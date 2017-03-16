What Happened @ NXT

From: The Venue on the Campus of UCF

Orlando, Florida

Air Date: March 15, 2017

John Osting Reporting

The build to Takeover: Orlando continues. We know that Shinsuke Nakamura gets his rematch for the championship. Tonight, we find out who he will face. The opening video of the show is about the title match between the champion, Bobby Roode and the challenger, Kassius Ohno. The opening credits roll so lets get to it!

Tom Phillips welcomes us to the show but, before we see the announce table, we go right to the stage for an entrance.The Ealy Brothers are back and are headed to the ring. Last week, they never got to have their match with the Revival because they were ambushed, from behind, by the Authors of Pain. Well, as they are walking to the ring, a pre-taped interview by the Ealys is played and we find out they have called out champs.

I like this move. The NCAA basketball championship tournament is here so its that time of year for upsets and this definitely has the feel of a one versus a 16 matchup. Villanova, er, I mean the Authors of Pain hit the ring and we are ready to go.

Match 1: The Ealy Brothers (Yuriel & Gabriel) vs. NXT Tag Team Champions, The Authors of Pain (with Paul Ellering) in a non-title bout

The Ealy Brothers are big and match up well with the AOP, plus they are mad. As the bell rings, Gabriel Ealy attacks Rezar and holds his own. He bullies Rezar and makesthe tag to Yuriel. The wheels come off for the Ealys after a whip is reversed and Rezar connects with a monster clothesline. Akam makes the tag and the Authors the Super Collider then the Last Chapter for the quick 1-2-3.

Winners: The Authors of Pain

After the match, Ellering felt the need to call out the Revival and scold them for constantly interfering in their matches. He mentioned that he, with a team he managed in the past, set the blueprint for dominant tag teams. He called the Authors a current dynasty.

Team #DIY spoiled the moment by coming out first. Tommaso Ciampa did his best Hawk voice and Johnny Gargano said, they would love to see the AOP destroy the Revival. They haven’t gotten a fair rematch for the belts yet so, that matter should be settled first.

Before Ellering and AOP could answer it is the Revival’s turn to interupt. Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder gloatedover putting one of the AOP in a Shatter Machine and then said that they were not going to sit on sidelines while two “other” teams fought over the belts.

That brought out the NXT Commissioner, William Regal. Regal appears torn as to what to do with three teams that want the belts. Wouldn’t you know he works his way out of it with a triple threat match for Takeover: Orlando, but not a just any triple threat, a tag-team elimination triple threat.

Before I can take in what just happened, the main event for the NXT Championship is hyped for later in the show. Up next, we have the always unpredictable Nikki Cross of Sanity. We go to commercial.

We return to get a rundown of some of the newer matches bookedfor Takeover:Orlando that included the tag team triple threat and the women’s championship defense between champion, Asuka and Ember Moon.

There is a profile video of Asuka detailing her time as champion and how dominant she is. In the piece,she said the moon has never shown as bright as the sun and she is the sun. She ended the segment by telling Moon that she will meet the same fate as all the others that have faced her.

We go back to the ring to get set for more action. Nikki Cross’ opponent almost looked like she came to thering too early because she was already at ringside when she was announced. Macy Estrella gets in the ring to face Cross and Phillips from the announce table mentions that she has gotten rave reviews at the WWE Performance Center and that she is former military police. Wow, I may have to enlist. Cross and Sanity make their way to the ring.

Macy Estrella vs. Nikki Cross (with Sanity)

The bell rings and Cross attacks her with no plan just with smothering and hard strikes everywhere. She set Estrella up for the swinging neckbreaker and hit it on her three times before crawling over to Eric Young to get his approval. He told her that she knew what to do so she executed two more before pinning her.

Winnner:Nikki Cross

As soon as Cross’ hand was raised, No Way Jose and Tye Dillinger jump Sanity from behind probably trying to get payback for what happened to Roderick Strong a couple of weeks ago.They were doing pretty well until Cross jumped on Dillinger’s back and raked his eyes allowing Sanity to take control and leave Jose and Dillinger laid out in the ring. We take another commercial.

During the break, another video was shown of Aleister Black. This character has peaked my interest. I cant wait to see what they do with him.

We return to try to get an update on Billie Kay. Last week, Kay was injured after falling victim to an Ember Moon eclipse. They showed replays of the move from several angles trying to make the move appear as devestating as possible prior to Moon’s match with Asuka.

They cut to a taped piece from earlier in the week that showed Andrea Demarco recording a standup for her interview when the camera catches something behind her. Andrade “Cien” Almas was trying to pick a fight with Hoho Lun until Oney Lorcanstepped in and backed Almas off.

We go live backstage and Lorcan is asked why he did what he did for Lun. He said that he and Hoho aren’t friends but he hates to see bullies. He thought Almaswas being a bully so he stepped in.

The announce table hypes two big matches for next week’s NXT. Andrade “Cien” Almas will do battle with Oney Lorcan and in six-man action, Sanity will battle Roderick Strong, Tye Dillinger and No Way Jose.

We are all set for the NXT championship match. We are told that match is coming up next. But first, an interview.

Ohno is stopped right before he makes his entrance and is asked how he is feeling. He says good and he is ready to take the championship back and put to rest the memories of the last time he was this close to the belt. Ohno makes his entrance.

Roode is also stopped at the entrance curtain but he does not allow the interviewer to ask her question. Instead, Roode asks if Ohno deserves this match. He said Ohno would not make a name at Roode’s expense and he will show everyone why this is his NXT. Roode makes his entrence. The show goes to a quick commercial.

Match 3: NXT Championship Match: Bobby Roode(champion) vs. Kassius Ohno

The bell rings and backstage, it appears Shinsuke Nakamurahas found something good to watch on the monitor.

Ohno tries to roll Roode up fast with several different pin attempts. Roode is a little shocked and rolls to the outside. When Roode returns, Ohno manages to stay one move ahead. A clothesline sends Roode over the top rope to the floor as the show goes to break.

We return to see Ohno still in control and Nakamura still watching backstage. Ohno telegraphs a backdrop and Roode capitalizes. Roode has a ground and pound strategy to win this match. Roode smashes Ohno in the head and goes for pins but Ohno powers out. Roode drops a knee across Ohno and goes for a pin but again, Ohno powers out. A jawbreaker by Ohno gives him a brief advantage until Roode dumps him over the top rope to the floor. As Ohno struggles to move, the show takes another commercial break.

We return to see Roode still firmly in commandof the action. He felt Ohno was ready to fold so he went for his DDT finisher. Ohno reverses the move on Roode to take back control. Ohno lands a running clothesline and a Cyclone kick for a near-fall. Ohno goess for a senton splash but Roode blocks with his knees and counters with a back-stabber for a two count.

Roode is able to maintain the upperhand only momentarily. Roode makes a mistake charging Ohno in the corner and gets caught. Ohno counters with a modified stunner for a two-count.

Ohno feels he has Roode ready and goes for the discus forearm and Roode counters with a spinebuster for a near-fall. Roode calls for the DDT but Ohno blocks it and turns it into a discus forearm that knocks Roode through the ropes and to the floor. Ohno brings him back to the ring and hits a nice senton splash for a near-fall. Ohno tries a schoolboy roll up on Roode. Roode is able to duck going into the ropes and Ohno chokes himself across the top rope. Roode was quick to pounce and connects on the DDT for the three count.

Winner: and still champion; Bobby Roode

The win sets up the Takeover rematch between Roode and Shuinsuke Nakamura for the NXT Chamionship. The show ends with a two-shot of Roode and Nakamura. Roode is celebrating and Nakamura is. watching him from backstage to close the show for this wee