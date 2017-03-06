By Travis Voeltz

Every athlete, aspiring to become a professional wrestler, wants to make it in the business. Male or female—all have dreams of becoming a wrestling superstar…whether it’s to headline Wrestlemania, or to just be able to sustain a way of life via wrestling. While many currently have or previously had the dream of becoming a celebrated wrestler, not everyone gets to realize that dream. So, for the fortunate few that have made it to Wrestlemania, or have been able to make a living as a wrestler—how did they do it? Just what does it take to make it?

Thus far in history, it seems that when people discuss what one needs to be a big star, they often describe those that have succeeded, as having “it.” While that special “it factor” has been attempted to be defined frequently, summarizing all it takes to make it in the world of pro-wrestling seems larger than that of just one word. To further break it down, one could look at several factors that the icons of wrestling have or previously displayed.

Hulk Hogan is arguably the most recognizable wrestling star of the modern era. While the Hulkster was the resident kingpin of the WWF during the 80’s and the early 90’s, by the time he hit WCW, some holes seemed to be showing through. Hogan has yet to lose his undeniable charisma, but when he got to WCW where there was more focus on match quality; his athleticism was often looked down upon. Luckily for Hogan, between his personality and having the gift of gab, he was able to have a career resurgence. So, in the case of Hogan, either charisma, mic skills, or the combination seemed to be more important than his athleticism—or lack thereof.

AJ Styles has turned the heads of the internet wrestling community for a long time, and since coming to worldwide attention after joining the WWE a year ago, many consider him the best in-ring wrestler on the roster today. The term “in-ring wrester” really became known when people began referring to Shawn Michaels as the “best in-ring performer of all time.” This term seemed to signify that although one’s athleticism could prove superb, perhaps some of their other qualities were lacking. That seems to be the majority consensus on Smackdown Live’s, AJ Styles. His athleticism in the ring seems currently unparalleled—and while his mic skills have been improving, they certainly aren’t at a level of some other icons of wrestling. Nor is his charisma; yet there he is, in the WWE, and making quite a name for himself. So in his case, his athleticism seems to be enough to keep him atop of the wrestling world.

Then there is the curious case of Cesaro. Since arriving on the main stage of the WWE in 2012, Cesaro seemed destined for stardom. Not only does he speak several languages, but he was and is very accomplished when it comes to action in between the ropes. Although he has remained on the main stage and carved out several high quality matches, he has yet to reach the level many have felt he deserves. While some point to a possible disinterest from WWE head Vince McMahon as the main issue for Cesaro’s lack of success, it’s more likely the lack of something else. It’s obvious that the “Swiss Superman” is a physical specimen and capable of extraordinary athletic matches, but between questionable interviews thus far and lack of the obvious it factor, he seems to rely heavily on his athleticism. It’s debatable whether or not Cesaro has “it” but his lack of mic skills seems the more evident area of need. However, he continues to garner the interest of a lot of WWE fans…proving yet another case where athleticism is enough to sustain a good wrestling career—albeit maybe not great.

“Nature Boy” Ric Flair is arguably one of the, if not the, greatest wrestlers of all time. He had matches that still hold up today as incredible displays of athletic endeavors. Often referred to as “The 60 Minute Man”, Flair put on wrestling clinics with Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat, Barry Windham, and many others throughout his storied career. That wasn’t all for him though, as he could sell ice to an Eskimo with his mic skills. His skills with a microphone are so well known that still to this day, many sports teams have him do motivational pitches to them or during their games. In addition to athleticism and stellar mic skills, Flair has always had incontestable charisma. So much so that whenever he’s around, he can almost over-shadow whoever else is involved in the situation at the time. So in the case of Ric Flair, who has all three-mic skills, charisma, and athleticism, it seems to be an icon the level of The Nature Boy, all three are needed.

Pro-wrestling is full of wrestlers of all different shapes, sizes, and abilities. Some are able to wow crowds with their athletic accomplishments, but make observers cringe when they pick up a microphone. Others can talk you into an arena via their incredible speaking abilities, but make you look away once their matches start. Then there are those that aren’t coordinated, nor good talkers, but for some reason have that undeniable charisma. So which is paramount? Which characteristic or combination thereof, makes for the most important attribute: charisma, athleticism, or mic skills? Can someone become an icon possessing only one of the three or do you need to be the likes of Randy “Macho Man” Savage who had the look, what, talk, and charisma of a superstar of wrestling?

Ultimately the fans will decide who they like and dislike, thus making or breaking their career. So—which matters or resonates the most with you: charisma, athleticism, or mic skills?

