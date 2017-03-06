WWE 2017 Fastlane Results

This was a very, very fast ride

On the road to Wrestlemania.

These superstars were very impressive

Even the sensational Tozawa.

Big Show proved that he still got it.

Most of the champs were able to retain.

Goldberg will bring the title.

As Brock Lesnar will bring the pain.

Pre-Show Results

The Brian Kendrick & Noam Dar VS Rich Swann & Akira Tozawa

Great teamwork between Swann and Tozawa. Swann hit Dar with the Phoenix Splash for the victory.

WINNER: Rich Swann and Akira Tozawa

Show Results

Samoa Joe VS Sami Zayn

Zayn was very aggressive in the beginning of the match. Joe took control, and Zayn was really taking the abuse by Joe. Zayn was impressive when he turned things around with the Blue Thunder Bomb. He really brought his A game. However, it was not enough. Joe applied the Coquina Clutch for the win.

WINNER: Samoa Joe

Raw Tag Team Title Match

Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows VS Enzo Amore & Big Cass

The tag team champions were very dominant as they took turns beating up Amore. After Amore and Big Cass were building up momentum, Anderson surprised Amore with a knee to the face. He made the cover, and Amore had one foot on the rope but the referee did not see it. Gallows quickly moved the foot as Anderson was pinning Amore.

WINNERS: Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows (Still Raw Tag Team Champions)

Nia Jax VS Sasha Banks

Jax was in control most of the time during the match. Banks later nailed Jax with a DDT and applied the Bank Statement. Without tapping out, Jax rose up, slammed her and delivered a leg drop. At the end, Banks surprised Jax as she rolled her over to a pin.

WINNER: Sasha Banks

Jinder Mahal VS Cesaro

Mahal was very aggressive during this match. At the end, Cesaro hit Mahal with an uppercut for the victory. After the match, Rusev attacked Mahal.

WINNER: Cesaro

Rusev VS Big Show

Big Show was in control in the beginning of the match. Rusev was able to take over. He tried to apply the Accolade but failed. Big Show hit Rusev with three Chokeslams and one knockout punch for the victory.

WINNER: Big Show

Cruiserweight Title Match

Champion Neville VS Challenger Jack Gallagher

A GREAT match between these two talented men. This match went back and forth. Gallagher came close to winning the match after a few vicious headbutts. At the end, Neville hit Gallagher with the Red Arrow to retain the title.

WINNER: Neville (Still Cruiserweight Champion)

Roman Reigns VS Braun Strowman

Stroman was very dominant in the match. After Strowman hurt his knee at ringside, Reigns hit him with the Driveby. Reigns was going for the Spear but Strowman caught him and hit him with the Powerslam on the Spanish announce table. Back in the ring, Reigns was able to hit Strowman with a Spear and two Superman Punches but it was not enough to take out Strowman. Strowman was going to deliver a splash onto Reigns from the top rope but Reigns moved out of the way. Reigns hit Strowman with another Spear and pinned him for the victory.

WINNER: Roman Reigns

Raw Women’s Title Match

Champion Bayley VS Challenger Charlotte

During the match, Charlotte kept referring to Bayley as a “fan”. As Charlotte was in control of the match toward the end, Sasha Banks came out to interfere. Bayley hit Charlotte with the Bayley-To-Belly Suplex to retain.

WINNER: Bayley (Still Raw Women’s Champion)

Universal Title Match

Champion Kevin Owens VS Challenger Goldberg

Before the start of the match, Owens ordered the referee to ring the bell. Chris Jericho’s music played, and Jericho appeared. As Owens was being distracted, the bell rang, and Goldberg hit the champ with a Spear. He nailed him with the Jackhammer and pinned him to become the new Universal Champion.

WINNER: Goldberg (New Universal Champion)

My Thoughts: This year’s Fast Lane was good but it could have been better. I wish Sasha Banks did not get involved in the Women’s Title Match. I was hoping to see just Bayley and Charlotte during that match. Appearances by Seth Rollins, Brock Lesnar and Triple H would have been great. The best match was the Cruiserweight Title Match involving Neville and Gallagher. I was very impressed with the athleticism of both men. The match between Strowman and Reigns was another good match. I was on the edge of my seat toward the end. As for the main event, I thought it was predictable. I had a feeling that Jericho was going to somehow get involved, and Goldberg was going to take out Owens to capture the Universal Title.