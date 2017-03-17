TINASHE TO PERFORM “AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL”

AT WRESTLEMANIA®

STAMFORD, Conn., March 17, 2017 – WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced that platinum selling singer, songwriter, producer and entertainer Tinashe will perform “America the Beautiful,” kicking off WrestleMania 33 on Sunday, April 2 in front of a sold-out crowd at the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida and live around the world on WWE Network at 7 pm ET/4 pm PT.

“I’m excited to perform America the beautiful at this year’s WrestleMania,” said Tinashe. “Being part of WWE’s biggest event of the year is an honor and I look forward to seeing everyone in Orlando.”

“Tinashe joins the likes of renowned artists Ray Charles, John Legend, Aretha Franklin, Nicole Scherzinger, and most recently Fifth Harmony, who have opened WWE’s annual pop-culture extravaganza,” said Neil Lawi, Senior Vice President and General Manager, WWE Music Group. “Tinashe will continue this great tradition and we look forward to her performance at this year’s WrestleMania.”

Yesterday, Tinashe released her brand new single, “Flame.” The track, which was produced by Sir Nolan, is available at all digital retail and streaming partners.

The release of “Flame” follows on the heels of Tinashe’s critically acclaimed Nightride project, released late last year. The 14-track project, a companion piece to her upcoming studio album, includes stand-out track “Company.” The song recently received an attention-grabbing video clip, a full-on dance assault, all done in one take. To view the video for “Company,” click here. Nightride is the first of a two-part series, which will include Tinashe’s sophomore studio album, Joyride.

About Tinashe

Celebrated for her dynamic live performance abilities, innovative production and songwriting skills, Tinashe has carved a path for herself as a true triple-threat popstar. Her debut album, Aquarius (RCA Records, 2014), received a tidal wave of acclaim, landing on every critic’s year-end best-of lists. The Los Angeles Times dubbed it “one of the most inventive R&B debuts in years.” The album included the #1, multi-platinum single “2 On” featuring ScHoolboy Q and viral single “All Hands On Deck,” which garnered attention for its creative music video. Her five mixtapes, released between 2012-2016, have all received attention for their songwriting smarts and forward-thinking soundscapes.

A celebrated and sought-after songwriter, Tinashe has collaborated with the likes of Nick Jonas, Future, Chance The Rapper, Snakehips, A$AP Rocky, Calvin Harris, Charli XCX, Travis Scott, Ty Dolla $ign, Usher, Kid Ink and more. She has penned hit songs for a variety of artists, including several cuts on Fifth Harmony’s recent hit album 7/27. Tinashe is no stranger to the live stage, having headlined sold-out world tours, as well as opening for megastars like Katy Perry, Nicki Minaj and Maroon 5. Tinashe has also graced magazine covers worldwide, including Nylon’s latest It-Girl issue, in addition to DAZED and Confused, Complex, V, and more. Tinashe is a current brand ambassador for Urban Outfitters’ Juicy Couture collection, John Frieda’s 2017 Hair Talks campaign, and maintains a multi-year relationship with X Out. Tinashe’s partnerships have also extended to relationships with the likes of Alexander Wang, Ralph Lauren and MAC Cosmetics.

