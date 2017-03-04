MCW: Mat Madness 2017.03.03

MCW Arena

Joppa, MD

By Shin-Blade

Facebook Live Pre-Show

1- The “Abominable” CPA won a battle royal to win the 8th seed in the MCW Rage TV Championship Tournament last eliminating Rob Locke

2- Brittany Blake def Robin Ivory

Main Card:

1- First Round Matches

Maxwell Jacob Feinstein def Greg Excellent

2- Brandon Scott def Ken Dixon via interference from a returning King Ryan McBride.

3- Dante Caballero def The “Abominable” CPA

4- Napalm Bomb and Marcellus Prime wrestled to a double countout. Dante Caballero receives a BYE as a result.

Semifinal Match

5- Brandon Scott def Maxwell Jacob Feinstein

Non-Tournament Match

6- Aldo Rose def Joe Keys via reverse decision when Dixon Line teammate Rob Locke held Rose’s legs down during the pin

MCW Rage TV Championship Tournament Final

7- Dante Caballero def Brandon Scott to become the NEW champion

8- Brian Cage (Lucha Underground) def Lio Rush (Match Of The Night)

9- Main Event:

Bruiser, The Hell Cats & Lita def The Winners Circle (MCW Champion Big Sean Studd, Jeremiah, Rayo & “The Winner” Andy Vineberg)

