Kota Ibushi Makes UK Debut + 1st Ever Ospreay vs. Penta 0M Match!

Kota Ibushi makes his UK debut next weekend for XWAUK at Charter Hall, Colchester, Essex on Saturday March 11 where he takes on DDT star Gota Ihashi. Ibushi then hits London on Sunday March 12 at The Resistance Gallery in Bethnal Green where teams with Ihashi to take on Jimmy Havoc and Thomas Dawkins. Both matches are under ‘Anything Goes’ rules.

Penta 0M competes on both shows including a first time ever singles match against Will Ospreay on Sunday 12th. Only 20 tickets remain for the London show on March 12.

