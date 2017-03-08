What Happened @ 205 Live

From: Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Indianapolis, IN

Air Date: March 7th, 2017

The confrontation from Raw between Austin Aries and Neville kicked off tonight’s episode of 205 Live. Aries punching Neville has set the stage for his return to in-ring competition. The opening credits roll.

The announce team of Mauro Ranallo and Corey Graves check in from the commentary desk. Austin Aries is conspicuous by his absence. Rich Swann and Jack Gallagher against Airya Daivari and Noam Dar was announced for later in the show.

Aries music hits and he makes his way to the ring for his interview segment. Tonight’s guest is, Austin Aries. Aries asked himself why he decided to punch Neville on Raw. He answered that because he could since it was time for him to get back in the ring after his eye injury; he decided to go after the baddest guy in the place.

Neville comes to the top of the ramp, because of course; he can’t let that slide and tells Aries he has a lot of nerve claiming to be at his level after all that time behind the desk; Aries answers that he’s not at Neville’s level but at his own, “A-Double” level above Neville.

The champ doesn’t take too kindly to that assessment and warns Aries to rethink his career path and go back to the desk and tell his jokes. Aries said he doesn’t have to, in fact, he knows one about a certain cruiserweight champ.

Neville then turned it to say that Aries did not deserve to be in the ring with him because he hadn’t earned the spot. Neville went on to imply that Aries had made enemies out of the entire locker room because he was trying to jump to the front of the line. Aries issued an open invitation to anyone that has a problem with him.

Ranallo and Graves get word that a confrontation took place between AJ Styles and Shane McMahon backstage after Smackdown went off the air. They announced that footage would be shown on Talking Smack.

In the locker room, Rich Swann is teaching Jack Gallagher to dance when Noam Dar showed up asking some questions about who could have delivered the flowers to Alicia Fox last week. Swann reminded him that he told her that he had gotten the flowers. Dar remembered and left as Swann continued with the dance lesson.

Dar makes his entrance for the opening bout tonight. His tag team partner, Ariya Daivari comes out next followed by the faces, Swann and Gallagher.

Match 1: Rich Swann and Jack Gallagher vs. Ariya Daivari and Noam Dar (with Alicia Fox)

Swann and Daivari start the contest and Swann starts off fast nailing his signature dropkick. He tried to follow up with a Frakensteiner on Daivari but missed after Daivari barely moved. Dar grabbed Swann’s leg from the floor to prevent him from recovering and Dar and Daivari took over and worked over Swann. Swann was worked over for several minutes. He looked as though he might make it to tag Gallagher but was stopped by a spinebuster.

A short time later, Swann makes the tag to Gallagher and Jack comes in on fire until a brief distraction led to Daivari gaining the upper hand momentarily. The advantage was short-lived however as Gallagher and Swann recovered and connected on a head butt and superkick respectively before finishing them off with a corner dropkick from Gallagher and a phoenix splash by Swann to earn the three count.

Winner: Rich Swann and Jack Gallagher

A box of candy is delivered to the ring after the match. Dar screams at the delivery guy that he is late and says no box of candy will ever be as sweet as Alicia Fox.

Ranallo and Graves said that someone had taken issue with Aries trying to go the front, and had answered his challenge for tonight. So, it will be ,Austin Aries versus Tony Nese for later in the show.

Tom Phillips is with Brian Kendrick backstage. Phillips wants to know if Kendrick will accept the challenge from Akira Tozawa on last night’s Raw. Kendrick thought about saying no but has decided to give Tozawa what he wants. That match is next as we head to a commercial.

We are back and Tozawa makes his entrance for the next match. Kendrick makes his entrance as well. Kendrick takes the microphone and says if Tozawa wants to fight Brian Kendrick, then that’s who he’s going to get. Just not “The” Brian Kendrick. Kendrick calls out a Bryan Kendrick from the back to take his place.

Match 2: Akira Tozawa vs. Bryan Kendrick

Tozawa is understandably fuming and takes it out on his opponent beating him down with strikes and kicks from the opening bell. Tozawa was briefly distracted by Brian Kendrick on the floor allowing Bryan Kendrick to attack from behind. Tozawa regained control in a hurry and nailed the German suplex for the quick victory.

Winner: Akira Tozawa

Tozawa called for Brian Kendrick to hit the ring but Brian bails through the crowd to fight another day. The show heads to a break

We return to see Neville being interviewed and asked about his thoughts about the upcoming match. Neville believed that Aries will regret his decision to come back and that Tony Nese is no joke. Neville said regardless of who faces him next week, he is still the king.

Austin Aries made his entrance. Nese comes out second.

Match 3: Austin Aries vs. Tony Nese

Nese used his power to take control early on but Aries came right back as they traded offensive flurries early. Nese grabs a head scissors only to have Aries do a headstand escape followed by a dropkick.

Aries took control and caught Nese with a neckbreaker hanging Tony in the ropes. Aries went to the top rope but Nese was able to crotch him and catch him with a gutbuster for a two count.

Nese kept Aries grounded and began to taunt him that he doesn’t belong up front to face Neville. On the floor, Nese caught Aries with a nice superkick after a cartwheel. Nese started to yell again about Aries going to the front of the line. This fired Aries up and he began to answer back with some offense of his own. Aries does his own cartwheel into a clothesline, followed by a pendulum elbow drop for a two-count.

Aries tried to set Nese up for a move out of the fireman’s carry but Tony escapes and connects with a powerbomb for a near fall/ Nese grabs Aries in a rear-waistlock but Austin escapes and sends Nese to the floor where he caught him with the heat-seeking missile. Back in the ring, Aries finishes it with a hard rolling elbow for the win.

Winner Austin Aries

Aries celebrates briefly then heads to the back to close the show for this week.