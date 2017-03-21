Jermaine Royster reporting…

Smackdown comes to us live from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT and the big question thats on everyone’s mind is AJ Styles really fired? Last week AJ took out the Smackdown Commissioner after he felt he was snubbed from the Main Event at WrestleMaina 33. Daniel Bryan immediately fired Styles and had him escorted from the building but at the very end of the show last week we saw Shane come back out to the crowd and announce that Styles indeed will have a match at WrestleMania. The American Alpha put the Smackdown Tag Titles on the line against The Uso’s and more fallout between WWE Champion Bray Wyatt & Randy Orton.

AJ shows up backstage with Daniel Bryan and Daniel warns AJ that he has no idea what he has gotten himself into. AJ then says that must mean that Shane isn’t here so AJ then makes his way to the ring. Styles said he’s had seven days to think about what he did and he isn’t sorry about any of it. AJ says it made his heart swell seeing Shane go through what he went through, then he says Shane has the audacity to challenge AJ afterwards. AJ says Shane must be crazy then Styles accepts Shane’s challenge, AJ says he will fight Shane just because he wants be apart of WrestleMaina and without AJ Styles Smackdown Live will crash. AJ says he is untouchable and he’s going to WrestleMania and he’s going to meet Shane in the parking lot again tonight.

Daniel Bryan is backstage and he is on the phone with Shane McMahon asking about his health when Baron Corbin walks in and demands an answer to him challenging Dean Ambrose for the Intercontinental Championship. Bryan says its because of Corbin that he hasn’t heard from Ambrose but tonight he will face Randy Orton.

Smackdown Live Tag Team Championship Match

The American Alpha© vs The Uso’s

Jimmy starts with Jason Jordan and Jordan shows his grappling skills wrestling Jimmy to the mat on several spots but Jimmy hits a back elbow breaking away, Gable comes in and tries to cover Jimmy. Gable works the arm of Jimmy then Jay gets the tag but he gets the same treatment from Gable. Jimmy comes back in but he runs into a double team from The Alphas and both Uso’s get sent flying through the ropes to the outside. When Smackdown Live comes back from a break we see The Uso’s in control and Gable is taking punishment from Jay but Jimmy comes in and holds Gables from making the tag to Jordan, Gable counters a back body drop and goes to tag Jordan but Jimmy pulls Jordan off the apron at the same time. Jimmy gets the tag and he blasts Gable with a few kicks then lifts Gable on the top rope in the corner. Gable tries to fight away but Jimmy tries to attack Gable he misses hitting the post while Gable makes the hot tag to Jordan. Jason Jordan hits suplexes to both Uso’s clearing the ring then hitting the Angle slam to Jay Uso for a two count. Jay Uso then ducks the double team and Gable runs right into a superkick from Jimmy. Jimmy then hits the body splash from the top rope but Gable just barley kicks out at two. Jay gets the tag and he gets up to the top as does Jimmy, Jordan counters Jimmy Uso and Gable hits a suplex to Jay. The Alpha’s then hit a Steiner style bulldog from the top rope but Jimmy Uso pulls Jordan off his brother saving the three count. Gable climbs to the top and scores with a moonsault then Jason Jordan throws Jay back in the ring but Jimmy Uso grabs the leg of Jason Jordan and that allows Jay Uso to blast Jordan with a super kick. Jay covers Jordan for the win.

Your Winners: The Uso’s capture the Smackdown Live Tag Team Championships

Luke Harper is shown next and he says he has seen what Sister Abigail’s power can do, he says Randy Orton opened Pandoras Box and Bray Wyatt forced him to point but next week Harper will face Bray Wyatt and destroy him.

Next we see a parody of Total Bella’s where The Miz is portraying John Cena and Maryse is acting as both Nikki & Brie Bella. Nikki seems to be arguing with Cena who seems to be quite robotic and silly.

Singles Match

Baron Corbin vs Randy Orton

Corbin sends Orton off the ropes to start off and he cores with a shoulder block, Orton quickly teases the RKO and Corbin gets to the outside. Corbin goes back to work on Orton in the corner but Orton counters and starts stomping away at the limbs of Corbin on the mat. Randy attacks Corbin in the corner with strikes then the action spills to the outside, Corbin counters Randy and sends him off the steel post and Orton is now slumped in the corner. Corbin has a head lock on Orton mid ring and orton fights up with shots to Corbin but Baron uses his speed and comes right back with a big clothesline for a two count. Corbin tries to choke Orton on the ropes then lays more right hands to Orton back in the ring. Corbin picks up Orton again and swings him into the corner but Orton counters with a boot then a clothesline dropping Orton. Baron comes right back but this time Orton counters with a power slam quickly dropping Corbin, Orton then hits a Full Nelson slam for a two count. Orton then tries the draping DDT but Corbin pulls him to the outside and Orton throws Corbin into the steel steps, Orton then hits the DDT shortly after. Orton then poses and seems ready to strike but Corbin blocks the RKO and hits the Deep Six for a two count. Orton rolls to the outside and Corbin tries to tackle him but misses and hits the steel steps instead. Orton gets back in the ring as does Corbin and all of a sudden we hear Dean Ambrose’s voice and he is shown standing on a fork lift. He calls out to Corbin and he gets distracted, Orton then hits the RKO to Corbin as he turns around and Orton gets the win.

Your Winner: Randy Orton

After the match we see Ambrose make his way down to the ring while Corbin is still on the mat and Ambrose says that Corbin has his match at WrestleMaina. Ambrose then delivers the Dirty Deeds DDT to Corbin and walks away to a raucous ovation.

Randy Orton is being interviewed by Renee Young backstage and he soon gets jumped by men all wearing goat mask’s. They carry him away to a dark area where Bray Wyatt is waiting, Bray says Randy exposed his one flaw and then thanks Randy for doing so. Bray then sing, “He’s got the whole world…in his hands..” multiple times and Smackdown goes to commercial.

Singles Match

John Cena vs Fandango w/Tyler Breeze(dressed as Nikki Bella)

Fandango quiets the crowd then tells the crowd Cena was exposed for being a horrible boyfriend so he gives him a ticket, he then gives him another for wearing jean shorts in 2017. Fandango then introduces Breeze as Breezie-Bella, Nikki Bella’s music hits and she makes her way to the ring. The match starts and Fandango looks around the ring as to what to do, he hands out more tickets to Cena and Cena hits the shoulder tackle then the Five knuckle shuffle but then Breeze comes in the ring. Nikki Bella cuts of Breeze hitting the Rack Attack as Cena hits the Attitude Adjustment to Fandango and Cena gets the win.

Your Winner: John Cena

AJ Styles is still in the parking lot of the Mohegan Sun and he is patiently waiting for Shane McMahon to show up.

Women’s Division

Carmella w/James Ellsworth vs Becky Lynch

**Natalya down on Commentary**

lynch begins attacking Carmella with kicks to the mid section and Carmella goes to the outside. Ellsworth tries to get in the middle of things but for some reason Natalya comes in and starts attacking Carmella. Mickie James comes down to get in the action as does Alexa Bliss and they all begin to do battle in the ring, when all is said and done we see Smackdown Live Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss holding her title above her head as the last women standing.

No Decision

Next we another segment of “Total Bella’s Bull****” and again we see The Miz portraying a robotic John Cena and Maryse playing a ditsy Nikki Bella. They are showing off there make believe house and Nikki Bella brags on and on about Cena’s movies and Miz jokes about not giving Nikki an engagement ring.

AJ Styles is shown still waiting in the parking lot and he approaches a limousine but it isn’t Shane its Rhyno & Heath Slater. The camera’s go back to the ring and we hear Shane’s music and he comes to the ring and he says he is now waiting for AJ, Renee Young finds AJ and says Shane is in the ring awaiting him. We then see Shane again in the ring and he says still waiting, he says AJ acts like a tough guy and this is his chance to show how tough he is. Shane said they could have removed their issues any other type of way other than how it was handled, Shane says either AJ comes out here or he will come back there looking for him. AJ is shown backstage and he walks through the guerrilla position then stops short but continues to the ring. AJ says Shane needs to calm down because he needs to understand where AJ Styles is coming from, AJ says he made a mistake and apologizes. The crowd boos and AJ tells Shane not to listen to them, AJ says Daniel Bryan is right when he said Shane is not like the rest of the McMahon’s and he wants to come in the ring to shake Shane’s hand. As AJ walks in the ring we see Shane charge right at AJ getting him in the corner and letting shots go to AJ’s midsection. The action spills to the outside and AJ begins to take apart the announce table but Shane counters AJ dropping him then Shane attacks AJ with the tv monitor. Shane pummels AJ on the announce table then heads up to the top rope. Shane climbs up to the top rope and comes crashing down onto AJ Styles with an elbow smash completely breaking the announce table in the process. Shane then stands over top of AJ and he points to the WrestleMania 33 sign in the rafters, Shane’s music hits as the replays show over and over. Shane hobbles up the ramp as the crowd cheers and Smackdown Live goes off the air.