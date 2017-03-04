MURPHY PREDICTS: WWE FASTLANE 2017

By Don Murphy

The Road to WrestleMania makes its final stop tomorrow night at the Bradley Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, as the WWE’s Raw brand presents Fastlane. For some of you older fans, you may recall that the Bradley Center is no stranger to historic wrestling events, as 28 years ago, the venue played host to the historic “Mega Powers Explode” angle, when Randy “Macho Man” Savage turned on Hulk Hogan While tomorrow’s show may not necessarily be categorized as “historic,” it will, in fact, be the first time that Bill Goldberg vies for a WWE Championship in almost 15 years, and will feature Samoa Joe’s first pay-per-view appearance on the main roster. In looking at the lineup, a show like this is intriguing for me on two levels. One, of course, is the actual match execution. But, being the last show before WrestleMania, I’m more interested in the stories that will be told and how they will ultimately play into the payoff next month. With four championships to be decided, I’m fairly confident that we will see one, if not two title changes. And, you also have to wonder if there will be any surprise appearances that would impact and further cement the WrestleMania card. In any case, it should be an interesting night of action. Let’s run down the card….

Main Event: Kevin Owens defends the WWE Universal Championship against Goldberg

Analysis: As I mentioned, this is Goldberg’s first WWE title shot in about 15 years, and, up to this point, he’s been dominant in his return. His rematch with Brock Lesnar has already been signed for WrestleMania, so it will be interesting to see what they will do here. It wouldn’t make sense for Goldberg to dominate Lesnar for the past two months, only to have a competitive match with Owens. I also don’t expect Brock Lesnar to cost Goldberg the match, as logically, he’d want Goldberg to win the title, as their WrestleMania match would then become a title match. There could be a scenario where Chris Jericho attacks Kevin Owens, causing a disqualification, but I think the WWE’s ultimate goal is to make Goldberg look as strong as possible heading into WrestleMania, so I am anticipating a quick and decisive win. Unfortunately, the timing is less than ideal, as Owens’ recent promos is evolving his character into the type of heel the brand needs in the main event. His work with Chris Jericho was fine, but it was more comedic in tone, when a more serious tone would have been preferred. Given the caliber of talent Kevin Owens is, he should have no problem getting his heat back, and it will be great when he does.

Murphy Predicts: Goldberg wins the WWE Universal Championship

Singles Match: Roman Reigns meets Braun Strowman

Analysis: I’ve really enjoyed the discipline displayed by the creative team in building this match. Usually, in the weeks leading up to a match like this, you’d see both competitors taking turns standing tall. In this case, they’ve been consistent in booking Strowman to always have the upper hand in the end. I am hoping that all of this wasn’t done, just to have Roman win clean, and I don’t think that’s the intention. The WrestleMania plan is to have Roman Reigns meet the Undertaker, so there may be some storyline development during tomorrow night’s match. In the end, I see this going to some kind of non-finish, so that they can pick the feud up after WrestleMania. I’m not sure what else you can do to make Reigns look strong as he faces the Undertaker, while maintaining the equity you’ve built up in Strowman and booking him as a monster. Strowman could also lose to Reigns and build himself back up next month by having a strong WrestleMania showing, perhaps by winning the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal. It should be interesting.

Murphy Predicts: No winner

WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bayley defends the WWE Raw Women’s Championship against Charlotte

Analysis: I was not a fan of the title change that gave Bayley the championship. Logically, the wholesome Bayley character would never accept a controversial win and it’s usually a bad sign when the heels are the ones making sense, which is what happened during the recent promos by Charlotte and Stephanie McMahon. Plus, it’s apparent, particularly given the over-promotion of Charlotte’s undefeated streak on pay-per-view, that she will regain the title here. In doing so, I’m concerned about what all these back and forth titles are ultimately doing to the value of the title, but I have faith in the talent that the equity can be maintained or rebuilt. Another thing to watch out for – with Sasha Banks in Bayley’s corner, I expect her to play some kind of factor in the outcome, which will set up a triple threat or fatal four-way (including Nia Jax) at WrestleMania.

Murphy Predicts: Charlotte wins the WWE Raw Women’s Championship

WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match: Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson defend the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship against Enzo and Big Cass

Analysis: Gallows’ and Anderson’s WWE run has been disappointing, while the Enzo and Cass act is getting played out. It’s never good when you have the tag team champions losing falls to a singles competitor, even if that competitor is Roman Reigns. Plus, their recent involvement with Reigns speaks to a bigger issue, in that the Raw tag team division has lacked a real direction and story in some time. Overall, it will be a solid match (likely the opener), and I expect we see some kind of involvement from Sheamus and Cesaro, to set up a triple threat at WrestleMania.

Murphy Predicts: Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson retain the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship

WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match: Neville defends the WWE Cruiserweight Championship against Jack Gallagher

Analysis: Neville has finally found a character and position on the roster that works for him. Much like the Raw tag team division, the cruiserweight division lacks direction. The Raw segments and 205 Live are largely just a series of matches, without any kind of build. Neville and Gallagher are two of the bright spots, so I expect a good outing from both here. I do think we’ll see something more prominent with Gallagher in the future, but now isn’t his time. I see Neville winning a competitive match and with the rumor of him facing Austin Aries at WrestleMania, there may be a development on this front, as well.

Murphy Predicts: Neville retains the WWE Cruiserweight Championship

Singles Match: Samoa Joe meets Sami Zayn

Analysis: Normally, this would be a purist’s dream and down the road, I hope we get that competitive thriller between Joe and Zayn. However, this is not the time, as since debuting on Raw, Joe has been booked brilliantly as a heartless monster and Triple H’s muscle. Thinking beyond WrestleMania with Joe in the title picture, you’ll ideally see a short match where Joe largely dominates for the win. Zayn can get in a few spot moves and can always be rebuilt as the loveable underdog down the line, so I’m not concerned about a quick loss impacting him all that much.

Murphy Predicts: Samoa Joe defeats Sami Zayn

Singles Match: Sasha Banks meets Nia Jax

Analysis: As I said earlier, it’s likely that both will be involved in the title match at WrestleMania, so it will be interesting to see what they do here. Jax is still green, so I’m not confident in her ability to contribute to a competitive match. I’d like to see a dominant win here, in order to add another story to the WrestleMania match. They could always explain Banks’ loss on the lingering leg injury or her pre-occupation with helping Bayley.

Murphy Predicts: Nia Jax defeats Sasha Banks

Pre-Show/Cruiserweight Tag Team Match: Noam Dar and Brian Kendrick meet Rich Swann and Akira Tozawa

Analysis: As I noted, the cruiserweights lack direction, but the talent is there. These four will be on a decent opener to get the crowd excited for the main card. I’d like to see a bit more character from Swann and I’m not sure another romance battle over Alicia Fox’s attention is needed here. I am really liking the story being told with Kendrick and Tozawa and I am hoping they continue to build toward a payoff, as opposed to Tozawa getting retribution here.

Murphy Predicts: Noam Dar and Brian Kendrick defeat Rich Swann and Akira Tozawa

