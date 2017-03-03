For Immediate Release!

World Classic Professional Big Time Wrestling and James Hines Promotions presents AdenaMania 2 which is coming at 7pm on Saturday March 11th inside the Adena High School Gym in Frankfort, Ohio. It’s a fundraiser for the Adena Warriors Wrestling Team! See WWE Network and T.V. stars! WWE Hall of Famer L.O.D. Road Warrior Animal the father of Ohio State and NFL Footballer James Laurinaitis will be making a special appearance and he will be participating in the special meet and greet. Already announced for the card is: The ECW Franchise Shane Douglas w/ Mgr. The Playboy battling WCW/NWA Legend and Chillicothe Ohio Native Fantastics’ Bobby Fulton w/ Road Warrior Animal in his corner, see the 2nd Annual Leon Graham Memorial Battle Royal, Adena Gym Teacher Mr. Butler will referee the mixed tag match which will feature Black Superman Onyx teaming with Shawna Reed to go head to head with “Trainer of Dean Ambrose” Cody Hawk and Woman Kind, Sensational Shane Storm battles Live Wire Sean Casey, Robbie Super Starr will go one on one with Tyler “the Flyer” Robinson, and The Enforcer Rusty Flannery will be in action, there will be 5 matches in total. Also on that evening the Ohio Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame will be making official inductions inside the ring on this evening. There will be a meet and greet with all of the stars starting at 5pm for V.I.P ticket holders and at 6pm for everyone. Tickets: V.I.P are $18, Ringside Floor are $13, Bleachers General Admission are $8, and Childrens’ General Admission are $6, all tickets $2 more at the door. Get your tickets now and save at these great locations: in Frankfort at Adena School Admin. Office, Shortstop on Main, in Clarksburg at Pettit’s on Main, and in Chillicothe at Chillicothe Signs and Screen Printing at the Central Centre and at Domino’s Pizza at Shawnee Square! Tickets are also available online at http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2888517 or by calling 740-466-2892! This is a fundraiser for the Adena Warriors Wrestling team! Fun for the whole family! This event is sanctioned by the Ohio State Athletic Commission.

If there are any radio stations, podcasts, magazines or newspapers interested in an interview feel free to contact us if you would like to interview us or one of the professional wrestling star’s that will be appearing. Our phone number is 740-466-2892 and email is wcpbtw@gmail.com