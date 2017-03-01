Wrestling stars return March 18 for Cherry Valley Food Pantry fundraiser

CHERRY VALLEY – For the second straight year wrestling fans in Cross County will get a chance to support a great local cause while enjoying a night of family-friendly entertainment.

Ringside Championship Wrestling (RCW) Unfinished Business 2017 will be held Saturday, March 18 at Cross County High School in Cherry Valley. The wrestling show, which begins that night at 7 p.m., will benefit the Cherry Valley Food Pantry in support of the organization’s fundraising efforts to maintain its new building.

“We are really looking forward to the March 18 wrestling event,” said Joan Ball, director of the Cherry Valley Food Pantry. “Everyone who came out to last year’s wrestling matches had a great time. We expect another good turnout for 2017.”

According to promoter Brian Thompson, who has ties to the Cross County area from tenures at the Cross County Chamber of Commerce/Economic Development Corp. and the Wynne Progress, the event will once again feature five wrestling matches and this time will be recorded for TV distribution.

“If you thought last year’s event was fun and exciting, you definitely don’t want to miss the surprises we have in store for RCW Unfinished Business 2017,” he said. “Fans had a wonderful time last year cheering on their heroes and jeering the villains. We hope everyone comes out again for a great night of wrestling entertainment that once again helps a wonderful local cause in the Cherry Valley Food Pantry.”

The show’s main event will feature two rival families from the glory days of Memphis. “Dangerous” Doug Gilbert will face “Dream Killer” Eric Wayne in a modern version of the battles that their family patriarchs waged years ago.

Other television wrestling stars appearing on the show include Danny Dollar, Gary “Roosevelt” Gram, Lee Michaels, Van “The Man” VanHorn, Jeremy Moore and Austin Lane. As an additional to this year’s event, a ladies match will be held featuring Nikki Lane.

Tickets for the event are $8 and fans are encouraged to arrive early to ensure the beat seats. Doors will open at 6 p.m. prior to the show’s start one hour later. For more information on purchasing tickets, contact Ball at 870-208-7667 or visit www.RCWRingside.com.