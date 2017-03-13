Dennis Stamp passed away earlier today after a battle with cancer.

Stamp is perhaps best known from his appearance in the “Beyond The Mat” documentary produced by Barry Blaustein. In the documentary, Stamp was the referee for the match between Terry Funk and Bret Hart in 1997. It was to be Funk’s retirement match and Stamp was portrayed in the documentary as an old timer who hadn’t had a match in years, but who stayed in shape just in case he was booked. In the documentary, Funk repeatedly asked Stamp if he was going to be at his retirement match. Each time Stamp replied “I’m not booked”. Finally, Funk convinced him to be the referee of the match and Stamp accepted the booking.

While the documentary introduced Stamp to a new generation of fans, he had worked the territory system extensively in the 1970′s appearing primarily in the AWA, Leroy McGuirk’s Tri States promotion, and in Texas in the territory run by Dory Funk, and his sons Dory Jr and Terry.

1Wrestling.com sends condolences to the family and friends of Dennis Stamp.