In addition, a Dinner MegaTicket will be made available to only 30 fans and those fans will be eating a catered dinner with The Assassin and Nick Patrick. There will be nothing off limits in conversation and gives you the opportunity to converse over a meal with one of the most unique talents ever to compete in CWF. The Dinner MegaTicket, which includes a photo op and 2 autographs with all the Fanfest Guests, a catered buffet dinner with Joe Hamilton (The Assassin) and Nick Patrick, a group dinner photo, and VIP Access to the entire event is $125.00 and is limited to 30 tickets. Only a small handful of these MegaTickets remain and once they are all sold, no more will become available.

General Admission to the event which will also feature vendors with unique wrestling memorabilia is only $5.00. Other opportunities to just meet certain CWF Legends are also available.

Please join us for this unique event!

EVENT TIMES:

Fanfest: 2:30-5pm, VIP Cocktail Hour: 5-6:30pm, Dinner: 6:30-8pm