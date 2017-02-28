In a message posted on Twitter, Jeff Jarrett commented on the news that Matt & Jeff Hardy and Drew Galloway were leaving IMPACT Wrestling.

“For the record, it’s @IMPACTWRESTLING ‘s corporate policy not to make any comments on talent contractual matters. I personally wish nothing but continued success for @JEFFHARDYBRAND @MATTHARDYBRAND @GallowaySpeaks . All three of them are fantastic talent and wherever they land they will obviously do very well. Wrestling business can be tough at times, but one thing is for sure the business is ALWAYS changing! Ready for @UniversalORL and can’t wait for Thursday! #MIGA”