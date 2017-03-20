Ever dream of running a successful professional wrestling promotion?! Have you tried it before and failed? Do you have an active promotion that you want to take to the next level? Do you want to know the secrets of not just running one show but regular events that fill venues, build a brand and put butts in seats?! Now you can with the first-ever PromoterCon coming Thursday March 30 at the Wyndham Orlando Resort on I-Drive in Orlando, Florida.

We’ve assembled an all star team of professionals to answer your questions and give YOU the tools to succeed!

Our featured guest for PromoterCon is J.J. DILLON, who in addition to a great career as a journeyman wrestler and manager of Ric Flair and the Four Horsemen, also worked in talent relations at both WWE and WCW in the 1990′s, as well as being the right hand man for Dusty Rhodes at Jim Crockett Promotions in the 1980′s. J.J. will draw on his vast wealth of experience to share insight into how to schedule, promote and run successful events, as well as producing television and tips on working with top talent to maximize their value. Mr. Dillon is granting us unprecedented insight into the successful formulas of the past, based straight off what worked for himself, Vince McMahon and Dusty Rhodes.

Joining Mr. Dillon on our panel is WrestleCade Entertainment’s TRACY MYERS best-selling author, Emmy-winning movie producer, speaker, business coach, wrestling promoter and entrepreneur. Arguably Tracy’s biggest strength is people and he will talk about building lasting relationships with both consumers and staff. Tracy will draw on his experience running North Carolina’s massive annual WrestleCade convention to talk about producing major events, treating your fanbase with ultimate respect and how to effectively build relationships with wrestling’s top stars.

Combat Zone Wrestling’s DJ HYDE will speak on branding your promotion, drawing on his experience re-branding CZW from a death match federation to a bona fide destination for today’s established wrestling greats and rising stars. DJ will provide insight into what it’s like to run a wrestling promotion in 2017. He’ll touch on the challenges and advantages of marketing in the social media age, streaming digital content and Internet pay-per-views, as well as how to broker deals with international partners.

Rounding out the panel will be Gimmick Tree Entertainment’s CHARLIE ARMSTRONG, an award-winning sales and branding solutions specialist with a proven track record who will share his sales secrets, tips for selling sponsorships, talking to potential investors and building a brand from scratch.

This is an unbelievable opportunity for anyone who has ever dreamed of getting involved in the wrestling business. Whether you are a rookie or an old pro, you will hear never before told secrets on how to maximize your profits, maintain great relationships and most importantly put more butts in seats!

To reserve you spot for this once-in-a-lifetime seminar, please visit PromoterCon.com and make your plans to join us in Orlando. Hurry though, space is limited!