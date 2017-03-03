Jermaine Royster Reporting

On tonight’s episode of New Japan Pro Wrestling on AxsTv we to see the Main Event from NJPW’s Dominion 6.19 in Osaka-jo Hall. Fresh off defending the IWGP Championship against Tomohiro Ishii, Tetsuya Naito faces the man he beat for that title, Kazuchika Okada. This is the rematch from the controversial match at Invasion Attack 2016 where Naito first captured the IWGP Heavyweight Championship from Okada. During that encounter Naito had a huge advantage as “Sanada” showed up and attacked Okada then aligning himself with Naito and his stable Los Ingobernables. Okada would go onto defeat Sanada then afterwards challenged Naito to a rematch for the IWGP Championship.

Dominion 6.19

Osaka-jo Hall

Osaka, Japan

IWGP Heavyweight Championship

Singles Match

“RainMaker” Kazuchika Okada vs Tetsuya Naito©

Before the bell rings we see Okada telling Naito that he wants this to be a one on one match, Naito seems to agree then he sends the rest of Los Ingobernables de Japon to the locker room. The bell sounds and the crowd erupts in a mixed chant for both men, Naito starts the match with his usual laid back style. Okada forces Naito to the ropes after the firsts tie up but Naito counters then mocks Okada with the slap to the chest. Both men lock up again and after a few go behinds Naito gets the hammer lock on Okada, Okada counters then forces Naito to the ropes then fakes out Naito slapping his chest. Naito tries to sucker punch Okada but he moves away then they both run the ropes with Naito faking out Okada this time posing in the ring. Naito then plays some head games with Okada as he enters the ring then exits several times to the count of 18. Naito comes back in the ring on fire blasting away at Okada, Naito runs the ropes but Okada counters with a big chop then a drop kick to Naito while he is on the top rope. Naito falls to the outside as the crowd chants for Okada, Naito begins to walk to the back but Okada comes out to bring him back in. Naito hits a DDT then runs the ramp and scores with a flying drop kick to Okada sending him rolling to the ring. Naito picks. Okada and sends him in the ring then Naito targets the neck of Okada by the ropes, Naito hammers away with elbows in the corner. Naito then applies a rear chin lock to Okada in the middle of the ring but Okada gets away, Naito still manages to run the ropes and score with a drop kick to Okada seated on the mat. Naito picks up Okada but Okada gets back at Naito with elbows then a swinging neck breaker dropping Naito. Okada fires back with two running lariats then another back elbow and Naito falls to the mat. Okada then goes to the outside to attack Naito and Okada gets some revenge on Naito with a running drop kick to Naito. Okada brings Naito back to the ring but Naito counters with a swinging neck breaker mocking Okada. Both men get up at the same time and Naito hits a corner DDT then goes up to the top rope and comes down with a missile drop kick for a two count. Naito then runs the ropes but Okada counters with a FlapJack, Okada then comes back with another back elbow then a DDT. Okada sets up in the corner and blasts Naito with a running elbow for a two count. Okada attacks Naito with elbows to the back of his head followed by the STF but Naito gets go the bottom rope for a break. Okada picks up Naito then body slams him, Okada then comes off the top rope with flying elbow then does the RainMaker Pose. Naito then blocks the Rainmaker and elbows Okada to the mat, Naito then hits the running kick over the top rope to Okada. Auto then tries to slam Okada but Okada rolls him up and Naito blasts him with a kick. Naito gets Okada in a leg lock submission by the ropes and Okada seems to fade away but he somehow manages to get to the bottom rope. Naito then picks up Okada and places him on the top rope then comes down with a top rope hurricanranna. Naito goes for Destino but Okada blocks him scores with a neck breaker after several counters. Both men rise up attacking each other then Naito spits on Okada again, they still blast away at each other until they rise to their feet and Naito blasts Okada with a right hand dropping him. Okada then counters Naito in the corner and scores with two running drop kicks off the ropes for a two count. Okada picks up Naito but Naito scores with an enziguiri off the ropes followed by a flying elbow smash off the ropes. Okada counters and tries the Rainmaker but Naito counters then Okada counters with a Awesome Drop Kick. Okada tries the Piledriver but Naito counters then Okada hits an elbow and tries again but Naito counters with Destino. Naito tries again but Okada counters with the Pile Driver then scores with the Rainmaker clothesline but Naito kicks out at two. Okada picks up Naito and scores with a German Suplex but Naito counters with a roll up for a two count. Okada kicks out and scores with the RainMaker again then picks up Naito one more time and delivers the RainMaker clothesline once more for the win.

Your Winner: Kazuchika Okada wins back the IWGP Heavyweight Championship