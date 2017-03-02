NXT Recap

From: NXT Arena

Full Sail University, Orlando Fl.

Air Date: March 1, 2017

It’s Championship Wednesday tonight on NXT. A special opening video plays that hype the championship matches on tonight’s episode. There will be two championship matches tonight. Asuka defends the Women’s Championship and DIY gets its rematch against the Authors of Pain.

Tom Phillips, Nigel McGuiness, and Percy Watson check in on commentary and promote the title matches for later in the show.

We start things off tonight with Patrick Clark against Sean Maluta.

Match 1: Patrick Clark vs. Sean Maluta.

Maluta tries to shake hands with Clark and Patrick shoves him. Maluta does not care for this tactic and opens up the offense on Clark. Maluta is in control for the entire match until Clark scores with a desperation kick to the knee. That kick stops Maluta in his tracks and allows Clark to open his offense. Clark dominates the latter part of the match and Clark is able to put away Maluta with a Famouser.

Winner: Patrick Clarke

We see Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa backstage getting ready for their rematch, Asuka battles Billie Kaye is next!! The show goes to commercial.

We return to find Sanity huddled around a trash can fire. Eric Young is still dead set on destroying Tye Dillinger. Young wonders what kind of man, knowing he is coming to his end, would drag his friends along with him. Young calls Dillinger a disease that must be eradicated. Young teases a possible match here as he wants to be the one to eradicate Dillinger. Cross chimes in, that otherwise, they will have to burn the world.

Peyton Royce, Billie Kaye, and Asuka make their entrances for the women’s title match.

NXT Women’s Championship Match

Match 2: Peyton Royce (with Billie Kaye) vs. Asuka (Champion)

After a couple of minutes of back of forth action that led to no one gaining a clear advantage, Asuka turned up the heat driving Royce from the ring with her hip attack. Asuka makes a rare mistake by following her to the outside because she got caught and gets her arm rammed into the ring post. Royce gets a two count with a quick cover as the show goes to commercial.

In the ring Royce continues going after Asuka’s injured arm and shoulder but is unable to put her away and frustration leads her to start yelling at Asuka. This fires up the champ and she comes storming back with a suplex and a missile dropkick. Asuka tries to end it with a Shining Wizard but Royce kicks out at two.

Royce is not through yet as she fights back with a jumping elbow to the back of the neck that results in a near-fall. Royce thinks she has her and goes for a spinning heel kick for another near-fall. Asuka was able to hit the Asuka lock for the submission win.

Winner: Asuka

After the match, Billie Kaye and Royce attack Asuka and are putting the boots to her until Ember Moon makes the save. She clears the ring of the heel pair. Asuka smiles at her then goes nose-to-nose with Moon holding the title in the air. We are likely looking at Asuka’s next opponent.

Next, we are brought up to date on the situation with Shinsuke Nakamura. We are taken back to Takeover: San Antonio to see Nakamura get helped to the back and get words of encouragement from Kassius Ohno. Nakamura’s condition is updated.

We now cut to a video from last week where Ohno saves No Way Jose from a possible injury from Roode. We also see Ohno driving Roode from the ring. General Manager, William Regal announces that Kassisus Ohno will battle Bobby Roode on March 15th.for the NXT Championship.

Backstage, Paul Ellering is firing his team. The Tag Team Championship match is next!! The show goes to commercial.

As part of the commercial, an introductory video from UK wrestler, Wolfgang is played. It is announced that he will be back next week on NXT. The teams make their entrances for the tag title match as the show takes a commercial timeout.

NXT Tag Team Championship Match:

Match 3: Team #DIY, Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa vs. Authors of Pain (with Paul Ellering)

Team DIY starts fast as they hit a double spear on Rezar causing him to roll to the outside. A clothesline to Akam puts him over the rope to the outside as well. Ciampa tries to dive on the Authors but gets caught and driven into the ring post allowing the Authors to take control.

The Authors execute a series of double-team moves on Ciampa but cant get the three. Akam hits Ciampa with a sidewalk slam for a near-fall. The Authors nail Ciampa with a double-team boot stomp that only gets a near fall. The show takes its final commercial break.

We come back to see Rezar missing Ciampa allowing Tommaso to make the tag to Gargano. Gargano opens up on both men taking them both down before hitting a jumping DDT for a two count. Gargano and Ciampa go to work double-teaming Akam before Ciampa nails him with a discus clothesline for a near-fall. Ciampa is undeterred however as he quickly locks in a Fujiwara arm bar submission that Rezar breaks up.

It breaks down here as Rezar attempts to hit Ciampa with a superplex but Ciampa slips out between the legs and Gargano helps him powerbomb Rezar for a near-fall. Gargano makes the tag and they try to set Rezar for the “Meet in the Middle” finisher but Akam pulls Gargano to the floor. The Authors take the opportunity to set DIY for the double powerbomb finisher but Gargano and Ciampa work free and lock in double-crossface submissions in the center of the ring.

It looked as if Ellering may try to distract the ref when the Revival hit the ring and put the boots to DIY causing the disqualification.

Winner: DIY by disqualification

The Revival throw Gargano to the post and hit Ciampa with the Shatter Machine. Just as they were set to celebrate, Rezar takes them down with a double-clothesline. The Authors set up for the last chapter but Wilder pulls down the top tope causing Rezar to spill to the floor. The Revival finishes dismantling its competition by hitting a Shatter Machine on Akam before heading back up the ramp. The show ends with Ellering yelling at the Revival that the pain is just beginning.