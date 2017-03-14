RING OF HONOR OWNER POISED TO BUY WGN, TRIBUNE BROADCASTING
According to a New York Post story Sinclair Broadcast Group is on the verge of finalizing a deal to acquire all of Tribune Media Co’s assets including WGN and 42 local tv stations around the country.
Sinclair is the owner of Ring of Honor.
The deal would require a change in regulations preventing ownership caps designed to keep station ownership under 39% of households. The Post story says those changes could come within the next week.
