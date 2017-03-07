Jermaine Royster reporting

Smackdown comes to us live from the Bankers Life Field house in Indianapolis, Indiana. Tonight we will finally see who Bray Wyatt will face at WrestleMania 33. As Randy Orton fresh off of a defection from the Wyatt Family taking on AJ Styles. As you know Randy Orton won the Royal Rumble but after he relinquished his #1 Contender ship we saw AJ Styles become the next one in line for a title shot. Now that Orton has broken away from the Wyatt’s he has vowed to screw Bray Wyatt but he has to beat AJ first. Also tonight John Cena will team up with Nikki Bella for the first time to take on the tandem of Carmella & James Ellsworth.

Shane McMahon’s music hits as does Smackdown GM Daniel Bryan and they both come down to the ring for an announcement. Both talk about how AJ & Orton deserve to go onto WrestleMania to be apart of the Main Event. A recap video is shown next then both Bryan & Shane talk about the recent events including Styles & Orton. Daniel Bryan believes Randy should get the spot because he won the Rumble but Shane believes AJ should get the chance, Bryan says the only way to settle this is to have a one on one match for the first time ever between Styles & Orton.

After the commercial break we see Styles backstage and he runs into Shane & Bryan, Styles says this isn’t fair and he will make the best of a bad situation and take out Randy Orton. Styles says he isn’t afraid of a Viper or fire.

Mixed Tag Team Match

James Ellsworth & Carmella vs John Cena & Nikki Bella

Bella starts with Carmella but as soon as the bell rings we hear the The Miz’s music and Miz and Maryse make their way to ringside but as Nikki Bella is distracted she gets blasted by Carmella before the commercial break. When Smackdown resumes we see Carmella with a rear chin lock on Nikki, Nikki counters sending Carmella to the outside then she tags in John Cena. Ellsworth comes in and Cena and James is forced to come into the ring. Ellsworth slowly gets in the ring and he goes back to the corner to tag Carmella back in. Ellsworth doesn’t want to fight but Cena hits a fall away slam to Ellsworth. Carmella gets in Cena’s face but Nikki Bella comes in for the save and Cena & Bella hit Duel 5 Knuckle Shuffles followed by the Attitude Adjustment at the same time Bella hits the Rack Attack to Carmella. Both Cena & Bella slap on the STF in stereo as Carmella & Ellsworth both tap out at the same time.

Your Winners: John Cena & Nikki Bella win by Submission

After the match we see Miz & Maryse who were out on commentary attack Cena & Nikki Bella as the exit the ring. Miz gets back in the ring and grabs the microphone stating how he cant take this anymore. Miz says he cant take how Cena is getting more publicity off his fake relationship with Nikki Bella while at the same time Miz is the one who truly loves his wife Maryse. Miz tells the crowd how Cena is liar and Miz is the one telling the truth, he says Cena is trying to capture the spotlight that Miz & Maryse have. Miz says Cena is emotionless and he does everything for his brand. Miz call Cena a robot and someone who is power hungry but that Nikki & Cena’s relationship spits on everyone’s relationship and that all stops now.

Renee Young is backstage with Randy Orton and as Young goes to ask Orton a question she gets cut off by Orton and he says he is one RKO away from headlining WrestleMania 33 and if he were AJ Styles he would RUN!

Singles Match(Non Title)[Intercontinental]

Dean Ambrose© vs Curt Hawkins

Hawkins charges to the outside to attack Ambrose but Dean clotheslines Hawkins then gets in the ring and grabs a microphone and tells the crowd he wanted to come out to call out Baron Corbin but we all know he wont show. Ambrose calls him a scumbag then Corbin shows up on the big screen tell Ambrose he doesn’t answer other peoples challenges. Corbin says when he is ready he will take Ambrose’s title, Ambrose says he will just go find Corbin and he leaves the ring hitting a Dirty Deeds DDT to Hawkins as he leaves the ring.

Ambrose is shown walking backstage looking for Corbin as Smackdown Live goes to commercial. Ambrose is still looking for Corbin backstage then we see Mojo Rawley backstage and he has an announcement and that he will be the first Smackdown Live superstar to compete in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Dolph Ziggler shows up clapping and he says you gotta earn a WrestleMania spot and you haven’t got it yet.

Ambrose is still walking backstage looking for Corbin and he finds Baron but Corbin has a steel pipe in hand and he blasts Ambrose with then stomps Ambrose afterwards by the forklift, Corbin then gets behind the drivers seat and puts the plow down on Ambrose’s chest then security comes in and saves Ambrose.

Smackdown Live Women’s Champions Alexa Bliss comes down to the ring alongside Mickie James and Alexa is set to deliver the first ever “Blissertation” to the WWE Universe. Bliss welcomes herself to the crowd and she lets everyone know who her opponent will be at WrestleMania 33, she says it wont be Carmella, Nikki Bella or Naomi and of course Becky Lynch wont get a shot. Lynch’s music hits and she makes her way to the ring and she tells Bliss to shut her face. Lynch says she has a message of her own and that she is Becky Lynch and she is the one who will defeat her and win back her Smackdown Live Championship. Natalya’s music hits and she tells Becky to step aside because she had a talk with Alexa and they have come to an understanding about a title shot. Bliss says she never said Natalya can get a title shot and she wont because she his the worst the will ever be. James gets on mic and she says she will be the one who faces Alexa at WrestleMania and Becky Lynch says that isn’t fair because she has beaten her twice. Daniel Bryan’s music hits and he makes his way to the ring and he says that he and Shane have been listening and she deserves an F for he Blissertation. Bryan says Bliss will defend her title against everyone on the Smackdown Live roster. Bryan then makes a tag team match with all four women involved and that match will happen next.

Women’s Division

Tag Team Match

Alexa Bliss© & Mickie James vs Natalya & Becky Lynch

Natalya starts with Alexa and after a reversal both women talk trash then Natalya scores with a boot then Bliss counters with a head lock takedown. Natalya hits a basement drop kick for a two count then Natalya tags in Becky as does Mickie James. Becky scores with consecutive arm drags in the corner then Bliss comes in and they double team Becky in the corner. Alexa beats down Becky by the bottom rope with kicks then pulls her back down by her hair for a two count. Bliss picks up Becky but Becky counters with a Dragon Screw then a leg drop and back press for a two count. Becky scores with a flying fore arm to Bliss on the outside then Becky serves up another fore arm to Bliss in the ring for a two count. Mickie James comes in and she locks on to Lynch and James hits a Mickie-ranna to Becky in the corner. Bliss comes back in she goes back to attacking Becky in the corner for a two count then Bliss bounces Becky off the tun buckle then tags in Mickie James. James blast Lynch in the corner but Becky fight back out of the corner but james gets back in control hitting cross faces slowing down Lynch. James goes back to the Sleeper hold but Lynch gets up, Bliss comes in but Becky Lynch fights off both women then hits an enziguiri to Bliss. Bliss counters James with kicks then Natalya comes in hits a german suplex on her partner Becky Lynch for some reason. Alexa Bliss quickly covers Becky and she pick up the win.

Your Winners: Alexa Bliss & Mickie James

After the match we see James & Bliss celebrating in the ring then all of a sudden Mickie James hits a Mick Kick to the Champion Alexa Bliss dropping her to the mat. James picks up Bliss’s title and holds it in the air then she leaves the ring.

An update on Dean Ambrose is given by the Smackdown Live announce team and they inform us that Ambrose has been taken to the hospital and because of the attack by Corbin its now known that Ambrose is now spitting up blood and having trouble breathing.

AJ Styles music hits and he makes his way to the ring and he has something to say. Styles says that Smackdown Live is the house that he built and that its because of him that Smackdown Live is the great show that it is. He says Shane McMahon & Daniel Bryan aren’t showing him any respect and just because Randy Orton burned down someone’s house it doesn’t mean they deserve a title shot. AJ says he was born to main event WrestleMania and that he will make it Phenomenal.

Smackdown Live Main Event

#1 Contenders Match(Winner faces Bray Wyatt for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 33)

AJ Styles vs Randy Orton

AJ charges straight for Orton and Randy teases the RKO but Styles gets away, both men are focused on each other as they circle the ring. The both lock up and the action is forced to the corner where Orton breaks the hold the Styles scores with a head lock. Orton hits a belly to back suplex but AJ still holds on to the hold but Orton gets away doing damage to AJ with a shoulder block. AJ goes back on the attack in the corner with kicks to the gut but Orton reverses AJ and throws him into the corner and AJ is down. Orton suplexes Styles on the top rope then bounces AJ of the turn buckle followed by European Uppercuts. Orton picks up Styles in the corner but Styles gets away and targets the leg of Orton in the corner. Orton turns the tables hitting a split legged suplex to Styles then Orton hits a back body drop to Styles on the outside barricade. Styles gets back in control by chop blocking Orton as he gets back in the ring targeting that same injured leg of Randy Orton. AJ continues to attack the left leg of Orton with a submission hold by the corner but Orton fights away. AJ goes back to work as Orton gets to the corner, Orton fights off Styles but AJ kicks the Calf of the left leg chopping down Orton. AJ goes for the rear chin lock on Orton, Randy fights back and hits a big clothesline followed by a clothesline to Styles then Full Nelson Slam for a two count. Orton attacks AJ in the corner then lifts Styles atop the top turn buckle, Orton follows Styles and goes for a Super plex but AJ uses his speed getting away then dropping Orton. AJ picks up Orton and scores with the Ushigaroshi neck breaker for a two count. Styles waits behind a hobbled Orton then teases the Styles Clash but Orton gets away. Styles gets to the apron and Orton catches him and tries the DDT but AJ counters into the calf crusher in the middle of the ring. Orton gets to the bottom rope and then he side steps AJ in the corner, Orton counters AJ again and he hits the second rope DDT to AJ. Orton goes for the RKO but Aj counters with a Pele kick but Orton counters AJ in the corner. AJ gets away and teases the Phenomenal Fore Arm on the apron but as he jumps to the top rope he puts on the brakes and we see Orton going for the RKO to no avail. AJ seems really poised now and AJ goes for the Spring board 450 Splash but Orton counters AJ throwing him up in the air and coming down hitting the RKO for the win over AJ Styles.

Your Winner: Randy Orton

Randy Orton is now the #1 Contender to Bray Wyatt and the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 33. Orton climbs to the second rope as AJ Styles falls to the outside and Orton does his signature pose as Smackdown Live goes off the air.