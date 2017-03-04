THE INDY BUZZ: IT HAPPENED @MCW MAT MADNESS
MCW: Mat Madness 2017.03.03
MCW Arena
Joppa, MD
By Shin-Blade
Facebook Live Pre-Show
1- The “Abominable” CPA won a battle royal to win the 8th seed in the MCW Rage TV Championship Tournament last eliminating Rob Locke
2- Brittany Blake def Robin Ivory
Main Card:
1- First Round Matches
Maxwell Jacob Feinstein def Greg Excellent
2- Brandon Scott def Ken Dixon via interference from a returning King Ryan McBride.
3- Dante Caballero def The “Abominable” CPA
4- Napalm Bomb and Marcellus Prime wrestled to a double countout. Dante Caballero receives a BYE as a result.
Semifinal Match
5- Brandon Scott def Maxwell Jacob Feinstein
Non-Tournament Match
6- Aldo Rose def Joe Keys via reverse decision when Dixon Line teammate Rob Locke held Rose’s legs down during the pin
MCW Rage TV Championship Tournament Final
7- Dante Caballero def Brandon Scott to become the NEW champion
8- Brian Cage (Lucha Underground) def Lio Rush (Match Of The Night)
9- Main Event:
Bruiser, The Hell Cats & Lita def The Winners Circle (MCW Champion Big Sean Studd, Jeremiah, Rayo & “The Winner” Andy Vineberg)
There will be a post show released this Saturday with an exclusive interview with the new MCW Rage TV Champion, Dante Caballero
For more information, mcwprowrestling.com
