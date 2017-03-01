What Happened @ 205 Live

From: Saint Paul, Minnesota

Xcel Energy Center

Air Date: February 28th, 2017

Tonights show marks the final build for the Cruiserweight Championship match this Sunday at Fastlane. We go back to Monday’s Raw to see Neville’s latest attempt to take out Jack Gallagher. He tries to get help from his tag partner, Tony Nese who tells him he is out for himself. Neville leaves to Nese all by himself to lose the tag match on Raw.

We cut live to Gallagher is is interviewed by Tom Phillips. Phillips asks him to comment on what he expects to hear from Neville’s Fastlane address later tonight. Gallagher says his piece in keeping with his character and said he expects Neville to rundown the WWE Universe and every cruiserweight in the back. Then, tell everyone how great he is. Gallagher says he is just waiting for Sunday; when the winner may not be who Neville is expecting.

The opening credits roll.

We are welcomed to the show by the announce team who go right to work putting over the cruiserweight title match at Fastlane. I expect the match to get significant time on Sunday. Both men are major in-ring talents that work well together. Neville’s Fastlane address is also put over for later in the show.

Noam Dar and Alicia Fox make their way to the ring. Lince Dorado makes his entrance.

Match 1: Noam Dar (with Alicia Fox) vs. Lince Dorado

Dar and Dorado shake hands and away we go, or do we. Dar seems distracted as we see flowers being delivered to Fox at ringside. Dar is laser focused on the flowers and Dorado takes the opportunity to roll up Dar for the quick pin but Dar powers out. The Lucha star continues to press the advantage as he connects on a top-rope cross body for another two count.

Dar is able to turn things around by sending Dorado to the apron then taking away his speed by sweeping his legs. Dar gets a two count himself then takes control of the match with a ground and pound strategy.

Rich Swann is shown watching the match in the back. He gets a big smile when he sees Fox with the flowers.

Dorado works his way free of a rear chin lock and takes control of the match by quickening the pace again. Dorado hits a nice hurricanrana, which sets up a nice handspring stunner for a near-fall. Dar comes right back and takes out the knees of Dorado again then finishes him with a kick to the side of the head.

Winner: Noam Dar

Fox hugs Dar after the match still holding her flowers. Dar confesses he gave her the flowers but says they are not as beautiful as she is. The show heads to a commercial break.

We return to find Austin Aries in the ring ready to interview Akira Tozawa. They recap Tozawa turning down Brian Kendrick’s protégé offer. Aries asks Tozawa why he turned down Kendrick. He says he just wants to make it on his own. Aries points out that Kendrick feels disrespected. They show recent highlights of Kendrick besting Tozawa in their recent interactions. Aries asks Tozawa what he wants to do to get back at Kendrick and he says he wants to fight.

This prompts Kendrick to come out and insult him and tell him he made a big mistake turning down his offer. Kendrick tells Tozawa he will fight him on his terms. Kendrick leaves as the show takes a commercial break.

Six-man tag action is next as Tony Nese, Drew Gulak, and Ariya Daivari prepare to lock up with TJ Perkins, Mustafa Ali, and Cedric Alexander

Match 2: Tony Nese, Drew Gulak, and Ariya Daivari vs. TJ Perkins, Mustafa Ali, and Cedric Alexander

The faces take control as they are able to isolate Nese in their half of the ring and work his arm over for several minutes. His partners decided to step in and help him out of trouble resulting in everyone ending up in a heap on the floor. When Perkins tried to join the carnage, Nese grabbed him and rammed him into the apron giving his team control.

The heels take turns punishing Perkins and Daivari gets a near fall taking TJ’s head off with a short-armed clothesline. Perkins is able to escape a modified surfboard with a double mule-kick and tag to Ali.

Ali fires up on Gulak and the rest of the heels. Gulak catches Ali on the ropes and puts him in the torture rack. After a torture rack slam, Gulak goes for a pin only to have it broken up by Alexander. Everyone gets in the match and takes out each other. Ali hits the 450 splash only to have Daivari put Gulak’s foot on the ropes. The referee lost control here leading to Nese hitting the running knee on Perkins for the three count.

Winner: Ariya Daivari, Drew Gulak, and Tony Nese

Austin Aries introduces his own introductory video package teasing a possible return to the ring as a member of the 205 Live roster.

Neville is introduced and makes his way to the ring to give his Fastlane address. With his trademark scowl in full effect, he is upset that 205 Live, the show created for the best cruiserweights in the world, forgot about him. Neville saved 205 Live from chaos but the Universe shows him no respect, instead, they would rather cheer for a “sideshow act” like Jack Gallagher. Neville believes the WWE Universe is to blame for what will happen to Gallagher this Sunday.

This prompts Gallagher to come out and confront Neville. Gallagher believes Neville is having a genuine meltdown and offers him some tea and biscuits, prompting the crowd to chant, “Tea and Biscuits!”

Neville tells Jack he is standing in his ring and needs to leave if he wants to stay in one piece. Gallagher says the ring actually belongs to the Universe and Neville should leave. Gallagher attacks Neville and drives him from the ring and over the barricade into the fans to close the show. Enjoy Fastlane this Sunday. The work of these two guys should lead to a great match.