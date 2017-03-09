What Happened @ NXT

From: University of Central Florida

Orlando, FL.

Air Date: March 8, 2017

Shinsuke Nakamura makes his-in-ring return tonight, battling TJ Perkins. A short video announces that match before the regular opening credits play. Tom Phillips, Nigel McGuinnis, and Percy Watson welcome us to the show and continue to talk up Nakamura’s return.

Tye Dillinger makes his entrance for the first match. Tonight, he goes one-on-one with Eric Young. Eric Young makes his entrance with Sanity then, all of a sudden, sends the three other members to the back saying he wants a fair match up with Dillinger.

As Young steps in the ring, the other members of Sanity re-emerge from the back dragging a beaten Roderick Strong to the top of the ramp. Strong looks bad and officials and trainers come out to check on him. Dillinger forgets the match and goes out to check on his friend. No Way Jose joins him, a short time later.

Dillinger and Jose make sure Strong is helped to the back then make the decision to charge the ring against all the members of Sanity. They hold their own rather well initially but eventually, the numbers advantage is too much to overcome. Sanity leaves Dillinger and Jose lying in the ring.

Match 1: “The Perfect 10,” Tye Dillinger vs. Eric Young

Winner: No contest as match never started.

The announce team announces Nakamura’s return for later tonight and also let us in on next week’s main event. Bobby Roode defends the NXT Championship against Kassius Ohno.

We go to a WWE.com video exclusive from earlier today featuring Billie Kay and Peyton Royce. The duo was named Breakout Stars of the Year and they were looking for a prime spot in the Performance Center to hang the award. While scooping out prime real estate, they catch a glimpse of Ember Moon training and begin taunting her from the other side of the glass.

Moon takes all of the lip she wants then decides to go after them. Kay and Royce start to run away until Moon’s trainer holds her back. The Billie Kay, Ember Moon match is hyped for later in the show. We head to commercial.

During the break, a vignette aired that introduced a new superstar coming to NXT. No name was given in the promo but it figures to be a very sinister individual based on the promo. This may be Tommy End finally coming to NXT TV. Stay Tuned!!

Cruiserweight Classic competitor, Ho Ho Lun makes his entrance for the next match. Andrade “ Cien” Almas makes his entrance.

Match 2: Ho Ho Lun vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas

The bell rings and Almas is immediately distracted by the WWE Universe. Almas turns his back on Lungiving Ho Ho to try a rollup from behind but he doesn’t even get Almas off his feet.

Almas is extremely angered by Lun’s attempt to steal a win so he opens the hard fists and kicks on him. Lun tries to fight back but Almas no sells all of Lun’s offense. The announcers pointed out that Lun did not have enough weight for any of his offense to have an effect.

Lun tried a top rope drop kick that did not take Almas off his feet. Almas finally ended it with the hammerlock DDT for the three count.

Winner: Andrade “Cien” Almas

The announce team makes sure we remember Nakamura vs Perkins is coming up later in the show. Billie Kay against Ember Moon is next as the show heads to commercial.

Bac k from that quick time out and Billie Kay and Peyton Royce make their entrance followed by Ember Moon.

Match 3: Ember Moon vs. Billie Kay (with Peyton Royce)

Moon starts out very fast taking Kay down with a kick. Kay whips Moon to the ropes but Ember catches herself and hits a cross boy press on Kay for a quick cover.

Kay tried to reach the ropes for safety but instead, grabbed the hands of Royce. Ember Moon pulled both women to the center ring but got too caught up telling Royce to leave the ring and Kay was able to take advantage with a forearm to the back. Kay snaps Moon’s neck across the bottom rope and gets a one count. Kay hits an Eat Da Feet on Moon for a two count.

Moon tries to fire back but Kay nails her with a rolling forearm for a near fall. Kay, in what appears out of frustration, picks Moon up by the face and starts screaming at her. This fires up Moon as she unleashes a series of kicks to Kay then connects with a low dropkick right to Kay’s face. Moon gives the battle cry then nails the running knee in the corner. Moon backs Royce down and hits the Eclipse off the top rope for the win.

Winner: Ember Moon.

After Ember Moon left the ring, McGuinnis and Phillips pointed out that Kay had yet to stir after taking the Eclipse. Trainers and Royce came to the ring to check on her. After several minutes, she was able to sit, then stand, and walk to the back with assistance. The crowd gave her a nice hand as the show goes to commercial.

We return to the back to hear comments from TJ Perkins. He is asked why he came back to NXT. He said simply that he goes where the competition is and, tonight, he can think of no one better to face than Shinsuke Nakamura.

Perkins went into their history together and said they have known each other for a long time. They even trained together. He said Nakamura used to accuse him of stealings his moves. While Perkins admitted to being a thief, he said he steals moments not moves.

We go the arena as the Revival make their entrance. Their opponents, the Ealy Brothers, are out next.

The Ealy Brothers looked impressive walking to the ring anf hopped up on the apron to stare down the Revival. The tag team champions, the Authors of Pain, snatch the Ealys off the apron and throw them to the floor. They rush the Revival who bolt to safer ground in the audience. Akam and Rezar leave their calling card as they hit, The Last Chapter one one of the Ealys.

Match 4: The Revival (Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder) vs. The Ealy Brothers (Gabriel and Yuriel)

Winner: No contest. Match never started.

We go straight to NXT General Manager William Regal’s office. He has asked to speak on camera to Ember Moon. He tells Moon that she will face Asuka at Takeover: Orlando for the NXT Women’s Championship. Moon says that the women’s division of NXT will enter a new phase.

Phillips hypes the championship match for next week and says both Roode and Ohno will have comments after the break. The show goes to commercial.

We return to hear Ohno interviewed from earlier today. He is asked about, after everything he has been through, what is it like to be back in NXT? He says it definitely feels surreal. He is asked his thoughts on Bobby Roode. Ohno says he has never held the NXT Championship. He would like nothing more than to defeat Roode for it and go to Takeover: Orlando and defend it.

Roode is interviewed from his home in Toronto. Phillips tries to ask him what he thinks of his opponent after hearing his interview. Roode cuts him off and says he doesn’t car what Ohno has to say. His whole plan is to mold NXT in his image and Ohno just messed that up. Roode says he will win next week and go to Takeover as champion. He kicks the cameras out his house to close the segment.

Back in the arena, TJ Perkins makes his entrance. Shinsuke Nakamura makes his full entrance to mark his return,

Match 5: TJ Perkins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

The focus of this match from a storyline standpoint, and the announcers harped on it, is Nakamura’s knee 100 percent. This marks his first real test and everyone wants to see if it will hold up.

“Nakamura!” chants ring through the arena as the bell rings to start the match.

Perkins goes straight for the knee and Nakurma flattens out to keep it away from him. Perkins quickly turns an arm bar by Nakamura into a head scissors. Nakamura does a nip up to escape and the knee reacts perfectly. Perkins lands a running head scissors and flips Nakamura from the ring. Perkins tries to follow up with a running dropkick through the ropes but misses and lands on the apron allowing Nakamura to take control as the show goes to break.

We return to find Nakamura in the ring and in control of the action. Nakamura drops a knee on Perkins and looks fine. No issues so far with the knee. Nakamura misses a move allowing Perkins to get a leg whip on the bad knee. Perkins goes to follow up and catches a kick to the side of the head. The kness still looks pretty good.

Nakamura has Perkins reeling in the corner and charges in but Perkins evades and counters with a beautiful neck breaker sending both men to the mat. Perkins recovers and follows up with several kicks stunning Nakamura. Perkins goes for the win with a top-rope DDT but gets a near-fall.

In a very cool sequence, Perkins goes for the detonation kick but Nakamura fights out and locks in a triangle submission. Perkins is able to bridge over and pin Nakamura’s shoulders to the mat forcing him to break the hold.

Nakamura tries to hit Perkins with the running double knees in the corner but Perkins sidesteps and follows up with a dropkick straight to Nakamura’s knee. Perkins softens up the leg with a leg whip and a Boston crab. Nakamura turns it into a rollup on Perkins who kicks out at two.

Perkins is finally able to lock in the knee bar but he was too close to the ropes and Nakamura forces the break. Nakamura opens up on Perkins with a knee to the gut along with several strikes to weaken TJ.

The beginning of the end came when Perkins was climbing to the top rope only to have Nakamura take out his feet setting him up for the double knees in the corner. Perkins couldn’t recover from that and Nakamura hit the Kinshasa for the three count.

Winner: Shinsuke Nakamura

We close to show back in Regal’s office. He announces that the winner of the NXT championship match next week will face Shinsuke Nakamura at Takeover: Orlando.